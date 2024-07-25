Garrett Motion Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results; Updates Full Year 2024 Outlook

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights
- Net sales totaled $890 million, down 12% on a reported basis and down 10% at constant currency*
- Net income totaled $64 million; Net income margin of 7.2%
- Adjusted EBITDA* totaled $150 million; Adjusted EBITDA margin* of 16.9%
- Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $126 million
- Adjusted free cash flow* totaled $62 million
- Repurchased $65 million of Common Stock
Updated Full Year 2024 Outlook
- Net sales of $3,570 million
- Net income of $275 million; Net income margin of 7.7%
- Adjusted EBITDA* of $608 million; Adjusted EBITDA margin* of 17.0%
- Net cash provided by operating activities of $405 million
- Adjusted free cash flow* of $350 million
ROLLE, Switzerland and PLYMOUTH, Mich., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garrett Motion Inc. (Nasdaq: GTX) (the "Company"), a leading differentiated automotive technology provider, today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.
|$ millions (unless otherwise noted)
|Q2 2024
|Q2 2023
|H1 2024
|H1 2023
|Net sales
|890
|1,011
|1,805
|1,981
|Cost of goods sold
|705
|809
|1,448
|1,590
|Gross profit
|185
|202
|357
|391
|Gross profit %
|20.8%
|20.0%
|19.8%
|19.7%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|61
|63
|125
|119
|Income before taxes
|87
|101
|168
|209
|Net income
|64
|71
|130
|152
|Net income margin
|7.2%
|7.0%
|7.2%
|7.7%
|Adjusted EBITDA*
|150
|170
|301
|338
|Adjusted EBITDA margin*
|16.9%
|16.8%
|16.7%
|17.1%
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|126
|164
|210
|256
|Adjusted free cash flow*
|62
|140
|130
|228
* See reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measure in pages 6-13
“Despite a volatile volume environment in the second quarter, Garrett delivered a very solid performance. We expanded our adjusted EBITDA margin by 40 basis points quarter over quarter to 16.9% and delivered $62 million of adjusted free cash flow,” said Olivier Rabiller, President and CEO of Garrett. "We continued to deliver strong margin performance by leveraging our variable cost structure and driving sustained operating productivity. These results enabled us to once again make very significant progress on our capital allocation priorities. In Q2, we repurchased $65 million of common stock, totaling $174 million for the first half of 2024. We also issued $800 million of senior unsecured notes at favorable interest rates which we used to partially repay our Term Loan B in the quarter."
“Coupled with our financial performance, we've kept on strengthening our core turbo business and advancing our zero-emission vehicle technologies this quarter. We secured a number of new series production awards in our turbo business including an additional new large industrial turbo, aimed at the fast-growing power generation industry. We also achieved significant progress on the zero-emission technologies, scoring new wins for our broad and industry leading Fuel Cell Compressor Portfolio, and winning for the first time a number of E-Powertrain predevelopment programs with commercial vehicle players for our high-speed proprietary E-Powertrain concept now adapted to demanding commercial vehicle use. This once again confirms the increasing traction we receive from customers for our differentiated high speed electrification solutions.”
Results of Operations
Net sales for the second quarter of 2024 were $890 million, representing a decrease of 12% (including an unfavorable impact of $18 million or 2% due to foreign currency translation) compared with $1,011 million in the second quarter of 2023. This decrease was mainly driven by demand softness in gasoline, diesel and commercial vehicles applications, partially offset by increased demand for replacement parts on aftermarket sales. Net sales further declined due to commodity deflation impact on pricing net of inflation pass-through.
Cost of goods sold for the second quarter of 2024 decreased to $705 million from $809 million in the second quarter of 2023, primarily driven by $78 million of lower sales volumes, $27 million of commodity, transportation and energy deflation and $18 million of productivity net of labor inflation. These decreases were partially offset by $26 million of unfavorable product mix and $2 million of higher research and development ("R&D") costs, reflecting Garrett's continued investment in new turbo and zero emission technologies.
Gross profit totaled $185 million for the second quarter of 2024 as compared to $202 million in the second quarter of 2023, with a gross profit percentage for the second quarter of 2024 of 20.8% as compared to 20.0% in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in gross profit was primarily driven by $34 million from lower sales, $22 million from commodity deflation impact on pricing net of inflation pass-through, $2 million from higher R&D costs and $9 million due to foreign currency impact. These decreases were partially offset by $27 million of commodity, transportation and energy deflation, $21 million of productivity, net of labor inflation and $2 million of favorable product mix.
Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses for the second quarter of 2024 decreased to $61 million from $63 million in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease was mainly driven by $4 million of lower professional service fees, partially offset by $2 million of higher bad debt expense. SG&A expenses also decreased due to $1 million of favorable foreign exchange impact.
Interest expense in the second quarter of 2024 was $62 million as compared to $29 million in the second quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily driven by $27 million of accelerated debt issuance cost amortization and $3 million of higher interest expense due to a different notional amount of debt outstanding during the period and higher variable interest rates, partially offset by the spread reduction on the 2021 Dollar Term Facility. We also recognized $25 million of marked-to-market remeasurement losses recorded during the quarter on our undesignated interest rate swap contracts, partially offset by $22 million of gains, including settlements of $18 million, on our interest derivatives.
Non-operating income (expense) for the second quarter of 2024 was $1 million of income as compared to $8 million of expense in the second quarter of 2023, with the increase primarily driven by foreign exchange transactional gains partially offset by $2 million of lower equity income due to the sale of an equity interest in an unconsolidated joint venture.
Tax expense for the second quarter of 2024 was $23 million as compared to $30 million in the second quarter of 2023, mainly driven by lower U.S. taxes on international operations and lower non-deductible transaction costs, partially offset by tax related to the sale of an equity interest in an unconsolidated joint venture.
Net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $64 million as compared to $71 million in the second quarter of 2023. The $7 million decrease was primarily due to $17 million of lower gross profit and $33 million of higher interest expense. These decreases were partially offset by $27 million of gain from the sale of an equity interest in an unconsolidated joint venture, $9 million of higher non-operating income and $7 million of lower tax expense.
Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $126 million in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to $164 million in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of $38 million. This decrease was primarily due to $30 million higher usage of working capital and $17 million from changes in other assets and liabilities, partially offset by an increase of $9 million in net income excluding non-cash charges.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $150 million in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to $170 million in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease was mainly due to demand softness across gasoline, diesel and commercial vehicles, commodity deflation impact on pricing net of inflation pass-through as well as unfavorable foreign exchange impact. These decreases were partially offset by strong operational performance through productivity, net of labor inflation, commodity, transportation and energy inflation and favorable product mix.
Adjusted free cash flow was $62 million in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to $140 million in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily driven by $84 million of higher working capital usage (net of factoring), $20 million of lower Adjusted EBITDA and $9 million of higher cash paid for taxes. These decreases were partially offset by $28 million of other assets and liabilities and $8 million of lower capital expenditures.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of June 30, 2024, Garrett had $698 million in available liquidity, including $98 million in cash and cash equivalents and $600 million of undrawn commitments under its revolving credit facility. As of March 31, 2024, Garrett had $766 million in available liquidity, including $196 million in cash and cash equivalents and $570 million of undrawn commitments under its revolving credit facility.
As of June 30, 2024, total principal amount of debt outstanding amounted to $1,497 million, down from $1,683 million as of March 31, 2024, due to early debt repayments of $985 million partially offset by proceeds of $794 million from our new Senior Unsecured Notes, net of deferred financing costs.
During the second quarter of 2024, we repurchased $65 million of our common stock under our authorized share repurchase program and we had remaining repurchase capacity of $176 million as of June 30, 2024. During the first quarter of 2024, our repurchases of common stock were $109 million.
Full Year 2024 Outlook
Garrett is updating its outlook for the full year 2024 for certain GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures.
