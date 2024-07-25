Blink Charging Powers Nationwide EV Infrastructure Expansion with NASPO ValuePoint Portfolio

Bowie, Md., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global manufacturer, owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has been selected as an official supplier in NASPO ValuePoint’s new EV Charging Station Portfolio.



Spearheaded by the State of Maryland and funded through NASPO’s emerging markets initiative, this portfolio aims to provide public entities nationwide with electric vehicle charging solutions to meet the rising demand for EV infrastructure.

NASPO ValuePoint, the cooperative purchasing division of the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO), facilitates cooperative public procurement solicitations nationwide.

This new portfolio offers a comprehensive range of suppliers, manufacturers, and product options for Level 2 and DC Fast Charge EV charging stations, along with value-added services such as installation, maintenance, repair, training, and software support. The contracts are structured to allow for the easy addition of new technologies and devices as the market evolves, ensuring public entities stay at the forefront of this rapidly advancing field.

Through this contract, Blink’s advanced EV charging equipment and services are now available for use by state governments, institutions of higher education, political subdivisions, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, and other eligible entities, subject to approval and adherence to legal and regulatory compliance. The contract remains active through May 31, 2027, and may be renewed through May 31, 2029.

This initiative reaffirms NASPO ValuePoint’s commitment to providing high-quality, cost-effective solutions to public entities, enabling them to efficiently maintain and improve vital infrastructure for future needs. For more information about the portfolio, including a full list of awarded suppliers, visit naspovaluepoint.org .

“Being awarded the NASPO ValuePoint contract is a significant honor and further demonstrates Blink’s leadership in the electrification of transportation in partnership with public agencies nationwide," said Michael Battaglia, COO of Blink Charging Co. "As we focus on providing comprehensive, targeted charging options for EV drivers across the U.S. and globally, we will continue to lay the groundwork for an electric revolution. We are grateful for NASPO’s trust and commitment to sustainable transportation solutions.”

