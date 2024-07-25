First Merchants Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Per Share

MUNCIE, Ind., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ - FRME)
Second Quarter 2024 Highlights:
- Net income available to common stockholders was $39.5 million and diluted earnings per common share totaled $.68 in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $60.4 million and $1.02 in the second quarter of 2023, and $47.5 million and $.80 in the first quarter of 2024.
- Strong capital position with Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 11.02 percent.
- Net interest margin totaled 3.16 percent compared to 3.10 percent on a linked quarter basis.
- Total loans grew $191.2 million, or 6.1 percent annualized on a linked quarter basis, and $374.4 million, or 3.0 percent during the last twelve months.
- Total deposits declined $315.5 million, or 8.5 percent annualized on a linked quarter basis.
- Nonperforming assets to total assets were 36 basis points compared to 37 basis points on a linked quarter basis.
- The efficiency ratio totaled 53.84 percent for the quarter.
Mark Hardwick, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased that net interest margin improved by 6 basis points over the first quarter of 2024 and that net interest income increased by $1.5 million over the same period. Non-interest income and non-interest expense also compared favorably helping the company produce an efficiency ratio better than our stated key performance indicator of less than 55 percent." Hardwick added, "The elevated provision expense driven by higher than normal net charge-off’s was the singular item that weakened our performance in the quarter."
Second Quarter Financial Results:
First Merchants Corporation (the “Corporation”) has reported second quarter 2024 net income available to common stockholders of $39.5 million compared to $60.4 million during the same period in 2023. Diluted earnings per common share for the period totaled $.68 per share compared to the second quarter of 2023 result of $1.02 per share.
Total assets equaled $18.3 billion as of quarter-end and loans totaled $12.7 billion. During the past twelve months, total loans grew by $374.4 million, or 3.0 percent. On a linked quarter basis, loans grew $191.2 million, or 6.1 percent with growth primarily in Commercial & Industrial loans.
Investments, totaling $3.8 billion, decreased $138.4 million, or 3.6 percent, during the last twelve months and decreased $30.5 million, or 3.2 percent annualized on a linked quarter basis.
Total deposits equaled $14.6 billion as of quarter-end and decreased by $12.1 million over the past twelve months. Total deposits declined $315.5 million, or 8.5 percent annualized on a linked quarter basis with noninterest-bearing deposits remaining stable. The loan to deposit ratio for the current quarter ended at 87.0 percent.
The Corporation’s Allowance for Credit Losses – Loans (ACL) totaled $189.5 million as of quarter-end, or 1.50 percent of total loans. Loan charge-offs, net of recoveries, for the quarter totaled $39.6 million and provision expense of $24.5 million was recorded during the quarter. Reserves for unfunded commitments totaling $19.5 million remain unchanged from prior quarter. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.36 percent for the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of one basis point compared to 0.37 percent in the prior quarter.
Net interest income, totaling $128.6 million for the quarter, increased $1.5 million, or 1.2 percent, compared to prior quarter but decreased $9.3 million, or 6.7 percent compared to the second quarter of 2023. Stated net-interest margin on a tax equivalent basis, totaling 3.16 percent, increased by six basis points compared to the first quarter of 2024 but decreased 23 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2023. During the quarter, higher yields on earnings assets and lower yields on interest bearing liabilities both contributed to the increase in net-interest margin over last quarter.
Noninterest income, totaling $31.3 million for the quarter, increased $4.7 million, or 17.6 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2024 and increased $5.0 million from the second quarter of 2023. The increase over first quarter of 2024 was driven primarily by higher gains on the sales of loans, private wealth fees, and an increase in CRA investment valuations recorded through Other Income on the Income Statement.
Noninterest expense totaled $91.4 million for the quarter, a decline of $5.5 million from the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was from lower salaries and employee benefits and lower FDIC assessments, offset by the inclusion of $0.7 million of gains on the sale of properties in the prior quarter which were recorded in Other Expenses.
The Corporation’s total risk-based capital ratio equaled 12.95 percent, common equity tier 1 capital ratio equaled 11.02 percent, and the tangible common equity ratio totaled 8.27 percent. These ratios continue to reflect the Corporation’s strong liquidity and capital positions.
Detailed financial results are reported on the attached pages.
