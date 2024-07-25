Discover the SOLAMA (Solama) Listing on XT

SINGAPORE, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of SOLAMA (Solama), a rising star in the meme coin universe, on our platform. The SOLAMA/USDT trading pair is now live in the Main Zone (MEMEs). To celebrate this exciting milestone, XT Exchange will host a special deposit and trading carnival event with a substantial 483,204 SOLAMA prize pool.





About SOLAMA (Solama)

SOLAMA is a playful and innovative meme coin built on the SOLANA blockchain. Inspired by the charm of llama-themed humor, SOLAMA offers a whimsical twist akin to Shiba Inu on Ethereum. It aims to bring fun and engagement to the crypto community while striving to become the next big sensation in the meme coin space.

The listing of SOLAMA on XT Exchange provides our users with enhanced access to this promising asset, fostering increased liquidity and trading opportunities. This will enable SOLAMA to reach a broader audience and further its mission to blend crypto with humor, creating a vibrant and engaging community.

"We are delighted to welcome SOLAMA to our platform," said Albin Warin, CEO of XT Exchange. "This listing reflects our commitment to providing our users with access to the most innovative and entertaining digital assets available in the market."

SOLAMA Deposit and Trading Carnival

To celebrate the listing of SOLAMA, XT Exchange is hosting a two-week deposit and trading competition with a prize pool of 483,204 SOLAMA. The event runs from 07:00 on July 15 to 07:00 on July 29, 2024 (UTC).

Website: https://www.solama.com/

Blockchain Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/AVLhahDcDQ4m4vHM4ug63oh7xc8Jtk49Dm5hoe9Sazqr

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 7.8M registered users, over 1M monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. XT crypto exchange offers a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. This includes crypto futures trading (USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts) and copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the futures grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts for profits.

Website: xt.com

Twitter: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

