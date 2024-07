To Nasdaq Copenhagen

Managing Director Mathias Skou has passed away

It is with great sadness that we have to announce that Mathias Skou, member of Totalkredit's Executive Board, passed away yesterday, 24 July, after a long illness.

Totalkredit has lost a valued and very well-liked colleague of great capability. Mathias was 37 and leaves behind his wife and two children.