Forward-Looking Statements
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Dollars In Thousands)
|June 30,
|2024
|2023
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|105,372
|$
|108,975
|Interest-bearing deposits
|168,528
|219,480
|Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses of $245,000 and $245,000
|3,753,088
|3,891,491
|Loans held for sale
|32,292
|27,297
|Loans
|12,639,650
|12,270,233
|Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans
|(189,537
|)
|(221,147
|)
|Net loans
|12,450,113
|12,049,086
|Premises and equipment
|133,245
|114,402
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|41,738
|41,842
|Interest receivable
|97,546
|89,784
|Goodwill and other intangibles
|735,373
|743,465
|Cash surrender value of life insurance
|306,379
|307,020
|Other real estate owned
|4,824
|7,685
|Tax asset, deferred and receivable
|107,080
|113,724
|Other assets
|367,845
|318,005
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|18,303,423
|$
|18,032,256
|LIABILITIES
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|2,303,313
|$
|2,636,017
|Interest-bearing
|12,265,757
|11,945,138
|Total Deposits
|14,569,070
|14,581,155
|Borrowings:
|Federal funds purchased
|147,229
|—
|Securities sold under repurchase agreements
|100,451
|152,472
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|832,703
|723,480
|Subordinated debentures and other borrowings
|93,589
|151,325
|Total Borrowings
|1,173,972
|1,027,277
|Interest payable
|18,554
|13,595
|Other liabilities
|329,302
|264,664
|Total Liabilities
|16,090,898
|15,886,691
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:
|Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares
|Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares
|125
|125
|Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference:
|Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares
|Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares
|25,000
|25,000
|Common Stock, $.125 stated value:
|Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares
|Issued and outstanding - 58,045,653 and 59,297,148 shares
|7,256
|7,412
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,191,193
|1,233,593
|Retained earnings
|1,200,930
|1,097,399
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(211,979
|)
|(217,964
|)
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|2,212,525
|2,145,565
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|18,303,423
|$
|18,032,256
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|INTEREST INCOME
|Loans receivable:
|Taxable
|$
|201,413
|$
|186,256
|$
|399,436
|$
|358,609
|Tax-exempt
|8,430
|7,760
|16,620
|15,469
|Investment securities:
|Taxable
|9,051
|8,886
|17,799
|17,973
|Tax-exempt
|13,613
|14,279
|27,224
|30,349
|Deposits with financial institutions
|2,995
|3,164
|9,488
|3,801
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|879
|1,020
|1,714
|1,562
|Total Interest Income
|236,381
|221,365
|472,281
|427,763
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Deposits
|99,151
|73,201
|197,436
|123,886
|Federal funds purchased
|126
|123
|126
|1,420
|Securities sold under repurchase agreements
|645
|979
|1,677
|1,827
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|6,398
|6,815
|13,171
|13,879
|Subordinated debentures and other borrowings
|1,490
|2,412
|4,237
|4,797
|Total Interest Expense
|107,810
|83,530
|216,647
|145,809
|NET INTEREST INCOME
|128,571
|137,835
|255,634
|281,954
|Provision for credit losses
|24,500
|—
|26,500
|—
|NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|104,071
|137,835
|229,134
|281,954
|NONINTEREST INCOME
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|8,214
|7,813
|16,121
|15,172
|Fiduciary and wealth management fees
|8,825
|7,397
|17,025
|15,259
|Card payment fees
|4,739
|4,537
|9,239
|9,709
|Net gains and fees on sales of loans
|5,141
|3,632
|8,395
|6,031
|Derivative hedge fees
|489
|672
|752
|1,820
|Other customer fees
|460
|742
|887
|1,259
|Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance
|1,929
|2,096
|3,521
|3,384
|Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities
|(49
|)
|(1,392
|)
|(51
|)
|(2,963
|)
|Other income
