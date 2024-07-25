Discover the FUFO (FUFO CAT) Listing on XT

SINGAPORE, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of FUFO (FUFO CAT), the perfect crypto cat, on our platform. The FUFO/USDT trading pair is now live in the Innovation Zone (MEMEs).

About FUFO

FUFO is the perfect crypto cat, living on the Ethereum and Base networks! With FufoSwap with 0%fees based on 0x protocol where can easily exchange cryptocurrencies—saving like a pro. FUFO is not just about transactions; it's about making friends and being part of a vibrant community. The project encourages everyone to participate, chat, and share. Active and helpful members can earn rewards, making the community lively and fun and playing games called fufoland. Join FUFO to enjoy perfect fun and smart crypto actions!

The listing of FUFO on XT Exchange opens new opportunities for traders and investors. Users can now access FUFO through a secure and reliable platform, benefitting from XT Exchange's extensive network and robust trading features. This addition not only diversifies the exchange's offerings but also supports the growth and adoption of FUFO.

"We are delighted to welcome FUFO to our platform," said Albin Warin, CEO of XT Exchange. "This listing reflects our commitment to providing diverse and valuable assets to our users. We look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on our community."

Telegram: https://t.me/fufotoken

Website: https://fufocat.com/

Blockchain Explorer: https://etherscan.io/address/0x51ca38b0ae9580dcdd57b4c1e98c91a0d2c29a5e

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 7.8M registered users, over 1M monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. XT crypto exchange offers a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. This includes crypto futures trading (USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts) and copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the futures grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts for profits.

Website: xt.com

Twitter: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

XT Exchange

Bella Wei

Listing@xt.com

FUFO

fufo@fufocat.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by XT exchange. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider.The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a8e7f01e-b198-4829-a06b-07d3c4b2b6e7