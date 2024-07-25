PrimoHoagies CEO Named 2024 40 Under 40 Honoree by NJBiz

PHILADELPHIA, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrimoHoagies proudly announces that our CEO, Nicholas Papanier, Jr. has been selected as a recipient of the esteemed 2024 40 Under 40 award in the Traditional category by NJBIZ. This prestigious accolade recognizes leaders who are shaping the future of New Jersey's economy.



Nicholas Papanier, Jr.'s visionary leadership and commitment to excellence have not only driven PrimoHoagies' national expansion but have also made a significant impact within the industry and community at large. His emphasis on family and tradition is integral to our company's close-knit culture and enduring success.

“I am deeply honored to receive the NJBIZ 40 Under 40 award,” says Nicholas Papanier, Jr. “This recognition is a testament to the incredible hard work and dedication of my staff at PrimoHoagies. Thank you all for your unwavering support and commitment.”

PrimoHoagies is thrilled to see our CEO’s dedication and achievements recognized with this prestigious honor. Under his leadership, PrimoHoagies continues to innovate and thrive, setting new standards in our industry.





The awards ceremony will be held on Thursday, September 12th, at 8:00am at The DoubleTree by Hilton in Somerset. Attendance at this event is mandatory for all honorees. A special publication supplement highlighting Nicholas Papanier, Jr.'s accomplishments will be featured in an upcoming issue of NJBIZ.

NJBIZ officially announced the full list of honorees and provided additional details through their editorial department on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Contact: PrimoHoagies Marketing

856-742-1999

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18e929d5-f9fc-4267-9879-9971e0b9876b