Serviceaide Launches AI-Based ChangeGear Digital Service Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serviceaide, Inc., a global provider of modern IT and business service management solutions, today announced the launch of its AI-based ChangeGear Digital Service Management Platform. The latest release of ChangeGear, the industry leading modern service management solution, includes both AI and GenAI technology, helping to automate conversations and provide unmatched support for both the end user and support analyst. Through integrated AI, the ChangeGear Digital Service Management Platform is redefining service management for the digital era as it continuously learns and works in the background, ensuring swift, personalized and effective interactions with users and staff.



The ChangeGear Digital Service Platform is designed for both IT and enterprise users and includes packages designed to meet the needs of diverse business objectives. The ITSM package offers all the advanced IT functions mature organizations require such as change management and asset management, with advanced GENAI based Virtual Agent and knowledge management. For organizations needing enterprise-wide service and support, there is a package that includes all of the features in ChangeGear IT Digital Management, plus business process automation, no-code module creation, knowledge federation and GenAI productivity with Luma Copilot. By designing ChangeGear to use AI, instead of adding AI in, Serviceaide has made it easy to deliver an AI approach without additional product integrations and lengthy implementation time.

To learn more about the AI-based ChangeGear Digital Service Platform and the ITSM and Enterprise packages, please visit https://serviceaide.com/products/service-management/changegear-platform

“Service Management must evolve beyond traditional models to meet complex, real-time demands efficiently and Serviceaide believes that designing ChangeGear to use AI provides the comprehensive capabilities required to empower businesses to thrive in a digitally transformed world,” said Bill Guinn, Chief Technology Officer at Serviceaide. “Serviceaide has been leveraging AI technology for our customers since 2017 and unlike other competing industry solutions that have simply bolted on generative features, ChangeGear is powered by Generative AI.”

The ChangeGear Digital Service Platform integrates a host of new and critical capabilities, including:

GenAI Virtual Agent with Knowledge Management : Improves self-service by delivering and creating relevant content to meet a broad range of inquiries

: Improves self-service by delivering and creating relevant content to meet a broad range of inquiries Copilot : AI-driven feature that provides additional capabilities to the support analyst to speed the assessment of situations, summarize tickets and provide recommendations

: AI-driven feature that provides additional capabilities to the support analyst to speed the assessment of situations, summarize tickets and provide recommendations Improved Workflow : Includes an updated GUI interface and designer that makes it more intuitive and efficient for administrators to create and manage automated workflows

: Includes an updated GUI interface and designer that makes it more intuitive and efficient for administrators to create and manage automated workflows Orchestration Engine: Includes a new module that enables modelling, analyzing, measuring, and automating business processes

Includes a new module that enables modelling, analyzing, measuring, and automating business processes Enhanced Mobile App : The mobile app has been upgraded to allow easy access and on-the-go interactions and is available on Apple and Google Play stores



The award-winning ChangeGear platform is recognized as a leader in IT service management by analysts like Gartner (Mid-Market ITSM Magic Quadrant), GigaOm (2023 ITSM Radar Report) and Quadrant Research. Powered by Generative AI and Machine Learning, ChangeGear goes beyond just service delivery, its ability to learn, adapt, assist and interact makes it an invaluable asset to modern service management. The solution, leveraged by some of the world’s biggest organizations, including Fortune 1000 fast food retailers, large healthcare networks and leading energy companies, enhances user experiences through seamless, omnichannel support and elevates service desk’s efficiency with smart automation that dramatically reduces response times, eliminates human errors and improves resolution rates.

ChangeGear excels at automating workflows across service and support with expertise in change management and asset management. Known for its strength in change management and workflow flexibility, the ChangeGear Digital Service Manager solution now includes an intelligent virtual agent in the complete solution. There is no time-consuming integration, no costly service engagements or additional project scope to add a virtual agent and knowledge management. ChangeGear is popular in industries with heavy compliance regulations and companies seeking a scalable, enterprise ready SM solution.

About Serviceaide

Serviceaide is a leader in modern service and support. Serviceaide’s vision is to transform service management, across IT, business, and customer service. Serving customers worldwide, Serviceaide applies breakthroughs in automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to deliver better experiences, provide enhanced self-service and empower service owners. Serviceaide transforms service through digital labor conversations, automation, and knowledge. For more information, visit www.serviceaide.com .

