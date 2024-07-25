Nuggets and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Private, Reusable Identity and Passwordless Solutions to Government Agencies

LONDON and RESTON, Va., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuggets and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Nuggets’ Master Government Aggregator®, making its products available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“With the growing need for trusted digital solutions, decentralization offers unmatched privacy and security,” said Alastair Johnson, Founder and CEO of Nuggets. “Partnering with Carahsoft will amplify our reach within the Government, providing them with our cutting-edge private decentralized identity solutions. We are excited to leverage Carahsoft’s extensive network and expertise to enhance operational efficiency and security for our customers.”

Public Sector organizations face unique challenges surrounding credentials, reusability of identity and interoperability. They need tools to combat the ever-evolving issues around fraud, AI, deepfakes, ransomware and data privacy, that will also deliver a seamless and frictionless user experience while increasing operational efficiencies.

There are two significant obstacles Government agencies face with regards to data integrity: one, the increasing cost and challenges associated with data privacy and two, the acceleration of sophisticated scams and rampant fraud. Nuggets solves for both; The company’s fully decentralized wallet and platform protects organizations from data breaches, ransomware and fraud while ensuring digital identities always remain verified, private and secure.

Today’s first-generation systems contain enticing silos of sensitive personal data, making them a prime target for hackers and data breaches. These siloed components from multiple service providers can be difficult to integrate, creating poor visibility for individuals who don’t have an integrated stack.

Additionally, legacy systems have created a host of significant issues both in terms of security and business objectives and are hindering growth. They are exposed to high levels of fraud, have low assurance and utilize multiple authentication factors while their authorization controls are often limited. By implementing Nuggets across existing customer identity and access management (CIAM) solutions, agencies can adopt a more modern and adaptive infrastructure, enabling transformational shifts.

“As Government agencies face growing demands for secure and efficient digital processes, Nuggets’ advanced technology offers an ideal solution,” said Brian O’Donnell, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. “Together with our reseller partners, we are dedicated to providing these innovative tools to enhance security and decrease fraud with a premier user experience. We anticipate significant positive outcomes from this partnership for the Public Sector.”

Nuggets’ products are available through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Nuggets’ team at Carahsoft at (844) 214-4790 or Nuggets@carahsoft.com.

About Nuggets

Nuggets is an unparalleled data privacy and security offering. It is a decentralized identity and payment platform that guarantees trusted transactions, verifiable credentials, uncompromised compliance, and the elimination of fraud—all with a seamless user experience and increased enterprise efficiencies.



Nuggets’ solutions are based on Verified Decentralized Self-Sovereign Identity and W3C Verifiable Credentials, making it trusted, private and secure. Nuggets’ modular platform is available for immediate use and can be integrated with existing CIAM services, wallets or platforms. Customers can white label and customise the platform and wallet to their needs to accelerate deployment and rollout.

Nuggets’ technology enables trust, privacy and security for global organizations across regulated financial services, telecommunications, public sector, education and healthcare. Learn more at https://www.carahsoft.com/nuggets.

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