|Full Year 2024 Outlook
|Prior Outlook
|Net sales (GAAP)
|$3.50 billion to $3.65 billion
|$3.80 billion to $3.95 billion
|Net sales growth at constant currency (Non-GAAP)*
|-9% to -5%
|-2% to +2%
|Net income (GAAP)
|$245 million to $285 million
|$230 million to $275 million
|Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)*
|$583 million to $633 million
|$590 million to $650 million
|Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)
|$355 million to $455 million
|$370 million to $470 million
|Adjusted free cash flow (Non-GAAP)*
|$300 million to $400 million
|$325 million to $425 million
* See reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measures on pages 6-13
Garrett’s full year 2024 outlook, as of July 25, 2024, includes the following expectations:
- 2024 light vehicle production down 2% vs. 2023 (flat vs. 2023 in prior outlook)
- 2024 commercial vehicle production flat to down 1% including on- and off-highway (+2% in prior outlook)
- FX EUR/$ at 1.08, $/JPY at 154 and $/CNY at 7.23
- RD&E of ~4.4% of sales (vs. 4.5% in prior outlook), ~60% on zero emission technology
- Capital expenditures ~2.4% of sales (vs. 2.2% in prior outlook), with greater than 30% on zero emission technologies
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|For the Three Months Ended
June 30,
|For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
|Net sales
|$
|890
|$
|1,011
|$
|1,805
|$
|1,981
|Cost of goods sold
|705
|809
|1,448
|1,590
|Gross profit
|185
|202
|357
|391
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|61
|63
|125
|119
|Other expense, net
|3
|1
|4
|2
|Interest expense
|62
|29
|93
|56
|Gain on sale of equity investment
|(27
|)
|—
|(27
|)
|—
|Non-operating (income) expense
|(1
|)
|8
|(6
|)
|5
|Income before taxes
|87
|101
|168
|209
|Tax expense
|23
|30
|38
|57
|Net income
|64
|71
|130
|152
|Less: preferred stock dividends
|—
|(40
|)
|—
|(80
|)
|Less: preferred stock deemed dividends
|—
|(232
|)
|—
|(232
|)
|Net income (loss) available for distribution
|$
|64
|$
|(201
|)
|$
|130
|$
|(160
|)
|Earnings (loss) per common share
|Basic
|$
|0.29
|$
|(1.88
|)
|$
|0.56
|$
|(1.86
|)
|Diluted
|0.28
|(1.88
|)
|0.56
|(1.86
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|Basic
|224,321,948
|107,408,432
|230,493,039
|86,269,694
|Diluted
|225,898,814
|107,408,432
|232,455,083
|86,269,694
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|Three Months Ended
June 30,
|Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|(Dollars in millions)
|Net income
|$
|64
|$
|71
|$
|130
|$
|152
|Foreign exchange translation adjustment
|—
|(8
|)
|18
|(6
|)
|Defined benefit pension plan adjustment, net of tax
|2
|—
|3
|—
|Changes in fair value of effective cash flow hedges, net of tax
|(2
|)
|2
|1
|(1
|)
|Changes in fair value of net investment hedges, net of tax
|8
|3
|27
|(2
|)
|Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|8
|(3
|)
|49
|(9
|)
|Comprehensive income
|$
|72
|$
|68
|$
|179
|$
|143
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS
|June 30,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|(Dollars in millions)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|98
|$
|259
|Restricted cash
|1
|1
|Accounts, notes and other receivables – net
|736
|808
|Inventories – net
|272
|263
|Other current assets
|85
|75
|Total current assets
|1,192
|1,406
|Investments and long-term receivables
|11
|29
|Property, plant and equipment – net
|438
|477
|Goodwill
|193
|193
|Deferred income taxes
|199
|216
|Other assets
|196
|206
|Total assets
|$
|2,229
|$
|2,527
|LIABILITIES
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|984
|$
|1,074
|Current maturities of long-term debt
|7
|7
|Accrued liabilities
|283
|293
|Total current liabilities
|1,274
|1,374
|Long-term debt
|1,465
|1,643
|Deferred income taxes
|24
|27
|Other liabilities
|191
|218
|Total liabilities
|$
|2,954
|$
|3,262
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|EQUITY (DEFICIT)
|Common Stock, par value $0.001; 1,000,000,000 and 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 240,783,003 and 238,543,624 issued and 220,720,522 and 238,249,056 outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
|—
|—
|Additional paid – in capital
|1,203
|1,190
|Retained deficit
|(1,792
|)
|(1,922
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|46
|(3
|)
|Treasury Stock, at cost; 20,062,481 and 0 shares as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
|(182
|)
|—
|Total deficit
|(725
|)
|(735
|)
|Total liabilities and deficit
|$
|2,229
|$
|2,527
|CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2024
|2023
|(Dollars in millions)
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|130
|$
|152
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
|Deferred income taxes
|14
|8
|Depreciation
|44
|43
|Amortization of deferred issuance costs
|33
|5
|Loss on remeasurement of forward purchase contract
|—
|13
|Gain on sale of equity investment
|(27
|)
|—
|Foreign exchange loss (gain)
|13
|(11
|)
|Stock compensation expense
|13
|8
|Pension expense
|1
|1
|Unrealized loss on derivatives
|1
|19
|Other
|3
|9
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Accounts, notes and other receivables
|50
|(69
|)
|Inventories
|(24
|)
|(47