|1,586
|822
|2,083
|1,645
|Total Noninterest Income
|31,334
|26,319
|57,972
|51,316
|NONINTEREST EXPENSES
|Salaries and employee benefits
|52,214
|54,753
|110,507
|112,212
|Net occupancy
|6,746
|6,674
|14,058
|13,933
|Equipment
|6,599
|6,181
|12,825
|12,307
|Marketing
|1,773
|1,102
|2,971
|2,411
|Outside data processing fees
|7,072
|6,604
|13,961
|12,717
|Printing and office supplies
|354
|434
|707
|817
|Intangible asset amortization
|1,771
|2,182
|3,728
|4,379
|FDIC assessments
|3,278
|2,740
|7,565
|4,136
|Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses
|373
|916
|907
|898
|Professional and other outside services
|3,822
|4,660
|7,774
|8,358
|Other expenses
|7,411
|6,347
|13,345
|14,145
|Total Noninterest Expenses
|91,413
|92,593
|188,348
|186,313
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX
|43,992
|71,561
|98,758
|146,957
|Income tax expense
|4,067
|10,699
|10,892
|22,016
|NET INCOME
|39,925
|60,862
|87,866
|124,941
|Preferred stock dividends
|469
|469
|938
|938
|NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
|$
|39,456
|$
|60,393
|$
|86,928
|$
|124,003
|Per Share Data:
|Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
|$
|0.68
|$
|1.02
|$
|1.48
|$
|2.09
|Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
|$
|0.68
|$
|1.02
|$
|1.48
|$
|2.09
|Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.69
|$
|0.66
|Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands)
|58,328
|59,448
|58,800
|59,446
|FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|NET CHARGE-OFFS
|$
|39,644
|$
|1,905
|$
|41,897
|$
|2,130
|AVERAGE BALANCES:
|Total Assets
|$
|18,332,159
|$
|18,170,649
|$
|18,381,340
|$
|18,096,832
|Total Loans
|12,620,530
|12,369,673
|12,548,798
|12,253,176
|Total Earning Assets
|17,013,984
|16,968,465
|17,068,917
|16,896,834
|Total Deposits
|14,895,867
|14,719,913
|14,888,536
|14,572,480
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|2,203,361
|2,139,877
|2,222,750
|2,111,658
|FINANCIAL RATIOS:
|Return on Average Assets
|0.87
|%
|1.34
|%
|0.96
|%
|1.38
|%
|Return on Average Stockholders' Equity
|7.16
|11.29
|7.82
|11.74
|Return on Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity
|11.29
|18.04
|12.26
|18.91
|Average Earning Assets to Average Assets
|92.81
|93.38
|92.86
|93.37
|Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans
|1.50
|1.80
|1.50
|1.80
|Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized)
|1.26
|0.06
|0.67
|0.03
|Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets
|12.02
|11.78
|12.09
|11.67
|Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets
|5.69
|5.36
|5.67
|5.21
|Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets
|2.53
|1.97
|2.54
|1.73
|Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets
|3.16
|3.39
|3.13
|3.48
|Efficiency Ratio
|53.84
|52.21
|56.47
|51.96
|Tangible Common Book Value Per Share
|$
|25.10
|$
|23.34
|$
|25.10
|$
|23.34
|NONPERFORMING ASSETS
|(Dollars In Thousands)
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|2024
|2024
|2023
|2023
|2023
|Nonaccrual Loans
|$
|61,906
|$
|62,478
|$
|53,580
|$
|53,102
|$
|69,240
|Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessions
|4,824
|4,886
|4,831
|6,480
|7,685
|Nonperforming Assets (NPA)
|66,730
|67,364
|58,411
|59,582
|76,925
|90+ Days Delinquent
|1,686
|2,838
|172
|89
|428
|NPAs & 90 Day Delinquent
|$
|68,416
|$
|70,202
|$
|58,583
|$
|59,671
|$
|77,353
|Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans
|$
|189,537
|$
|204,681
|$
|204,934
|$
|205,782
|$
|221,147
|Quarterly Net Charge-offs
|39,644
|2,253
|3,148
|20,365
|1,905
|NPAs / Actual Assets %
|0.36
|%
|0.37
|%
|0.32
|%
|0.33
|%
|0.43
|%
|NPAs & 90 Day / Actual Assets %
|0.37
|%
|0.38
|%
|0.32
|%
|0.33
|%
|0.43
|%
|NPAs / Actual Loans and OREO %
|0.53
|%
|0.54
|%
|0.47
|%
|0.48
|%
|0.63
|%
|Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans / Actual Loans (%)
|1.50
|%
|1.64
|%
|1.64
|%
|1.67
|%
|1.80
|%
|Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) as % of Average Loans (Annualized)
|1.26
|%
|0.07
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.66
|%
|0.06
|%
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Dollars In Thousands)
