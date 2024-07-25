First Merchants Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Per Share

MUNCIE, Ind., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ - FRME)



Second Quarter 2024 Highlights:

Net income available to common stockholders was $39.5 million and diluted earnings per common share totaled $.68 in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $60.4 million and $1.02 in the second quarter of 2023, and $47.5 million and $.80 in the first quarter of 2024.

Strong capital position with Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 11.02 percent.

Net interest margin totaled 3.16 percent compared to 3.10 percent on a linked quarter basis.



Total loans grew $191.2 million, or 6.1 percent annualized on a linked quarter basis, and $374.4 million, or 3.0 percent during the last twelve months.



Total deposits declined $315.5 million, or 8.5 percent annualized on a linked quarter basis.



Nonperforming assets to total assets were 36 basis points compared to 37 basis points on a linked quarter basis.



The efficiency ratio totaled 53.84 percent for the quarter.

Mark Hardwick, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased that net interest margin improved by 6 basis points over the first quarter of 2024 and that net interest income increased by $1.5 million over the same period. Non-interest income and non-interest expense also compared favorably helping the company produce an efficiency ratio better than our stated key performance indicator of less than 55 percent." Hardwick added, "The elevated provision expense driven by higher than normal net charge-off’s was the singular item that weakened our performance in the quarter."

Second Quarter Financial Results:

First Merchants Corporation (the “Corporation”) has reported second quarter 2024 net income available to common stockholders of $39.5 million compared to $60.4 million during the same period in 2023. Diluted earnings per common share for the period totaled $.68 per share compared to the second quarter of 2023 result of $1.02 per share.

Total assets equaled $18.3 billion as of quarter-end and loans totaled $12.7 billion. During the past twelve months, total loans grew by $374.4 million, or 3.0 percent. On a linked quarter basis, loans grew $191.2 million, or 6.1 percent with growth primarily in Commercial & Industrial loans.

Investments, totaling $3.8 billion, decreased $138.4 million, or 3.6 percent, during the last twelve months and decreased $30.5 million, or 3.2 percent annualized on a linked quarter basis.

Total deposits equaled $14.6 billion as of quarter-end and decreased by $12.1 million over the past twelve months. Total deposits declined $315.5 million, or 8.5 percent annualized on a linked quarter basis with noninterest-bearing deposits remaining stable. The loan to deposit ratio for the current quarter ended at 87.0 percent.

The Corporation’s Allowance for Credit Losses – Loans (ACL) totaled $189.5 million as of quarter-end, or 1.50 percent of total loans. Loan charge-offs, net of recoveries, for the quarter totaled $39.6 million and provision expense of $24.5 million was recorded during the quarter. Reserves for unfunded commitments totaling $19.5 million remain unchanged from prior quarter. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.36 percent for the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of one basis point compared to 0.37 percent in the prior quarter.

Net interest income, totaling $128.6 million for the quarter, increased $1.5 million, or 1.2 percent, compared to prior quarter but decreased $9.3 million, or 6.7 percent compared to the second quarter of 2023. Stated net-interest margin on a tax equivalent basis, totaling 3.16 percent, increased by six basis points compared to the first quarter of 2024 but decreased 23 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2023. During the quarter, higher yields on earnings assets and lower yields on interest bearing liabilities both contributed to the increase in net-interest margin over last quarter.

Noninterest income, totaling $31.3 million for the quarter, increased $4.7 million, or 17.6 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2024 and increased $5.0 million from the second quarter of 2023. The increase over first quarter of 2024 was driven primarily by higher gains on the sales of loans, private wealth fees, and an increase in CRA investment valuations recorded through Other Income on the Income Statement.

Noninterest expense totaled $91.4 million for the quarter, a decline of $5.5 million from the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was from lower salaries and employee benefits and lower FDIC assessments, offset by the inclusion of $0.7 million of gains on the sale of properties in the prior quarter which were recorded in Other Expenses.

The Corporation’s total risk-based capital ratio equaled 12.95 percent, common equity tier 1 capital ratio equaled 11.02 percent, and the tangible common equity ratio totaled 8.27 percent. These ratios continue to reflect the Corporation’s strong liquidity and capital positions.

