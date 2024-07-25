$100M in Nationwide Inventory Clearance Sales Begin at Tommy’s Boats Dealerships

Boston, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, began nationwide inventory clearance sales of over $100 million in inventory at nine Tommy’s Boats dealerships throughout the U.S.

The largest global ski and wake dealer and one of the largest North American pontoon dealers is offering up to 35% off the manufacturer’s suggested retail price on a huge selection of new and used ski and wake boats, pontoon boats, cruisers and more. Everything must go, including high-end brands such as Malibu, Axis and Tahoe.

“As one of the largest liquidations in the industry, this is a rare opportunity for customers across the country to access deep discounts on a large scale of ski and wake boat inventory,” said Durien Sanchez, Managing Director, Retail at Gordon Brothers. “We expect these unprecedented sales to draw massive interest from boat enthusiasts and encourage customers to shop early to take advantage of the best selection of products and savings.”

The discounts are available at the following dealerships:

Rancho Cordova, California

Stockton, California

Castaic, California

Golden, Colorado

Lewisville, Texas

Clermont, Florida

Knoxville, Tennessee

Comstock Park, Michigan

Waterford, Michigan

For more information on the available inventory, please contact your local dealership or visit Tommy's Boats website.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers has maximized liquidity through realizable asset value by providing the people, expertise and capital to solve business challenges. Our firm’s integrated solutions across asset services, lending, financing and trading give clients the insights, strategies and time to optimize asset values throughout the business cycle. We work across the full spectrum of assets globally with deep expertise in retail, commercial, industrial, brands and real estate. We are headquartered in Boston with over 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. For more information, visit www.gordonbrothers.com.