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|2024
|2024
|2023
|2023
|2023
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|105,372
|$
|100,514
|$
|112,649
|$
|125,173
|$
|108,975
|Interest-bearing deposits
|168,528
|410,497
|436,080
|348,639
|219,480
|Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses
|3,753,088
|3,783,574
|3,811,364
|3,713,724
|3,891,491
|Loans held for sale
|32,292
|15,118
|18,934
|30,972
|27,297
|Loans
|12,639,650
|12,465,582
|12,486,027
|12,271,422
|12,270,233
|Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans
|(189,537
|)
|(204,681
|)
|(204,934
|)
|(205,782
|)
|(221,147
|)
|Net loans
|12,450,113
|12,260,901
|12,281,093
|12,065,640
|12,049,086
|Premises and equipment
|133,245
|132,706
|133,896
|132,441
|114,402
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|41,738
|41,758
|41,769
|41,797
|41,842
|Interest receivable
|97,546
|92,550
|97,664
|90,011
|89,784
|Goodwill and other intangibles
|735,373
|737,144
|739,101
|741,283
|743,465
|Cash surrender value of life insurance
|306,379
|306,028
|306,301
|306,106
|307,020
|Other real estate owned
|4,824
|4,886
|4,831
|6,480
|7,685
|Tax asset, deferred and receivable
|107,080
|101,121
|99,883
|135,521
|113,724
|Other assets
|367,845
|331,006
|322,322
|340,476
|318,005
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|18,303,423
|$
|18,317,803
|$
|18,405,887
|$
|18,078,263
|$
|18,032,256
|LIABILITIES
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|2,303,313
|$
|2,338,364
|$
|2,500,062
|$
|2,554,984
|$
|2,636,017
|Interest-bearing
|12,265,757
|12,546,220
|12,321,391
|12,091,592
|11,945,138
|Total Deposits
|14,569,070
|14,884,584
|14,821,453
|14,646,576
|14,581,155
|Borrowings:
|Federal funds purchased
|147,229
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Securities sold under repurchase agreements
|100,451
|130,264
|157,280
|152,537
|152,472
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|832,703
|612,778
|712,852
|713,384
|723,480
|Subordinated debentures and other borrowings
|93,589
|118,612
|158,644
|158,665
|151,325
|Total Borrowings
|1,173,972
|861,654
|1,028,776
|1,024,586
|1,027,277
|Interest payable
|18,554
|19,262
|18,912
|16,473
|13,595
|Other liabilities
|329,302
|327,500
|289,033
|297,984
|264,664
|Total Liabilities
|16,090,898
|16,093,000
|16,158,174
|15,985,619
|15,886,691
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:
|Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares
|Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares
|125
|125
|125
|125
|125
|Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference:
|Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares
|Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares
|25,000
|25,000
|25,000
|25,000
|25,000
|Common Stock, $.125 stated value:
|Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares
|Issued and outstanding
|7,256
|7,321
|7,428
|7,425
|7,412
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,191,193
|1,208,447
|1,236,506
|1,234,402
|1,233,593
|Retained earnings
|1,200,930
|1,181,939
|1,154,624
|1,132,962
|1,097,399
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(211,979
|)
|(198,029
|)
|(175,970
|)
|(307,270
|)
|(217,964
|)
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|2,212,525
|2,224,803
|2,247,713
|2,092,644
|2,145,565
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|18,303,423
|$
|18,317,803
|$
|18,405,887
|$
|18,078,263
|$
|18,032,256
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|2024
|2024
|2023
|2023
|2023
|INTEREST INCOME
|Loans receivable:
|Taxable
|$
|201,413
|$
|198,023
|$
|197,523
|$
|191,705
|$
|186,256
|Tax-exempt
|8,430
|8,190
|8,197
|8,288
|7,760
|Investment securities:
|Taxable
|9,051
|8,748
|8,644
|8,590
|8,886
|Tax-exempt
|13,613
|13,611
|13,821
|13,947
|14,279
|Deposits with financial institutions
|2,995
|6,493
|8,034
|5,884
|3,164
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|879
|835
|771
|719
|1,020
|Total Interest Income
|236,381
|235,900
|236,990
|229,133
|221,365
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Deposits
|99,151
|98,285
|96,655
|85,551
|73,201
|Federal funds purchased