Detailed financial results are reported on the attached pages.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can often, but not always, be identified by the use of words like "believe", "continue", "pattern", "estimate", "project", "intend", "anticipate", "expect" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "would", "should", "could", "might", "can", "may", or similar expressions. These statements include statements of First Merchants' goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding the First Merchants' business plan and growth strategies; statements regarding the asset quality of First Merchants' loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of First Merchants' risks and future costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements, including, among other things: possible changes in monetary and fiscal policies, and laws and regulations; the effects of easing restrictions on participants in the financial services industry; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases; possible changes in the credit worthiness of customers and the possible impairment of collectability of loans; fluctuations in market rates of interest; competitive factors in the banking industry; changes in the banking legislation or regulatory requirements of federal and state agencies applicable to bank holding companies and banks like First Merchants' affiliate bank; continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration of dividends; changes in market, economic, operational, liquidity (including the ability to grow and maintain core deposits and retain large, uninsured deposits), credit and interest rate risks associated with the First Merchants' business; and other risks and factors identified in each of First Merchants' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. First Merchants does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, relating to the matters discussed in this press release. In addition, First Merchants' past results of operations do not necessarily indicate its anticipated future results.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars In Thousands) June 30, 2024 2023 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 105,372 $ 108,975 Interest-bearing deposits 168,528 219,480 Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses of $245,000 and $245,000 3,753,088 3,891,491 Loans held for sale 32,292 27,297 Loans 12,639,650 12,270,233 Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans (189,537 ) (221,147 ) Net loans 12,450,113 12,049,086 Premises and equipment 133,245 114,402 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 41,738 41,842 Interest receivable 97,546 89,784 Goodwill and other intangibles 735,373 743,465 Cash surrender value of life insurance 306,379 307,020 Other real estate owned 4,824 7,685 Tax asset, deferred and receivable 107,080 113,724 Other assets 367,845 318,005 TOTAL ASSETS $ 18,303,423 $ 18,032,256 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 2,303,313 $ 2,636,017 Interest-bearing 12,265,757 11,945,138 Total Deposits 14,569,070 14,581,155 Borrowings: Federal funds purchased 147,229 — Securities sold under repurchase agreements 100,451 152,472 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 832,703 723,480 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 93,589 151,325 Total Borrowings 1,173,972 1,027,277 Interest payable 18,554 13,595 Other liabilities 329,302 264,664 Total Liabilities 16,090,898 15,886,691 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value: Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares 125 125 Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference: Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares 25,000 25,000 Common Stock, $.125 stated value: Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding - 58,045,653 and 59,297,148 shares 7,256 7,412 Additional paid-in capital 1,191,193 1,233,593 Retained earnings 1,200,930 1,097,399 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (211,979 ) (217,964 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 2,212,525 2,145,565 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 18,303,423 $ 18,032,256





