Questex’s Fierce Pharma Announces the 2024 Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards Finalists

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce Pharma today announces the finalists for the Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards which honor leadership, vision, innovation and strategic accomplishments within the pharma marketing and advertising community.
The Awards program received hundreds of submissions in all 15 categories. The finalists were chosen based on creativity, strategy, audience impact, social good, innovation and effectiveness.
“Pharmaceutical marketing plays an important role in conveying a brand to healthcare professionals, patients, and stakeholders,” said Rebecca Willumson, SVP & Publisher of Fierce Pharma. “We are extremely impressed by the innovation and creativity of all of the submissions to our program this year. We congratulate the finalists on their accomplishments.”
The 2024 finalists:
NEW: Agency of the Year
- Believe Limited
- Initiative
- minds + assembly
- PROPELLER
- Real Chemistry
Digital Campaign – Non-Social Media
- AbelsonTaylor Group: VOWST C. Diff Monster
- Amgen, Havas – Arnold New York & Havas Lynx: Living in the Red
- IQVIA Digital Enablement and Publicis Health: Empowering Health Equity: Personalized Omnichannel HCP Engagement Powered By Organon HADLIMA, Media
- Neurocrine Biosciences: Discover TD; Educational Experience
- Real Chemistry: American Cancer Society - The Hopefall: A One-of-A-Kind Visualization of a Life-Changing Sound
DTC Audio for Pharma and Life Sciences
- argenx, Avalere Health, iHeartRadio and Ruby, iHeartMedia’s Branded Audio Studio: Untold Stories: Life with Myasthenia Gravis
- Jacques Madison: Live in the Moment – Otezla
- Merck, Astrazeneca and SiriusXM Studio Resonate Ovarian Cancer Screening Campaign: Studio Resonate, SiriusXM Media
- Pfizer’s Science Will Win Podcast: Pfizer’s Science Will Win Podcast
- Swell Conversations: A Promotional HAE Series: Swell Conversations: A Promotional HAE Series by Pharming Healthcare Inc
Impiricus HCP Impact Award
- CMI Media Group: GSK’s AREXVY and CMI Media Group - Pioneering Audio Outreach to HCPs
- Level Ex: Level Ex designs Top Derm for efficacy and inclusivity in imagery
- Moon Rabbit: XDEMVY: Might Over Mites
- Publicis Health Media: Social Checkup: A Remedy for Clinical Misinformation Online
- Razorfish Health & GSK: AREXVY: RSV Stops Here
Innovation Challenge
- iHeartMedia, Gilead Sciences and Initiative: “A Message of Hope through Addiction and Recovery with Macklemore”: An iHeartMedia-Produced Episode with Gilead Sciences and Initiative
- Lippe Taylor: Organon and Sempre Health collaborate to drive affordability and adherence of asthma drugs
- MedTrix Healthcare LLC: The Virtual Patient Simulator (VPS): A Revolutionary Approach to Aesthetic Learning
- Ogilvy Health: NIA Start-Up Challenge & Accelerator
- Sanofi CHC NA: Allegra Airways
Medical Conference or Event Marketing
- DDB Health: ReThink CML
- ivWatch: ivWatch: “Pain Should Not Be Silenced”
- minds + assembly & argenx: CIDP Daily Ability Lab
- Moon Rabbit: XDEMVY: Mite Fighter
- SHE Media: SHE Media Co-Lab @ SXSW®: Whole Life Health
Multicultural Campaign
- Johnson & Johnson in collaboration with Veeva Crossix: Being There Is Possible
- Klick Health: Aurinia Get Uncomfortable
- MyHealthTeam: myHIVteam in Spanish
- Publicis Health Media: RuPaul’s Drag Race x ViiV Healthcare: PrEPare for the RuVolution
- Real Chemistry: Tigerlily Foundation - My Living Legacy Campaign (supported by GSK)
New Brand Launch
- Heller Agency: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals “XDEMVY Consumer Launch Campaign”
- Moon Rabbit: XDEMVY: Might Over Mites
- Razorfish Health & GSK: AREXVY: RSV Stops Here
- SFC Group: Kiyatec 3D Predict | Mechanism of Alice Campaign
- Viz.ai: Viz HCM™ Uses AI to Detect Potentially Fatal Heart Condition and Coordinate Patient Care
Online Video or Film
- dna Communications: It Takes 2
- FCB Health New York, an IPG Health Company, Real Chemistry and starpower, part of Real Chemistry: KNOW PLAN GO
- Jacques Madison: Live in the Moment - Otezla Patient Stories
- minds + assembly & Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc.: Wired Up
- Real Chemistry: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals - Liver’s #1 Fan
Pharma TV
- Arnold New York: Agitation Changes Everything
- ConcentricLife: Believe On
- FCB Health New York, an IPG Health Company, Real Chemistry and starpower, part of Real Chemistry: KNOW PLAN GO
- Razorfish Health & GSK: Cut Short | RSV Awareness Campaign
- Real Chemistry, Publicis Health Media, Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness: Astellas asks women, “What’s VMS?”
Print for Consumer
- Cramer: CareConnect Patient Brochure, CareConnect Personalized Support Services™
- Heller Agency: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals “XDEMVY Consumer Print”
- Real Chemistry: Galderma - Definitely Dysport DTC Campaign
- Regeneron Healthcare Solutions & Sanofi: Pixi & Alex’s Adventure
- SFC Group: SFC Group | Self ProMoletion Print Campaign
Professional Marketing
- DDB Health: ReThink CML
- Indegene: Boehringer Ingelheim & Indegene: In It to Win It Campaign
- Neurocrine Biosciences: Discover TD; Educational Experience
- Razorfish Health & GSK: AREXVY: RSV Stops Here
- The Agency Network at MJH Life Sciences: Pharvaris DeflateHAE Awards Video
Public Relations Campaign
- Curation Communications, a GCI Group Company: NARCAN® Nasal Spray: Ready to Rescue
- dna Communications: It Takes 2
- EvolveMKD and NeuroStar: Breaking Barriers with NeuroStar Depression Barometer
- Greentech/Syneos Health Communications: Putting Ableism in the Spotlight with a First-of-its-Kind Musical
- Ruder Finn: Launching The 1 Pledge Movement
Social Media for Consumer
- 21GRAMS, part of Real Chemistry: Genentech - Tokking Their Language
- FCB Health New York, an IPG Health Company, Real Chemistry and starpower, part of Real Chemistry: KNOW PLAN GO
- Real Chemistry, Publicis Health Media, Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness: Astellas asks women, “What’s VMS?”
- Real Chemistry: Incyte - The Unseen Journey
- Ruder Finn: Launching The 1 Pledge Movement
Website for Consumer
- Lemieux Bédard: RSV is No Gift
- Real Chemistry: American Cancer Society - The Hopefall: A One-of-A-Kind Visualization of a Life-Changing Sound
- RIESTER RX: Sickle Cell Speaks
- Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and EVERSANA INTOUCH: Live With COPD
- The Agency Network at MJH Life Sciences: Pharvaris DeflateHAE Awards Video
The judging panel included experts from leading pharmaceutical companies and top agencies involved in life sciences marketing and communications, including Microsoft, Epsilon, GSK and GoodRx. See the full judges list here.
The winners will be announced at the Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards Gala on September 11 at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown, as part of the Digital Pharma East Conference, which takes place September 9-12.
To attend the Digital Pharma East conference and the Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards Gala, click here.
The awards event is sponsored by Headline Partner: Health Union; and Sponsors: Impiricus, IQVIA and SXM Media and Flora Management.