|126
|—
|1
|—
|123
|Securities sold under repurchase agreements
|645
|1,032
|827
|797
|979
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|6,398
|6,773
|6,431
|6,896
|6,815
|Subordinated debentures and other borrowings
|1,490
|2,747
|3,013
|2,506
|2,412
|Total Interest Expense
|107,810
|108,837
|106,927
|95,750
|83,530
|NET INTEREST INCOME
|128,571
|127,063
|130,063
|133,383
|137,835
|Provision for credit losses
|24,500
|2,000
|1,500
|2,000
|—
|NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|104,071
|125,063
|128,563
|131,383
|137,835
|NONINTEREST INCOME
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|8,214
|7,907
|7,690
|7,975
|7,813
|Fiduciary and wealth management fees
|8,825
|8,200
|8,187
|7,394
|7,397
|Card payment fees
|4,739
|4,500
|4,437
|4,716
|4,537
|Net gains and fees on sales of loans
|5,141
|3,254
|4,111
|5,517
|3,632
|Derivative hedge fees
|489
|263
|1,049
|516
|672
|Other customer fees
|460
|427
|237
|384
|742
|Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance
|1,929
|1,592
|3,202
|1,761
|2,096
|Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities
|(49
|)
|(2
|)
|(2,317
|)
|(1,650
|)
|(1,392
|)
|Other income (loss)
|1,586
|497
|(152
|)
|1,229
|822
|Total Noninterest Income
|31,334
|26,638
|26,444
|27,842
|26,319
|NONINTEREST EXPENSES
|Salaries and employee benefits
|52,214
|58,293
|60,967
|55,566
|54,753
|Net occupancy
|6,746
|7,312
|9,089
|6,837
|6,674
|Equipment
|6,599
|6,226
|6,108
|5,698
|6,181
|Marketing
|1,773
|1,198
|2,647
|2,369
|1,102
|Outside data processing fees
|7,072
|6,889
|5,875
|6,573
|6,604
|Printing and office supplies
|354
|353
|402
|333
|434
|Intangible asset amortization
|1,771
|1,957
|2,182
|2,182
|2,182
|FDIC assessments
|3,278
|4,287
|7,557
|2,981
|2,740
|Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses
|373
|534
|1,743
|677
|916
|Professional and other outside services
|3,822
|3,952
|3,981
|3,833
|4,660
|Other expenses
|7,411
|5,934
|7,552
|6,805
|6,347
|Total Noninterest Expenses
|91,413
|96,935
|108,103
|93,854
|92,593
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX
|43,992
|54,766
|46,904
|65,371
|71,561
|Income tax expense
|4,067
|6,825
|4,425
|9,005
|10,699
|NET INCOME
|39,925
|47,941
|42,479
|56,366
|60,862
|Preferred stock dividends
|469
|469
|469
|468
|469
|NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
|$
|39,456
|$
|47,472
|$
|42,010
|$
|55,898
|$
|60,393
|Per Share Data:
|Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
|$
|0.68
|$
|0.80
|$
|0.71
|$
|0.95
|$
|1.02
|Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
|$
|0.68
|$
|0.80
|$
|0.71
|$
|0.94
|$
|1.02
|Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.34
|Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands)
|58,328
|59,273
|59,556
|59,503
|59,448
|FINANCIAL RATIOS:
|Return on Average Assets
|0.87
|%
|1.04
|%
|0.92
|%
|1.24
|%
|1.34
|%
|Return on Average Stockholders' Equity
|7.16
|8.47
|7.89
|10.38
|11.29
|Return on Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity
|11.29
|13.21
|12.75
|16.54
|18.04
|Average Earning Assets to Average Assets
|92.81
|92.91
|93.62
|93.36
|93.38
|Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans
|1.50
|1.64
|1.64
|1.67
|1.80
|Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized)
|1.26
|0.07
|0.10
|0.66
|0.06
|Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets
|12.02
|12.17
|11.58
|11.87
|11.78
|Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets
|5.69
|5.65
|5.64
|5.55
|5.36
|Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets
|2.53
|2.55
|2.48
|2.26
|1.97
|Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets
|3.16
|3.10
|3.16
|3.29
|3.39
|Efficiency Ratio
|53.84
|59.21
|63.26
|53.91
|52.21
|Tangible Common Book Value Per Share
|$
|25.10
|$
|25.07
|$
|25.06
|$
|22.43
|$
|23.34
|LOANS
|(Dollars In Thousands)
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|2024
|2024
|2023
|2023
|2023
|Commercial and industrial loans
|$
|3,949,817
|$
|3,722,365
|$
|3,670,948
|$
|3,490,953
|$
|3,531,395
|Agricultural land, production and other loans to farmers
|239,926
|234,431
|263,414
|233,838
|230,003
|Real estate loans:
|Construction
|823,267