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable: Taxable $ 201,413 $ 186,256 $ 399,436 $ 358,609 Tax-exempt 8,430 7,760 16,620 15,469 Investment securities: Taxable 9,051 8,886 17,799 17,973 Tax-exempt 13,613 14,279 27,224 30,349 Deposits with financial institutions 2,995 3,164 9,488 3,801 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 879 1,020 1,714 1,562 Total Interest Income 236,381 221,365 472,281 427,763 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 99,151 73,201 197,436 123,886 Federal funds purchased 126 123 126 1,420 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 645 979 1,677 1,827 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 6,398 6,815 13,171 13,879 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 1,490 2,412 4,237 4,797 Total Interest Expense 107,810 83,530 216,647 145,809 NET INTEREST INCOME 128,571 137,835 255,634 281,954 Provision for credit losses 24,500 — 26,500 — NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 104,071 137,835 229,134 281,954 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 8,214 7,813 16,121 15,172 Fiduciary and wealth management fees 8,825 7,397 17,025 15,259 Card payment fees 4,739 4,537 9,239 9,709 Net gains and fees on sales of loans 5,141 3,632 8,395 6,031 Derivative hedge fees 489 672 752 1,820 Other customer fees 460 742 887 1,259 Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance 1,929 2,096 3,521 3,384 Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities (49 ) (1,392 ) (51 ) (2,963 ) Other income 1,586 822 2,083 1,645 Total Noninterest Income 31,334 26,319 57,972 51,316 NONINTEREST EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 52,214 54,753 110,507 112,212 Net occupancy 6,746 6,674 14,058 13,933 Equipment 6,599 6,181 12,825 12,307 Marketing 1,773 1,102 2,971 2,411 Outside data processing fees 7,072 6,604 13,961 12,717 Printing and office supplies 354 434 707 817 Intangible asset amortization 1,771 2,182 3,728 4,379 FDIC assessments 3,278 2,740 7,565 4,136 Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses 373 916 907 898 Professional and other outside services 3,822 4,660 7,774 8,358 Other expenses 7,411 6,347 13,345 14,145 Total Noninterest Expenses 91,413 92,593 188,348 186,313 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 43,992 71,561 98,758 146,957 Income tax expense 4,067 10,699 10,892 22,016 NET INCOME 39,925 60,862 87,866 124,941 Preferred stock dividends 469 469 938 938 NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 39,456 $ 60,393 $ 86,928 $ 124,003 Per Share Data: Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.68 $ 1.02 $ 1.48 $ 2.09 Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.68 $ 1.02 $ 1.48 $ 2.09 Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders $ 0.35 $ 0.34 $ 0.69 $ 0.66 Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 58,328 59,448 58,800 59,446





FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 NET CHARGE-OFFS $ 39,644 $ 1,905 $ 41,897 $ 2,130 AVERAGE BALANCES: Total Assets $ 18,332,159 $ 18,170,649 $ 18,381,340 $ 18,096,832 Total Loans 12,620,530 12,369,673 12,548,798 12,253,176 Total Earning Assets 17,013,984 16,968,465 17,068,917 16,896,834 Total Deposits 14,895,867 14,719,913 14,888,536 14,572,480 Total Stockholders' Equity 2,203,361 2,139,877 2,222,750 2,111,658 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on Average Assets 0.87 % 1.34 % 0.96 % 1.38 % Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 7.16 11.29 7.82 11.74 Return on Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity 11.29 18.04 12.26 18.91 Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 92.81 93.38 92.86 93.37 Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans 1.50 1.80 1.50 1.80 Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 1.26 0.06 0.67 0.03 Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 12.02 11.78 12.09 11.67 Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets 5.69 5.36 5.67 5.21 Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 2.53 1.97 2.54 1.73 Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets 3.16 3.39 3.13 3.48 Efficiency Ratio 53.84 52.21 56.47 51.96 Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 25.10 $ 23.34 $ 25.10 $ 23.34





NONPERFORMING ASSETS (Dollars In Thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Nonaccrual Loans $ 61,906 $ 62,478 $ 53,580 $ 53,102 $ 69,240 Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessions 4,824 4,886 4,831 6,480 7,685 Nonperforming Assets (NPA) 66,730 67,364 58,411 59,582 76,925 90+ Days Delinquent 1,686 2,838 172 89 428 NPAs & 90 Day Delinquent $ 68,416 $ 70,202 $ 58,583 $ 59,671 $ 77,353 Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans $ 189,537 $ 204,681 $ 204,934 $ 205,782 $ 221,147 Quarterly Net Charge-offs 39,644 2,253 3,148 20,365 1,905 NPAs / Actual Assets % 0.36 % 0.37 % 0.32 % 0.33 % 0.43 % NPAs & 90 Day / Actual Assets % 0.37 % 0.38 % 0.32 % 0.33 % 0.43 % NPAs / Actual Loans and OREO % 0.53 % 0.54 % 0.47 % 0.48 % 0.63 % Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans / Actual Loans (%) 1.50 % 1.64 % 1.64 % 1.67 % 1.80 % Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 1.26 % 0.07 % 0.10 % 0.66 % 0.06 %





