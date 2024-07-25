Parsons Expands Scope on Critical I-69 Ohio River Bridge Crossing Project

CHANTILLY, Va., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the company was selected by the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) for continued support of the I-69 Ohio River Crossing (ORX) project. The five-year, $26 million contract was expanded to include design oversight and construction inspection services for I-69 ORX Section 3, which stretches from the Veterans Memorial Parkway to the Indiana state line near the Ohio River.



“Our team has contributed to the I-69 ORX project since its inception in 2017, providing initial design, and environmental studies to help INDOT and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet complete this important national corridor,” said Mark Fialkowski, President, North America Infrastructure for Parsons. “We look forward to continuing to provide our eight decades of road and highway experience, helping deliver a better transportation experience for residents and visitors moving through Indiana and Kentucky.”

Parsons is a global leader in critical infrastructure excellence, with a portfolio that includes more than 10,000 miles of road and highway projects around the world. Parsons delivers complex interchanges, tolling and integrated corridor management through both traditional and integrated delivery methods.

To learn more about Parsons’ road and highway expertise, visit www.parsons.com/road-highway/.

