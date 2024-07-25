Turtle Beach Corporation Appoints Libby Bush to Board of Directors

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR), a leading gaming headset and accessories brand, today announced the appointment of Libby Bush, Global Head of Media & Entertainment Partnerships at leading entertainment and sports agency, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), to its board of directors (the “Board”) as an independent director, effective immediately. Following her election to the Board, Ms. Bush has been added as a member of its Compensation Committee. With Ms. Bush’s appointment, the Board now includes a total of nine directors. In addition, William Wyatt, who has served as an independent board member since 2023, has been named Chair of the Compensation Committee.



“We are delighted to welcome Libby to the Board,” said Terry Jimenez, Chairman of the Board, Turtle Beach Corporation. “Her extensive leadership experience in media and entertainment and building leading consumer brands will greatly benefit Turtle Beach and its shareholders as we continue to expand our business. Libby will further strengthen an incredibly committed Board and we look forward to benefitting from her contributions.”

“Libby’s perspective and deep understanding of large and successful brands will undoubtedly benefit the Board and the Company,” added Julia Sze, Chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee. “Additionally, her appointment to the Compensation Committee along with the appointment of Will to Chair of the Compensation Committee underscores our continued dedication to creating compensation programs that align with and drive value for all shareholders.”

Ms. Bush is a seasoned media and entertainment executive with over two decades of experience in marketing and strategic growth initiatives in both funding and distribution aspects. As Global Head of Media & Entertainment Partnerships at CAA, Ms. Bush oversees the department’s 25 colleagues and serves as a trusted advisor, strategist, and dealmaker for high-profile talent clients, in addition to major media companies such as Netflix, Apple TV+, HBO, and Paramount+. Prior, she founded and led Tandem Entertainment, a boutique agency later acquired by CAA in 2020. Earlier in her career, she honed her skills in marketing and brand partnerships in notable positions with the NBA, the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks, and the Walt Disney Company, working at both ABC and Marvel. Ms. Bush received a B.A. in rhetoric and communication studies from the University of Richmond.

