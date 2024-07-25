Shares Masterclass for Company Secretaries and Directors Training Course (ONLINE EVENT)

Dublin, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Shares Masterclass for Company Secretaries and Directors Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course will outline what shares are and why companies issue them, along with how companies and their shareholders interact.

This is an important but complex topic that all Directors, Governance professionals and those involved in share registration should be fully up to date with. It is relevant to all those new to the role and those looking for a refresher.

Why you should attend

Certification:

CPD: 3 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

Company directors

Company secretaries

Legal professionals

Governance professionals

Business leaders

All professionals looking to develop their knowledge and skills in this complex area

Key Topics Covered:

The purpose of shares

Types of shares

The registration of shares

Shareholder management and engagement

Listing, share schemes and incentive plans

Speakers:



Russell Shackleton



Russell Shackleton, CIA, CFE, MBA, FRSA, is a risk management and corporate governance expert consultant and trainer. He is an experienced advisor to Boards and sub-committees, and a tutor on the Financial Times Non-Executive Director programme.



He is an accomplished change agent and strategic thinker, as well as a civil and commercial mediator. He has an Executive MBA from Henley Business School and is a governance specialist with the FT Non-Executive Director Diploma.



Russell applies his operational experience allied with strategic thinking, exemplary leadership and team working skills to help businesses bring a structured change that is pragmatic, sustainable, and meets the needs and cultural fit of their organisation. He is passionate about empowering groups to achieve more than their component parts through effective stakeholder engagement and collaboration.



He has worked with many industries across the world, including manufacturing, FMCG, retail, automotive, supply chain logistics, food production/services, construction, textiles, engineering, infrastructure, energy, warehousing, transport, and charities.