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars In Thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 105,372 $ 100,514 $ 112,649 $ 125,173 $ 108,975 Interest-bearing deposits 168,528 410,497 436,080 348,639 219,480 Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses 3,753,088 3,783,574 3,811,364 3,713,724 3,891,491 Loans held for sale 32,292 15,118 18,934 30,972 27,297 Loans 12,639,650 12,465,582 12,486,027 12,271,422 12,270,233 Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans (189,537 ) (204,681 ) (204,934 ) (205,782 ) (221,147 ) Net loans 12,450,113 12,260,901 12,281,093 12,065,640 12,049,086 Premises and equipment 133,245 132,706 133,896 132,441 114,402 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 41,738 41,758 41,769 41,797 41,842 Interest receivable 97,546 92,550 97,664 90,011 89,784 Goodwill and other intangibles 735,373 737,144 739,101 741,283 743,465 Cash surrender value of life insurance 306,379 306,028 306,301 306,106 307,020 Other real estate owned 4,824 4,886 4,831 6,480 7,685 Tax asset, deferred and receivable 107,080 101,121 99,883 135,521 113,724 Other assets 367,845 331,006 322,322 340,476 318,005 TOTAL ASSETS $ 18,303,423 $ 18,317,803 $ 18,405,887 $ 18,078,263 $ 18,032,256 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 2,303,313 $ 2,338,364 $ 2,500,062 $ 2,554,984 $ 2,636,017 Interest-bearing 12,265,757 12,546,220 12,321,391 12,091,592 11,945,138 Total Deposits 14,569,070 14,884,584 14,821,453 14,646,576 14,581,155 Borrowings: Federal funds purchased 147,229 — — — — Securities sold under repurchase agreements 100,451 130,264 157,280 152,537 152,472 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 832,703 612,778 712,852 713,384 723,480 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 93,589 118,612 158,644 158,665 151,325 Total Borrowings 1,173,972 861,654 1,028,776 1,024,586 1,027,277 Interest payable 18,554 19,262 18,912 16,473 13,595 Other liabilities 329,302 327,500 289,033 297,984 264,664 Total Liabilities 16,090,898 16,093,000 16,158,174 15,985,619 15,886,691 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value: Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares 125 125 125 125 125 Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference: Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares 25,000 25,000 25,000 25,000 25,000 Common Stock, $.125 stated value: Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding 7,256 7,321 7,428 7,425 7,412 Additional paid-in capital 1,191,193 1,208,447 1,236,506 1,234,402 1,233,593 Retained earnings 1,200,930 1,181,939 1,154,624 1,132,962 1,097,399 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (211,979 ) (198,029 ) (175,970 ) (307,270 ) (217,964 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 2,212,525 2,224,803 2,247,713 2,092,644 2,145,565 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 18,303,423 $ 18,317,803 $ 18,405,887 $ 18,078,263 $ 18,032,256