|941,726
|957,545
|1,022,261
|949,918
|Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied
|2,323,533
|2,368,360
|2,400,839
|2,360,596
|2,379,819
|Commercial real estate, owner occupied
|1,174,195
|1,137,894
|1,162,083
|1,153,707
|1,179,739
|Residential
|2,370,905
|2,316,490
|2,288,921
|2,257,385
|2,248,473
|Home equity
|631,104
|618,258
|617,571
|609,352
|614,366
|Individuals' loans for household and other personal expenditures
|162,089
|161,459
|168,388
|176,523
|172,896
|Public finance and other commercial loans
|964,814
|964,599
|956,318
|966,807
|963,624
|Loans
|12,639,650
|12,465,582
|12,486,027
|12,271,422
|12,270,233
|Allowance for credit losses - loans
|(189,537
|)
|(204,681
|)
|(204,934
|)
|(205,782
|)
|(221,147
|)
|NET LOANS
|$
|12,450,113
|$
|12,260,901
|$
|12,281,093
|$
|12,065,640
|$
|12,049,086
|DEPOSITS
|(Dollars In Thousands)
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|2024
|2024
|2023
|2023
|2023
|Demand deposits
|$
|7,757,679
|$
|7,771,976
|$
|7,965,862
|$
|7,952,040
|$
|8,045,455
|Savings deposits
|4,339,161
|4,679,593
|4,516,433
|4,572,162
|4,530,255
|Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or more
|1,415,131
|1,451,443
|1,408,985
|1,280,607
|1,160,303
|Other certificates and time deposits
|889,949
|901,280
|849,906
|761,196
|680,965
|Brokered certificates of deposits
|167,150
|80,292
|80,267
|80,571
|164,177
|TOTAL DEPOSITS
|$
|14,569,070
|$
|14,884,584
|$
|14,821,453
|$
|14,646,576
|$
|14,581,155
|CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS
|(Dollars in Thousands)
|For the Three Months Ended
|June 30, 2024
|June 30, 2023
|Average
Balance
|Interest
Income /
Expense
|Average
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
Income /
Expense
|Average
Rate
|ASSETS
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|322,647
|$
|2,995
|3.71
|%
|$
|343,253
|$
|3,164
|3.69
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|41,749
|879
|8.42
|41,873
|1,020
|9.74
|Investment Securities:(1)
|Taxable
|1,788,749
|9,051
|2.02
|1,876,676
|8,886
|1.89
|Tax-exempt(2)
|2,240,309
|17,232
|3.08
|2,336,990
|18,075
|3.09
|Total Investment Securities
|4,029,058
|26,283
|2.61
|4,213,666
|26,961
|2.56
|Loans held for sale
|28,585
|431
|6.03
|19,328
|300
|6.21
|Loans:(3)
|Commercial
|8,691,746
|160,848
|7.40
|8,605,339
|150,766
|7.01
|Real estate mortgage
|2,150,591
|23,799
|4.43
|2,031,136
|20,345
|4.01
|Installment
|823,417
|16,335
|7.94
|831,775
|14,844
|7.14
|Tax-exempt(2)
|926,191
|10,670
|4.61
|882,095
|9,823
|4.45
|Total Loans
|12,620,530
|212,083
|6.72
|12,369,673
|196,078
|6.34
|Total Earning Assets
|17,013,984
|242,240
|5.69
|%
|16,968,465
|227,223
|5.36
|%
|Total Non-Earning Assets
|1,318,175
|1,202,184
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|18,332,159
|$
|18,170,649
|LIABILITIES
|Interest-Bearing Deposits:
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|5,586,549
|$
|40,994
|2.94
|%
|$
|5,546,232
|$
|34,574
|2.49
|%
|Money market deposits
|3,036,398
|27,230
|3.59
|2,766,876
|18,684
|2.70
|Savings deposits
|1,508,734
|3,476
|0.92
|1,724,816
|3,884
|0.90
|Certificates and other time deposits
|2,414,967
|27,451
|4.55
|1,883,998
|16,059
|3.41
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
|12,546,648
|99,151
|3.16
|11,921,922
|73,201
|2.46
|Borrowings
|885,919
|8,659
|3.91
|1,110,486
|10,329
|3.72
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|13,432,567
|107,810
|3.21
|13,032,408
|83,530
|2.56
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|2,349,219
|2,797,991
|Other liabilities
|347,012
|200,373
|Total Liabilities
|16,128,798
|16,030,772
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|2,203,361
|2,139,877
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|18,332,159
|107,810
|$
|18,170,649
|83,530
|Net Interest Income (FTE)
|$
|134,430
|$
|143,693
|Net Interest Spread (FTE)(4)
|2.48
|%
|2.80
|%
|Net Interest Margin (FTE):
|Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets
|5.69
|%
|5.36
|%
|Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets
|2.53
|%
|1.97
|%
|Net Interest Margin (FTE)(5)
|3.16
|%
|3.39
|%
|(1)Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis.