|)
|Other assets
|17
|(10
|)
|Accounts payable
|(33
|)
|105
|Accrued liabilities
|(5
|)
|32
|Other liabilities
|(20
|)
|(2
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|210
|$
|256
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Expenditures for property, plant and equipment
|(49
|)
|(33
|)
|Proceeds from cross-currency swap contracts
|21
|9
|Proceeds from sale of equity investment
|46
|—
|Net cash provided by (used) for investing activities
|$
|18
|$
|(24
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs
|794
|667
|Payments of long-term debt
|(989
|)
|(4
|)
|Repurchases of Series A Preferred Stock
|—
|(580
|)
|Repurchases of Common Stock
|(173
|)
|(15
|)
|Payments of Additional Amounts for conversion of Series A Preferred Stock
|—
|(25
|)
|Payments for preference dividends
|—
|(42
|)
|Payments for debt and revolving facility financing costs
|(7
|)
|(2
|)
|Other
|(9
|)
|(1
|)
|Net cash used for financing activities
|$
|(384
|)
|$
|(2
|)
|Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(5
|)
|1
|Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(161
|)
|231
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period
|260
|248
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period
|$
|99
|$
|479
|Supplemental cash flow disclosure:
|Income taxes paid (net of refunds)
|27
|27
|Interest paid
|42
|24
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|Three Months Ended
June 30,
|Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|(Dollars in millions)
|Net income
|$
|64
|$
|71
|$
|130
|$
|152
|Interest expense, net of interest income (2)
|61
|24
|90
|51
|Tax expense
|23
|30
|38
|57
|Depreciation
|22
|22
|44
|43
|EBITDA
|170
|147
|302
|303
|Stock compensation expense (3)
|5
|5
|13
|8
|Repositioning costs
|1
|1
|12
|8
|Foreign exchange gain on debt, net of related hedging loss
|(1
|)
|—
|(1
|)
|—
|Discounting costs on factoring
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Gain on sale of equity investment
|(27
|)
|—
|(27
|)
|—
|Other non-operating income (4)
|(2
|)
|(2
|)
|(3
|)
|(3
|)
|Acquisition and divestiture expenses (5)
|1
|—
|1
|—
|Capital structure transformation expenses (6)
|—
|18
|—
|20
|Debt refinancing and redemption costs (7)
|2
|—
|2
|—
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|150
|$
|170
|$
|301
|$
|338
|Net sales
|$
|890
|$
|1,011
|$
|1,805
|$
|1,981
|Net income margin
|7.2
|%
|7.0
|%
|7.2
|%
|7.7
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin (8)
|16.9
|%
|16.8
|%
|16.7
|%
|17.1
|%
(1) We evaluate performance on the basis of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. We define “EBITDA” as our net income calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, plus the sum of interest expense net of interest income, tax expense and depreciation. We define “Adjusted EBITDA” as EBITDA, plus the sum of stock compensation expense, repositioning costs, foreign exchange (gain) loss on debt net of related hedging gains (loss), discounting costs on factoring, gain on sale of equity investment, acquisition and divestiture expenses, other non-operating income, capital structure transformation expenses, debt refinancing and redemption costs, net reorganization items and loss on extinguishment of debt (if any). Adjusted EBITDA now also adjusts for acquisition and divestiture expenses, and debt refinancing and redemption costs, but no adjustments were made to the prior period as there were no similar adjustments in the prior period. We believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are important indicators of operating performance and provide useful information for investors because:
- EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA exclude the effects of income taxes, as well as the effects of financing and investing activities by eliminating the effects of interest-related charges and depreciation expenses and therefore more closely measure our operational performance; and
- certain adjustment items, while periodically affecting our results, may vary significantly from period to period and have disproportionate effect in a given period, which affects the comparability of our results.
In addition, our management may use Adjusted EBITDA in setting performance incentive targets to align performance measurement with operational performance.
(2) Reflects interest income of $1 million and $5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $3 million and $5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(3) Stock compensation expense includes only non-cash expenses.
(4) Reflects the non-service component of net periodic pension income.
(5) Reflects the incremental third-party costs incurred for the sale of an equity interest in an unconsolidated joint venture.
(6) Reflects the third-party incremental costs that were directly attributable to the transformation of the Company's capital structure through the partial repurchase and subsequent conversion of the remaining outstanding Series A Preferred Stock into a single class of common stock in June 2023.
(7) Reflects the third-party costs directly attributable to the repricing of our 2021 Dollar Term Facility.
(8) Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales.