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable: Taxable $ 201,413 $ 198,023 $ 197,523 $ 191,705 $ 186,256 Tax-exempt 8,430 8,190 8,197 8,288 7,760 Investment securities: Taxable 9,051 8,748 8,644 8,590 8,886 Tax-exempt 13,613 13,611 13,821 13,947 14,279 Deposits with financial institutions 2,995 6,493 8,034 5,884 3,164 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 879 835 771 719 1,020 Total Interest Income 236,381 235,900 236,990 229,133 221,365 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 99,151 98,285 96,655 85,551 73,201 Federal funds purchased 126 — 1 — 123 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 645 1,032 827 797 979 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 6,398 6,773 6,431 6,896 6,815 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 1,490 2,747 3,013 2,506 2,412 Total Interest Expense 107,810 108,837 106,927 95,750 83,530 NET INTEREST INCOME 128,571 127,063 130,063 133,383 137,835 Provision for credit losses 24,500 2,000 1,500 2,000 — NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 104,071 125,063 128,563 131,383 137,835 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 8,214 7,907 7,690 7,975 7,813 Fiduciary and wealth management fees 8,825 8,200 8,187 7,394 7,397 Card payment fees 4,739 4,500 4,437 4,716 4,537 Net gains and fees on sales of loans 5,141 3,254 4,111 5,517 3,632 Derivative hedge fees 489 263 1,049 516 672 Other customer fees 460 427 237 384 742 Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance 1,929 1,592 3,202 1,761 2,096 Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities (49 ) (2 ) (2,317 ) (1,650 ) (1,392 ) Other income (loss) 1,586 497 (152 ) 1,229 822 Total Noninterest Income 31,334 26,638 26,444 27,842 26,319 NONINTEREST EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 52,214 58,293 60,967 55,566 54,753 Net occupancy 6,746 7,312 9,089 6,837 6,674 Equipment 6,599 6,226 6,108 5,698 6,181 Marketing 1,773 1,198 2,647 2,369 1,102 Outside data processing fees 7,072 6,889 5,875 6,573 6,604 Printing and office supplies 354 353 402 333 434 Intangible asset amortization 1,771 1,957 2,182 2,182 2,182 FDIC assessments 3,278 4,287 7,557 2,981 2,740 Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses 373 534 1,743 677 916 Professional and other outside services 3,822 3,952 3,981 3,833 4,660 Other expenses 7,411 5,934 7,552 6,805 6,347 Total Noninterest Expenses 91,413 96,935 108,103 93,854 92,593 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 43,992 54,766 46,904 65,371 71,561 Income tax expense 4,067 6,825 4,425 9,005 10,699 NET INCOME 39,925 47,941 42,479 56,366 60,862 Preferred stock dividends 469 469 469 468 469 NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 39,456 $ 47,472 $ 42,010 $ 55,898 $ 60,393 Per Share Data: Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.68 $ 0.80 $ 0.71 $ 0.95 $ 1.02 Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.68 $ 0.80 $ 0.71 $ 0.94 $ 1.02 Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders $ 0.35 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 58,328 59,273 59,556 59,503 59,448 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on Average Assets 0.87 % 1.04 % 0.92 % 1.24 % 1.34 % Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 7.16 8.47 7.89 10.38 11.29 Return on Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity 11.29 13.21 12.75 16.54 18.04 Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 92.81 92.91 93.62 93.36 93.38 Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans 1.50 1.64 1.64 1.67 1.80 Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 1.26 0.07 0.10 0.66 0.06 Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 12.02 12.17 11.58 11.87 11.78 Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets 5.69 5.65 5.64 5.55 5.36 Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 2.53 2.55 2.48 2.26 1.97 Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets 3.16 3.10 3.16 3.29 3.39 Efficiency Ratio 53.84 59.21 63.26 53.91 52.21 Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 25.10 $ 25.07 $ 25.06 $ 22.43 $ 23.34





LOANS (Dollars In Thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Commercial and industrial loans $ 3,949,817 $ 3,722,365 $ 3,670,948 $ 3,490,953 $ 3,531,395 Agricultural land, production and other loans to farmers 239,926 234,431 263,414 233,838 230,003 Real estate loans: Construction 823,267 941,726 957,545 1,022,261 949,918 Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied 2,323,533 2,368,360 2,400,839 2,360,596 2,379,819 Commercial real estate, owner occupied 1,174,195 1,137,894 1,162,083 1,153,707 1,179,739 Residential 2,370,905 2,316,490 2,288,921 2,257,385 2,248,473 Home equity 631,104 618,258 617,571 609,352 614,366 Individuals' loans for household and other personal expenditures 162,089 161,459 168,388 176,523 172,896 Public finance and other commercial loans 964,814 964,599 956,318 966,807 963,624 Loans 12,639,650 12,465,582 12,486,027 12,271,422 12,270,233 Allowance for credit losses - loans (189,537 ) (204,681 ) (204,934 ) (205,782 ) (221,147 ) NET LOANS $ 12,450,113 $ 12,260,901 $ 12,281,093 $ 12,065,640 $ 12,049,086