|(2)Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2024 and 2023. These totals equal $5,859 and $5,858 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
|(3)Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances.
|(4)Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities.
|(5)Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.
|CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS
|(Dollars in Thousands)
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2024
|June 30, 2023
|Average
Balance
|Interest
Income /
Expense
|Average
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
Income /
Expense
|Average
Rate
|Assets:
|Federal Funds Sold
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|449,173
|$
|9,488
|4.22
|%
|$
|258,504
|$
|3,801
|2.94
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|41,757
|1,714
|8.21
|40,821
|1,562
|7.65
|Investment Securities:(1)
|Taxable
|1,785,903
|17,799
|1.99
|1,900,247
|17,973
|1.89
|Tax-exempt(2)
|2,243,286
|34,461
|3.07
|2,444,086
|38,416
|3.14
|Total Investment Securities
|4,029,189
|52,260
|2.59
|4,344,333
|56,389
|2.60
|Loans held for sale
|25,184
|759
|6.03
|21,952
|660
|6.01
|Loans:(3)
|Commercial
|8,644,927
|320,057
|7.40
|8,544,945
|290,428
|6.80
|Real estate mortgage
|2,140,769
|46,156
|4.31
|1,972,680
|38,736
|3.93
|Installment
|822,616
|32,464
|7.89
|836,088
|28,785
|6.89
|Tax-exempt(2)
|915,302
|21,038
|4.60
|877,511
|19,581
|4.46
|Total Loans
|12,548,798
|420,474
|6.70
|12,253,176
|378,190
|6.17
|Total Earning Assets
|17,068,917
|483,936
|5.67
|%
|16,896,834
|439,942
|5.21
|%
|Total Non-Earning Assets
|1,312,423
|1,199,998
|Total Assets
|$
|18,381,340
|$
|18,096,832
|Liabilities:
|Interest-Bearing deposits:
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|5,503,185
|$
|80,484
|2.92
|%
|$
|5,405,696
|$
|59,237
|2.19
|%
|Money market deposits
|3,040,938
|54,613
|3.59
|2,756,519
|32,261
|2.34
|Savings deposits
|1,534,305
|7,277
|0.95
|1,775,233
|6,849
|0.77
|Certificates and other time deposits
|2,421,413
|55,062
|4.55
|1,676,291
|25,539
|3.05
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
|12,499,841
|197,436
|3.16
|11,613,739
|123,886
|2.13
|Borrowings
|948,866
|19,211
|4.05
|1,201,392
|21,923
|3.65
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|13,448,707
|216,647
|3.22
|12,815,131
|145,809
|2.28
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|2,388,695
|2,958,741
|Other liabilities
|321,188
|211,302
|Total Liabilities
|16,158,590
|15,985,174
|Stockholders' Equity
|2,222,750
|2,111,658
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|18,381,340
|216,647
|$
|18,096,832
|145,809
|Net Interest Income (FTE)
|$
|267,289
|$
|294,133
|Net Interest Spread (FTE)(4)
|2.45
|%
|2.93
|%
|Net Interest Margin (FTE):
|Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets
|5.67
|%
|5.21
|%
|Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets
|2.54
|%
|1.73
|%
|Net Interest Margin (FTE)(5)
|3.13
|%
|3.48
|%
|(1)Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis.
|(2)Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2024 and 2023. These totals equal $11,655 and $12,179 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
|(3)Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances.
|(4)Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities.
|(5)Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.
|ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - NON-GAAP
|(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2024
|2024
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Net Income Available to Common Stockholders - GAAP
|$
|39,456
|$
|47,472
|$
|42,010
|$
|55,898
|$
|60,393
|$
|86,928
|$
|124,003
|Adjustments:
|PPP loan income
|—
|—
|(7
|)
|(8
|)
|(9
|)
|—
|(34
|)
|Non-core expenses1,2
|—
|3,481
|12,682
|—
|—
|3,481
|—
|Tax on adjustments
|—
|(848
|)
|(3,088
|)
|2
|2
|(848
|)
|8
|Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders - Non-GAAP
|$
|39,456
|$
|50,105
|$
|51,597
|$
|55,892
|$
|60,386
|$
|89,561
|$
|123,977
|Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands)
|58,328
|59,273
|59,556
|59,503
|59,448
|58,800
|59,446
|Diluted Earnings Per Common Share - GAAP
|$
|0.68
|$
|0.80
|$
|0.71
|$
|0.94
|$
|1.02
|$
|1.48
|$
|2.09
|Adjustments:
|PPP loan income
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Non-core expenses1,2
|—
|0.06
|0.21
|—
|—
|0.06
|—
|Tax on adjustments
|—
|(0.01
|)
|(0.05
|)
|—
|—
|(0.01
|)
|—
|Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share - Non-GAAP
|$
|0.68
|$
|0.85
|$
|0.87
|$
|0.94
|$
|1.02
|$
|1.53
|$
|2.09
1 - Non-core expenses in 4Q23 included $6.3 million from early retirement and severance costs, $4.3 million from the FDIC special assessment, and $2.1 million from a lease termination.
2 - Non-core expenses in 1Q24 included $2.4 million from duplicative online banking conversion costs and $1.1 million from the FDIC special assessment.
|NET INTEREST MARGIN ("NIM"), ADJUSTED
|(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2024
|2024
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Net Interest Income (GAAP)
|$
|128,571
|$
|127,063
|$
|130,063
|$
|133,383
|$
|137,835
|$
|255,634
|$
|281,954
|Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE") Adjustment
|5,859
|5,795
|5,853
|5,911
|5,858
|11,655
|12,179
|Net Interest Income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|$
|134,430
|$
|132,858
|$
|135,916
|$
|139,294
|$
|143,693
|$
|267,289
|$
|294,133
|Average Earning Assets (GAAP)
|$
|17,013,984
|$
|17,123,851
|$
|17,222,714
|$
|16,947,669
|$
|16,968,465
|$
|17,068,917
|$
|16,896,834
|Net Interest Margin (GAAP)
|3.02
|%
|2.97
|%
|3.02
|%
|3.15
|%
|3.25
|%
|3.00
|%
|3.34
|%
|Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|3.16
|%
|3.10
|%
|3.16
|%
|3.29
|%
|3.39
|%
|3.13
|%
|3.48
|%
|RETURN ON TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY - NON-GAAP
|(Dollars In Thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2024
|2024
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Total Average Stockholders' Equity (GAAP)
|$
|2,203,361
|$
|2,242,139
|$
|2,130,993
|$
|2,154,232
|$
|2,139,877
|$
|2,222,750
|$
|2,111,658
|Less: Average Preferred Stock
|(25,125
|)
|(25,125
|)
|(25,125
|)
|(25,125
|)
|(25,125
|)
|(25,125
|)
|(25,125
|)
|Less: Average Intangible Assets, Net of Tax
|(730,980
|)
|(732,432
|)
|(734,007
|)
|(735,787
|)
|(737,489
|)
|(731,706
|)
|(738,334
|)
|Average Tangible Common Equity, Net of Tax (Non-GAAP)
|$
|1,447,256
|$
|1,484,582
|$
|1,371,861
|$
|1,393,320
|$
|1,377,263
|$
|1,465,919
|$
|1,348,199
|Net Income Available to Common Stockholders (GAAP)
|$
|39,456
|$
|47,472
|$
|42,010
|$
|55,898
|$
|60,393
|$
|86,928
|$
|124,003
|Plus: Intangible Asset Amortization, Net of Tax
|1,399
|1,546
|1,724
|1,724
|1,724
|2,945
|3,458
|Tangible Net Income (Non-GAAP)
|$
|40,855
|$
|49,018
|$
|43,734
|$
|57,622
|$
|62,117
|$
|89,873
|$
|127,461
|Return on Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP)
|11.29
|%
|13.21
|%
|12.75
|%
|16.54
|%
|18.04
|%
|12.26
|%
|18.91
|%