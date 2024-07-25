Broad Arrow Auctions Releases Complete Digital Catalog Highlighting Lineup of 157 Collector Cars for the Upcoming Monterey Jet Center Auction

Grosse Pointe, Michigan, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, proudly presents the now complete digital catalog for the upcoming Monterey Jet Center Auction on August 14 and 15. New for 2024, the auction will begin early on Wednesday evening at 5:30 pm PDT as part of Hagerty’s Motorlux celebration. The auction is accessible to all Motorlux attendees in addition to Broad Arrow clients and continues Thursday with the balance of cars being sold starting at 3:00 pm PDT.

Barney Ruprecht, Senior Car Specialist and Head of Auctions for Broad Arrow Auctions states, “It gives me great pleasure to present the digital catalog for our upcoming Monterey Jet Center Auction. I am particularly proud of how our team worked so diligently on behalf of our clients to assemble our finest offering of motor cars at auction to date. From the historic 1913 Mercer 35-J Raceabout to the stunning 1938 Talbot-Lago T150 C Lago Spéciale Teardrop Coupé and the seminal 1997 Porsche 911 GT1 Rennversion, virtually every niche of collecting is represented within our 2024 auction.”

Recent consignments and catalog highlights include:

1972 Ferrari 365 GTS/4 Daytona Spider , estimate: $2,400,000 - $2,700,000 – A stunning Euro example finished in Giallo Fly Yellow and Ferrari Classiche Certified;

, estimate: $2,400,000 - $2,700,000 – A stunning Euro example finished in Giallo Fly Yellow and Ferrari Classiche Certified; 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach Package , estimate: $2,400,000 - $2,700,000 – The only Weissach Package 918 Spyder finished in Meteor Grey delivered to the United States with a Black and Silver leather interior and showing less than 2,200 miles;

, estimate: $2,400,000 - $2,700,000 – The only Weissach Package 918 Spyder finished in Meteor Grey delivered to the United States with a Black and Silver leather interior and showing less than 2,200 miles; 1965 Ferrari 275 GTB , estimate $2,250,000 - $2,750,000 – Wearing a recent nut-and-bolt restoration and Ferrari Classiche Certified;

, estimate $2,250,000 - $2,750,000 – Wearing a recent nut-and-bolt restoration and Ferrari Classiche Certified; A trio of sought-after RUF models including a 1998 RUF CTR 2, estimate: $2,200,000 - $2,500,000; a 1998 RUF Turbo R Limited, estimate: $1,500,000 - $2,000,000; and a 2012 RUF RT 12 R , estimate: $800,000 - $1,000,000;

estimate: $2,200,000 - $2,500,000; a estimate: $1,500,000 - $2,000,000; and a , estimate: $800,000 - $1,000,000; 1964 Shelby 289 Cobra , estimate: $1,350,000 - $1,650,000 – A matching-numbers example with only two owners from new including 52 years of original ownership;

, estimate: $1,350,000 - $1,650,000 – A matching-numbers example with only two owners from new including 52 years of original ownership; 1996 Porsche 911 GT2, estimate: $1,300,000 - $1,600,000 – A matching-numbers car and one of just 39 left-hand-drive examples finished in Polar Silver Metallic for 1996;

estimate: $1,300,000 - $1,600,000 – A matching-numbers car and one of just 39 left-hand-drive examples finished in Polar Silver Metallic for 1996; 2006 Bugatti Veyron, estimate: $1,200,000 - $1,500,000 – One of just 76 U.S.-specification examples and beautifully presented in two-tone black and blue metallic paintwork over Cognac leather.

Broad Arrow’s Monterey Jet Center Auction will begin at 5:30 pm PDT on the evening of Wednesday, August 14 with the first night of cars being offered during Motorlux. The auction will continue Thursday, August 15 with the sale beginning at 3:00 pm PDT. Please visit the Broad Arrow website for additional information on the auction and all cars on offer. To purchase Motorlux tickets, please visit the Motorlux website directly.

Media Attendance: Journalists on official assignment may apply for media credentials to attend the Broad Arrow Auctions Monterey Jet Center Preview and Auction by writing to press@broadarrowauctions.com.

Photo Credits: Ferrari Daytona Spider, Porsche 918 and Shelby 289 Cobra images courtesy of Robin Adams/Broad Arrow Auctions, Ferrari 275 GTB images courtesy of Rémi Dargegen/Broad Arrow Auctions. Bugatti and Porsche GT2 images courtesy of Juan Rivas/Broad Arrow Auctions.