DEPOSITS (Dollars In Thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Demand deposits $ 7,757,679 $ 7,771,976 $ 7,965,862 $ 7,952,040 $ 8,045,455 Savings deposits 4,339,161 4,679,593 4,516,433 4,572,162 4,530,255 Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or more 1,415,131 1,451,443 1,408,985 1,280,607 1,160,303 Other certificates and time deposits 889,949 901,280 849,906 761,196 680,965 Brokered certificates of deposits 167,150 80,292 80,267 80,571 164,177 TOTAL DEPOSITS $ 14,569,070 $ 14,884,584 $ 14,821,453 $ 14,646,576 $ 14,581,155





CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS (Dollars in Thousands) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate ASSETS Interest-bearing deposits $ 322,647 $ 2,995 3.71 % $ 343,253 $ 3,164 3.69 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 41,749 879 8.42 41,873 1,020 9.74 Investment Securities:(1) Taxable 1,788,749 9,051 2.02 1,876,676 8,886 1.89 Tax-exempt(2) 2,240,309 17,232 3.08 2,336,990 18,075 3.09 Total Investment Securities 4,029,058 26,283 2.61 4,213,666 26,961 2.56 Loans held for sale 28,585 431 6.03 19,328 300 6.21 Loans:(3) Commercial 8,691,746 160,848 7.40 8,605,339 150,766 7.01 Real estate mortgage 2,150,591 23,799 4.43 2,031,136 20,345 4.01 Installment 823,417 16,335 7.94 831,775 14,844 7.14 Tax-exempt(2) 926,191 10,670 4.61 882,095 9,823 4.45 Total Loans 12,620,530 212,083 6.72 12,369,673 196,078 6.34 Total Earning Assets 17,013,984 242,240 5.69 % 16,968,465 227,223 5.36 % Total Non-Earning Assets 1,318,175 1,202,184 TOTAL ASSETS $ 18,332,159 $ 18,170,649 LIABILITIES Interest-Bearing Deposits: Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,586,549 $ 40,994 2.94 % $ 5,546,232 $ 34,574 2.49 % Money market deposits 3,036,398 27,230 3.59 2,766,876 18,684 2.70 Savings deposits 1,508,734 3,476 0.92 1,724,816 3,884 0.90 Certificates and other time deposits 2,414,967 27,451 4.55 1,883,998 16,059 3.41 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 12,546,648 99,151 3.16 11,921,922 73,201 2.46 Borrowings 885,919 8,659 3.91 1,110,486 10,329 3.72 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 13,432,567 107,810 3.21 13,032,408 83,530 2.56 Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,349,219 2,797,991 Other liabilities 347,012 200,373 Total Liabilities 16,128,798 16,030,772 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 2,203,361 2,139,877 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 18,332,159 107,810 $ 18,170,649 83,530 Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 134,430 $ 143,693 Net Interest Spread (FTE)(4) 2.48 % 2.80 % Net Interest Margin (FTE): Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets 5.69 % 5.36 % Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets 2.53 % 1.97 % Net Interest Margin (FTE)(5) 3.16 % 3.39 % (1)Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis. (2)Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2024 and 2023. These totals equal $5,859 and $5,858 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (3)Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances. (4)Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities. (5)Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.





CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS (Dollars in Thousands) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Assets: Federal Funds Sold Interest-bearing deposits $ 449,173 $ 9,488 4.22 % $ 258,504 $ 3,801 2.94 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 41,757 1,714 8.21 40,821 1,562 7.65 Investment Securities:(1) Taxable 1,785,903 17,799 1.99 1,900,247 17,973 1.89 Tax-exempt(2) 2,243,286 34,461 3.07 2,444,086 38,416 3.14 Total Investment Securities 4,029,189 52,260 2.59 4,344,333 56,389 2.60 Loans held for sale 25,184 759 6.03 21,952 660 6.01 Loans:(3) Commercial 8,644,927 320,057 7.40 8,544,945 290,428 6.80 Real estate mortgage 2,140,769 46,156 4.31 1,972,680 38,736 3.93 Installment 822,616 32,464 7.89 836,088 28,785 6.89 Tax-exempt(2) 915,302 21,038 4.60 877,511 19,581 4.46 Total Loans 12,548,798 420,474 6.70 12,253,176 378,190 6.17 Total Earning Assets 17,068,917 483,936 5.67 % 16,896,834 439,942 5.21 % Total Non-Earning Assets 1,312,423 1,199,998 Total Assets $ 18,381,340 $ 18,096,832 Liabilities: Interest-Bearing deposits: Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,503,185 $ 80,484 2.92 % $ 5,405,696 $ 59,237 2.19 % Money market deposits 3,040,938 54,613 3.59 2,756,519 32,261 2.34 Savings deposits 1,534,305 7,277 0.95 1,775,233 6,849 0.77 Certificates and other time deposits 2,421,413 55,062 4.55 1,676,291 25,539 3.05 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 12,499,841 197,436 3.16 11,613,739 123,886 2.13 Borrowings 948,866 19,211 4.05 1,201,392 21,923 3.65 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 13,448,707 216,647 3.22 12,815,131 145,809 2.28 Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,388,695 2,958,741 Other liabilities 321,188 211,302 Total Liabilities 16,158,590 15,985,174 Stockholders' Equity 2,222,750 2,111,658 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 18,381,340 216,647 $ 18,096,832 145,809 Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 267,289 $ 294,133 Net Interest Spread (FTE)(4) 2.45 % 2.93 % Net Interest Margin (FTE): Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets 5.67 % 5.21 % Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets 2.54 % 1.73 % Net Interest Margin (FTE)(5) 3.13 % 3.48 % (1)Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis. (2)Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2024 and 2023. These totals equal $11,655 and $12,179 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (3)Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances. (4)Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities. (5)Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.





ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - NON-GAAP (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 2024 2023 Net Income Available to Common Stockholders - GAAP $ 39,456 $ 47,472 $ 42,010 $ 55,898 $ 60,393 $ 86,928 $ 124,003 Adjustments: PPP loan income — — (7 ) (8 ) (9 ) — (34 ) Non-core expenses1,2 — 3,481 12,682 — — 3,481 — Tax on adjustments — (848 ) (3,088 ) 2 2 (848 ) 8 Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders - Non-GAAP $ 39,456 $ 50,105 $ 51,597 $ 55,892 $ 60,386 $ 89,561 $ 123,977 Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 58,328 59,273 59,556 59,503 59,448 58,800 59,446 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share - GAAP $ 0.68 $ 0.80 $ 0.71 $ 0.94 $ 1.02 $ 1.48 $ 2.09 Adjustments: PPP loan income — — — — — — — Non-core expenses1,2 — 0.06 0.21 — — 0.06 — Tax on adjustments — (0.01 ) (0.05 ) — — (0.01 ) — Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share - Non-GAAP $ 0.68 $ 0.85 $ 0.87 $ 0.94 $ 1.02 $ 1.53 $ 2.09

1 - Non-core expenses in 4Q23 included $6.3 million from early retirement and severance costs, $4.3 million from the FDIC special assessment, and $2.1 million from a lease termination.

2 - Non-core expenses in 1Q24 included $2.4 million from duplicative online banking conversion costs and $1.1 million from the FDIC special assessment.

NET INTEREST MARGIN ("NIM"), ADJUSTED (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 2024 2023 Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 128,571 $ 127,063 $ 130,063 $ 133,383 $ 137,835 $ 255,634 $ 281,954 Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE") Adjustment 5,859 5,795 5,853 5,911 5,858 11,655 12,179 Net Interest Income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 134,430 $ 132,858 $ 135,916 $ 139,294 $ 143,693 $ 267,289 $ 294,133 Average Earning Assets (GAAP) $ 17,013,984 $ 17,123,851 $ 17,222,714 $ 16,947,669 $ 16,968,465 $ 17,068,917 $ 16,896,834 Net Interest Margin (GAAP) 3.02 % 2.97 % 3.02 % 3.15 % 3.25 % 3.00 % 3.34 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) 3.16 % 3.10 % 3.16 % 3.29 % 3.39 % 3.13 % 3.48 %



