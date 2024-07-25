Microsoft 365 Internal Communications Strategy Training Course: How to Maximize SharePoint, Teams, Viva & Copilot (ONLINE EVENT: September 5-19, 2024 and On-Demand)

Dublin, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internal Communications Strategies with Microsoft 365: How to Maximize SharePoint, Teams, Viva & Copilot" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Through immersive sessions and demonstrations, participants will acquire invaluable insights and expertise to proficiently leverage M365 tools like SharePoint, Teams, Viva, and Copilot.You will learn how to apply the key M365 tools and create a complete intranet and engagement platform including:

Maximizing M365 Toolkit Integration: Seamlessly integrate M365 tools for heightened workforce engagement and productivity.

Crafting a Dynamic Intranet: Design and implement an intuitive SharePoint-based intranet to enhance collaboration and content organization.

Empowering Team Collaboration: Utilize Microsoft Teams as a central hub for project management and communication, boosting teamwork efficiency.

Enhancing Employee Experience: Leverage Microsoft Viva's insights and resources to elevate employee engagement and well-being.

Creating Interactive Engagement: Develop an engaging platform using SharePoint, Teams, and Viva to drive participation and community engagement.

Who Should Attend:

SharePoint and Microsoft Teams Projects

Employee Communications

Intranet Communications

Digital Communications

Organizational Development

Internal Communications

Employee Engagement

Strategic Communications

Corporate Communications

Training & Development

Employee Relations

Public Relations

Human Resources

Strategic Planning

Agenda:

Day 1

Chairperson's Welcome

Ben Skelton, Vice President - Habanero Consulting Inc

Case Study: Building a Unified SharePoint Intranet for a Complex Organization

Jacqueline Lachevre, Digital/Web Specialist, Communications & Engagement Strategies - The University of Vermont Health Network

Karly Moore, Senior Project Manager, Communications & Engagement Strategies - The University of Vermont Health Network

Case Study: Viva Connections: Gateway To A Modern Experience

Jana Temu, Global Communications, Senior Intranet Lead - CITI

Case Study: Try Viva Engage to Amplify Your Employee Comms Strategies and Increase Influence

Robin McCasland, SCMP, IABC Fellow, Senior Director, Corporate Communications - Healthcare Service Corporation

Workshop: Crafting Dynamic Teamwork Roadmaps with Microsoft 365

Ben Skelton, Vice President - Habanero Consulting Inc

Panel: Maximizing M365 Tools for Seamless Employee Collaboration and Communication

DeNae Leverentz, Sharepoint Consultant - Twin City Fan Companies, Ltd.

Lonya (Loni) D. French, Associate Director, Internal Communications - Consumer Reports

Parting Thoughts, Q&A, Biggest Take - Aways!

Day 2

Chairperson's Welcome

Ben Skelton, Vice President - Habanero Consulting Inc

Case Study: Leveraging Viva Insights for Employee Well-being and Productivity

James Tyer, Viva Engage + Answers in Viva Customer Experience - Microsoft

Case Study: Driving Internal Communications with Copilot's AI-driven Assistance

Naomi Rettke, Communications Principal - Prime Therapeutics

Case Study: Implementing Governance Policies for SharePoint Content Management

Mark Stinneford, Senior Communications Advisor - Blue Cross NC

Workshop: Unlocking AI Potential: Navigating Copilot Readiness in Microsoft 365

Ben Skelton, Vice President - Habanero Consulting Inc

Panel: Empowering Employee Engagement through M365: Harnessing SharePoint, Viva, Teams, and Co-Pilot

Travis Pirtle, Sr. Manager - SharePoint & M365 Application Operations - Littler

Dayna Lovelady, Digital Communications Specialist II - The Christian Broadcasting Network

Parting Thoughts, Q&A, Biggest Take-Aways!

Day 3

Day 3 Kick Off & Chairperson Address

Ben Skelton, Vice President - Habanero Consulting Inc

Case Study: Customizing Viva Topics for Targeted Internal Communication

Case Study: Sector-specific SharePoint Solutions for Document Management

Case Study: Team-based Collaboration Models in Teams for Project Management

Workshop

Ben Skelton, Vice President - Habanero Consulting Inc

Panel: Navigating Change Management with M365: Transforming Employee Communication

Kaitlin O'Connor, Senior Director of Communications and Engagement - University of Maryland Global Campus

Caitlin Anderson, Sr. Internal Communications Manager - Autodesk

Key Takeaways, Conference Wrap-Up

Speakers

Karly Moore

Senior Project Manager, Communications & Engagement Strategies - The University of Vermont Health Network

Jacqueline Lachevre

Digital/Web Specialist, Communications & Engagement Strategies - The University of Vermont Health Network

James Tyer

Viva Engage + Answers in Viva Customer Experience - Microsoft

Jana Temu

Global Communications, Senior Intranet Lead - CITI

