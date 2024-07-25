Peyton Lewis of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty Crowned Miss. Florida USA 2024

ORLANDO, Fla., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peyton Lewis, a global real estate advisor with Premier Sotheby's International Realty's Southeast Orlando office, has been crowned Miss Florida USA 2024. Peyton’s journey to the crown is an inspiring tale of perseverance and passion, reflecting her dedication to the pageant world and her commitment to positively impacting her community.



At just 26 years old, Peyton Lewis has already achieved remarkable success in both her professional and personal life. Born and raised in Orlando, she is an alumna of the University of Central Florida. A full-time advisor with Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, she has made a significant impact in the real estate market, specializing in selling investment and residential properties and assisting customers in finding their ideal homes.

Sponsored by the Orlando Regional REALTOR® Association, her platform is attainable housing and empowering women to become leaders and thriving business owners in their communities. Additionally, her focus is inspiring younger women to achieve financial literacy, pursue their dreams and break through barriers. Her vision is to create a world where women are equipped with the knowledge and resources to succeed in all aspects of life.

Competing in pageants since the age of 14, Peyton’s journey has been marked by perseverance, grace, and an unwavering commitment to her platform. At 18, she won the title of Miss Osceola County, setting the stage for her future success. Fast forward 7 years later, Peyton came back to Miss Florida USA as Miss Lake Nona and gained the title of Miss Florida USA 2024, she stands as a beacon of inspiration and empowerment for women everywhere.

As she prepares to compete in the Miss USA 2024 pageant, Peyton’s passion for her platform and her dedication to making a difference shine brighter than ever. Her journey is a testament to the power of hard work, resilience, and a heart committed to serving others.

"Winning Miss Florida USA has been a dream come true, I'm feeling so grateful to be the one to represent this beautiful state at the Miss USA pageant on August 4th. I look forward to a year of supporting causes like attainable housing, and making a positive impact on not only my community but those all across the state of Florida while inspiring everyone to not give up on their dreams!"