Reconciliation of Constant Currency Sales % Change(1)
|Three Months Ended
June 30,
|Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Garrett
|Reported sales % change
|(12
|)%
|18
|%
|(9
|)%
|13
|%
|Less: Foreign currency translation
|(2
|)%
|(1
|)%
|(1
|)%
|(3
|)%
|Constant currency sales % change
|(10
|)%
|19
|%
|(8
|)%
|16
|%
|Gasoline
|Reported sales % change
|(17
|)%
|32
|%
|(11
|)%
|21
|%
|Less: Foreign currency translation
|(2
|)%
|(2
|)%
|(2
|)%
|(4
|)%
|Constant currency sales % change
|(15
|)%
|34
|%
|(9
|)%
|25
|%
|Diesel
|Reported sales % change
|(15
|)%
|10
|%
|(12
|)%
|6
|%
|Less: Foreign currency translation
|(1
|)%
|1
|%
|(1
|)%
|(3
|)%
|Constant currency sales % change
|(14
|)%
|9
|%
|(11
|)%
|9
|%
|Commercial vehicles
|Reported sales % change
|(4
|)%
|9
|%
|(8
|)%
|10
|%
|Less: Foreign currency translation
|(2
|)%
|(1
|)%
|(2
|)%
|(3
|)%
|Constant currency sales % change
|(2
|)%
|10
|%
|(6
|)%
|13
|%
|Aftermarket
|Reported sales % change
|6
|%
|6
|%
|4
|%
|5
|%
|Less: Foreign currency translation
|(1
|)%
|0
|%
|(1
|)%
|(2
|)%
|Constant currency sales % change
|7
|%
|6
|%
|5
|%
|7
|%
|Other Sales
|Reported sales % change
|(13
|)%
|0
|%
|0
|%
|(7
|)%
|Less: Foreign currency translation
|(2
|)%
|0
|%
|(2
|)%
|(2
|)%
|Constant currency sales % change
|(11
|)%
|0
|%
|2
|%
|(5
|)%
(1) We define constant currency sales growth as the year-over-year change in reported sales relative to the comparable period, excluding the impact on sales from foreign currency translation. We believe this measure is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.
Reconciliation of Cash Flow from Operations to Adjusted Free Cash Flow(1)
|Three Months Ended
June 30,
|Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|(Dollars in millions)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|126
|$
|164
|$
|210
|$
|256
|Expenditures for property, plant and equipment
|(17
|)
|(25
|)
|(49
|)
|(33
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities less expenditures for property, plant and equipment
|109
|139
|161
|223
|Capital structure transformation expenses
|—
|1
|1
|2
|Acquisition and divestiture expenses
|1
|—
|1
|—
|Cash payments for repositioning
|4
|2
|13
|4
|Proceeds from cross currency swap contracts
|4
|—
|8
|—
|Factoring and P-notes
|(56
|)
|(2
|)
|(54
|)
|(1
|)
|Adjusted free cash flow (1)
|$
|62
|$
|140
|$
|130
|$
|228
(1) Adjusted free cash flow reflects an additional way of viewing liquidity that management believes is useful to investors in analyzing the Company’s ability to service and repay its debt. The Company defines adjusted free cash flow as cash flow provided from operating activities less capital expenditures and additionally adjusted for other discretionary items including cash flow impacts for capital structure transformation expenses, factoring and guaranteed bank notes activity.
Full Year 2024 Outlook Reconciliation of Reported Net Sales to Net Sales Growth at Constant Currency
|2024 Full Year
|Low End
|High End
|Reported net sales (% change)
|(10
|)%
|(6
|)%
|Foreign currency translation
|(1
|)%
|(1
|)%
|Full year 2024 Outlook Net sales growth at constant currency
|(9
|)%
|(5
|)%
Full Year 2024 Outlook Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
|2024 Full Year
|Low End
|High End
|(Dollars in millions)
|Net income
|$
|245
|$
|285
|Interest expense, net of interest income *
|148
|148
|Tax expense
|82
|92
|Depreciation
|91
|91
|Full year 2024 Outlook EBITDA
|566
|616
|Other non-operating income
|(27
|)
|(27
|)
|Discounting costs on factoring
|2
|2
|Stock compensation expense
|21
|21
|Acquisition and divestiture expenses
|1
|1
|Debt refinancing and redemption costs
|2
|2
|Repositioning costs
|18
|18
|Full Year 2024 Outlook Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|583
|$
|633
* Excludes the effects of marked-to-market fluctuations from our interest rate swap contracts
Full Year 2024 Outlook Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow
|2024 Full Year
|Low End
|High End
|(Dollars in millions)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|355
|$
|455
|Expenditures for property, plant and equipment
|(87
|)
|(87
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities less expenditures for property, plant and equipment
|268
|368
|Cash payments for repositioning
|15
|15
|Proceeds from cross currency swap contracts
|15
|15
|Acquisition and divestiture expenses
|1
|1
|Capital structure transformation costs
|1
|1
|Full Year 2024 Outlook Adjusted free cash flow
|$
|300
|$
|400