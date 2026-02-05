XT Exchange Launches Futures Auto-Earn With Dual Rewards Campaign, Enhancing Daily Yield and Trading Flexibility for Futures Users





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT Exchange announced the launch of Futures Auto-Earn , alongside a limited-time Dual Rewards Blast campaign designed to enhance the futures trading experience by combining daily yield opportunities with additional trading incentives.

The launch reflects XT’s broader focus on improving capital efficiency while preserving trading flexibility. During the campaign period, eligible users can earn daily interest on their USDT-M futures assets while also participating in reward mechanisms tied to real trading activity. Benefits are credited automatically and accumulate over time, allowing users to unlock greater value through regular participation rather than short-term yield chasing.

As part of this update, Futures Auto-Earn is now available directly within XT’s USDT-M futures experience. Once enabled from the Futures Assets page, the feature operates automatically in the background, allowing eligible futures account equity to generate daily interest without locking funds, altering trading workflows, or requiring manual transfers.

In futures trading, margin is commonly held conservatively as a risk buffer, particularly during range-bound or uncertain market conditions. Futures Auto-Earn is designed to turn this reality into an advantage by allowing eligible futures assets, including unrealized profit and loss from qualifying positions and strategy accounts, to remain fully tradable while contributing incremental yield in the background.

To further enhance user benefits, XT has introduced the Dual Rewards Blast campaign, running from February 3 to March 3, 2026 (UTC). During the event, users who activate Futures Auto-Earn and meet participation requirements can earn daily holding interest while unlocking additional trading rewards. Incentives are structured to recognize sustained participation and genuine trading activity, reinforcing a balanced approach between earning and active trading.

With Futures Auto-Earn, earned interest is credited automatically and remains fully available for trading or withdrawals, ensuring that users do not need to compromise liquidity or flexibility in order to earn. The feature supports both main and sub-accounts, with assets aggregated for interest calculation and earnings credited to the main futures account.

XT noted that Futures Auto-Earn applies a variable-interest mechanism that adjusts based on account equity, eligibility status, and prevailing market conditions. The feature is designed to complement existing trading and risk management practices, helping users improve capital efficiency while maintaining full control over how they manage positions and exposure.

The launch of Futures Auto-Earn and the Dual Rewards Blast campaign underscores XT’s ongoing effort to align platform incentives with real trading behavior. The emphasis remains on practical user benefits, flexibility, and long-term experience improvements rather than short-term yield narratives.

Eligible users can access Futures Auto-Earn directly from the USDT-M Futures Assets page on XT Exchange. Campaign participation and feature availability may vary by jurisdiction, and terms may be adjusted in response to market conditions and regulatory considerations. Full details and relevant disclosures are available through XT Exchange’s official channels.

