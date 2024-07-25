LAMEA DevOps Market Trends Analysis Report 2024-2031: Key Opportunities by Region and Strategies & Developments by Major Players

Dublin, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LAMEA DevOps Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, 2024-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Latin America, Middle East and Africa DevOps Market is projected to witness market growth of 20.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2024-2031).



The Brazil market dominated the market by country in 2023, and will continue to be a dominant market till 2031; thereby, achieving a market value of $817.8 million by 2031. The Argentina market is showcasing a CAGR of 21.9% during 2024-2031. Additionally, the UAE market will register a CAGR of 20.6% during 2024-2031.



As the UAE expands its infrastructure with more data centers, there is a growing need for scalable and efficient IT operations. DevOps practices such as automation, continuous integration (CI), and continuous delivery (CD) are crucial in managing and optimizing data center operations. DevOps helps organizations streamline deployment processes, improve resource utilization, and enhance operational efficiency.

The UAE has one of the biggest data center hubs in the Middle East, and more are planned, according to the International Trade Administration (ITA). By 2026, further investments are anticipated to reach $1 billion. An average growth rate of 3.43% is projected for the UAE data center industry between 2022 and 2027.



