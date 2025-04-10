OODA and Carahsoft Partner to Deliver Actionable Intelligence for Government Leaders

MONTREAL and RESTON, Va., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OODA, a leader in strategic intelligence, analysis and cybersecurity insights, today announced a strategic partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, to offer enhanced intelligence and cybersecurity insights to Government agencies. Through Carahsoft’s extensive network and proven Government acquisition vehicles, Government leaders can now seamlessly access the OODA Network—a community offering deep, actionable insights into disruptive technologies.

The partnership empowers Government leaders, technologists and security professionals by providing executive-level analysis essential for navigating rapid technological innovation and managing strategic risks impacting national security, economic competitiveness and cybersecurity.

Insights and Collaboration for Mission Impact

OODA Network members receive access to original analysis, a private collaboration environment with hundreds of executives, innovators and subject matter experts, participation in exclusive networking events, and a subscription to the OODA Daily Pulse, a newsletter delivering crucial, actionable intelligence on emerging technologies, cybersecurity breakthroughs and disruptive innovations in enterprise IT, cybersecurity, biotech, quantum computing, aerospace, space and defense technology.

"This collaboration significantly enhances Government leaders' access to actionable intelligence at a time when strategic foresight is more critical than ever," said Matt Devost, CEO at OODA. "Partnering with Carahsoft ensures our insights reach the right decision-makers to help them proactively shape the future."

"We are proud to partner with OODA and our reseller partners to deliver vital strategic insights to the Public Sector," said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. "Government leaders will greatly benefit from direct engagement with peers and exclusive access to analysis that can transform how they approach technological disruptions and strategic decisions."

OODAcon 2025: Accelerating Disruptive Technologies

Washington DC’s premiere innovation event, OODAcon, is scheduled for October 29, 2025. This year's theme focuses on strategies for identifying, integrating and scaling disruptive technologies across Government and industry to achieve mission success.

Ready to gain your intelligence advantage?

Visit https://oodaloop.com/about/actionable-intelligence-for-government-leaders/ to join the OODA Network today and equip your agency for decisive action in an era of rapid technological advancement.

About OODA

OODA Loop provides actionable intelligence, analysis, and strategic insights on global security, technology, and governance, enabling leaders to navigate complexity and accelerate innovation. Visit www.oodaloop.com to learn more.

Contact

Bob Gourley

contact@oodaloop.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

703-230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com