Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

WAUWATOSA, Wis., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF), holding company for WaterStone Bank, reported net income of $5.7 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to net income of $4.0 million, or $0.20 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Net income per diluted share was $0.47 for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to net income per diluted share of $0.30 for the six months ended June 30, 2023.



“The results this quarter reflect our continued efforts over the past year to improve efficiencies at the Mortgage Banking segment,” said William Bruss, Chief Executive Officer of Waterstone Financial, Inc. "While our results have improved, we continue to face many challenges within the Mortgage Banking segment, as the mortgage banking industry continues to face unknown variables driven by consumer demand, affordable inventory, and interest rates. The Community Banking segment continues to deal with margin pressure, as short-term funding rates remain elevated due to the restrictive monetary policy of the Federal Reserve. Throughout this challenging period, we have maintained a robust share repurchase program that continues to return strong value to shareholders through repurchase activity that is accretive to book value."

Highlights of the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (Consolidated)

● Consolidated net income of Waterstone Financial, Inc. totaled $5.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to net income of $4.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. ● Consolidated return on average assets was 1.02% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 0.74% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. ● Consolidated return on average equity was 6.84% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and 4.41% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. ● Dividends declared during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, totaled $0.15 per common share. ● During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, we repurchased approximately 481,000 shares at a cost (including the federal excise tax) of $5.8 million, or $11.99 per share. This share repurchase activity was accretive to book value per share in the amount of $0.13 during the quarter ended June 30, 2024. ● Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets was 0.25% at June 30, 2024, 0.23% at March 31, 2024, and 0.19% at June 30, 2023. ● Past due loans as a percentage of total loans was 0.76% at June 30, 2024, 0.64% at March 31, 2024, and 0.50% at June 30, 2023. ●



Book value per share was $17.20 at June 30, 2024 and $16.94 at December 31, 2023.





Community Banking Segment

● Pre-tax income totaled $5.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, which represents a $1.3 million, or 20.5%, decrease compared to $6.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. ● Net interest income totaled $11.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, which represents a $2.0 million, or 15.1%, decrease compared to $13.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. ● Average loans held for investment totaled $1.67 billion during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, which represents an increase of $81.6 million, or 5.1%, compared to $1.59 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The increase was primarily due to increases in the construction and commercial real estate mortgages. Average loans held for investment increased $4.1 million compared to $1.66 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to increases in construction and commercial real estate mortgages. ● Net interest margin decreased 46 basis points to 2.01% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 2.47% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, which was a result of an increase in weighted average cost of deposits and borrowings as the federal funds rate increases resulted in increased funding rates. Net interest margin decreased 14 basis points compared to 2.15% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, driven by an increase in weighted average cost of deposits and borrowings as the short-term borrowing rates increased resulted in increased funding rates. ● Past due loans at the community banking segment totaled $9.3 million at June 30, 2024, $8.1 million at March 31, 2024, and $5.7 million at June 30, 2023. ● The segment had a negative provision for credit losses related to funded loans of $197,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to a provision for credit losses related to funded loans of $619,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The current quarter decrease was primarily due to decrease to historical loss rates and improvements in certain internal asset quality metrics offset by an adjustment in the qualitative factors primarily related to increases in economic risks related to commercial real estate loans during the quarter. The negative provision for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments was $82,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to a negative provision for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments of $462,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The negative provision for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, was due primarily to a decrease of loans that are currently waiting to be funded compared to the prior quarter end. ● The efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP ratio, was 62.37% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 55.81% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. ●



Average deposits (excluding escrow accounts) totaled $1.22 billion during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $35.7 million, or 3.0%, compared to $1.18 billion during the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Average deposits increased $28.8 million, or 9.7% annualized, compared to $1.19 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.





Mortgage Banking Segment

● Pre-tax income totaled $2.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $1.4 million of pre-tax loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. ● Loan originations increased $10.8 million, or 1.7%, to $634.1 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $623.3 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Origination volume relative to purchase activity accounted for 92.7% of originations for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 96.4% of total originations for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. ● Mortgage banking non-interest income increased $2.0 million, or 8.9%, to $25.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $23.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. ● Gross margin on loans sold totaled 3.93% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 3.73% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. ● During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Company sold mortgage servicing rights related to $233.1 million in loans receivable and with a book value of $2.0 million for $2.1 million resulting in a gain on sale of $152,000. There was no comparable sale during the quarter ended June 30, 2023. ●



Total compensation, payroll taxes and other employee benefits decreased $1.0 million, or 5.8%, to $16.9 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $17.9 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The decrease primarily related to decreased salary expense and health insurance expense driven by reduced employee headcount and lower claims.





Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding expected financial and operating activities and results that are preceded by, followed by, or that include words such as “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates” or “believes.” Any such statements are based upon current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws; the impact of technological advances; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; changes in the national and local economies; and other factors, including risk factors referenced in Item 1A. Risk Factors in Waterstone’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be described from time to time in Waterstone’s subsequent SEC filings, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect only Waterstone’s belief as of the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management uses non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods. The Company’s management believes that investors may use this non-GAAP measure to analyze the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items or events that may obscure trends in the Company’s underlying performance. This non-GAAP data should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. Limitations associated with non-GAAP financial measures include the risks that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in this measure and that different companies might calculate this measure differently.

WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) For The Three Months Ended June 30, For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In Thousands, except per share amounts) Interest income: Loans $ 25,601 $ 22,150 $ 50,085 $ 42,035 Mortgage-related securities 1,125 969 2,223 1,912 Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments 1,294 1,128 2,617 2,190 Total interest income 28,020 24,247 54,925 46,137 Interest expense: Deposits 9,716 5,955 18,686 10,043 Borrowings 7,625 5,617 14,423 9,624 Total interest expense 17,341 11,572 33,109 19,667 Net interest income 10,679 12,675 21,816 26,470 Provision (credit) for credit losses (225 ) 186 (158 ) 646 Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 10,904 12,489 21,974 25,824 Noninterest income: Service charges on loans and deposits 465 611 889 1,041 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 804 714 1,152 1,039 Mortgage banking income 24,838 21,914 44,906 38,684 Other 390 286 798 1,315 Total noninterest income 26,497 23,525 47,745 42,079 Noninterest expenses: Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits 21,762 22,395 41,638 42,447 Occupancy, office furniture, and equipment 2,029 2,046 4,137 4,309 Advertising 987 944 1,901 1,833 Data processing 1,242 1,090 2,448 2,212 Communications 240 225 466 476 Professional fees 758 618 1,501 1,034 Real estate owned 1 1 14 2 Loan processing expense 861 932 1,907 1,950 Other 2,379 2,671 3,797 5,766 Total noninterest expenses 30,259 30,922 57,809 60,029 Income before income taxes 7,142 5,092 11,910 7,874 Income tax expense 1,430 1,085 3,160 1,712 Net income $ 5,712 $ 4,007 $ 8,750 $ 6,162 Income per share: Basic $ 0.31 $ 0.20 $ 0.47 $ 0.30 Diluted $ 0.31 $ 0.20 $ 0.47 $ 0.30 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 18,524 20,384 18,772 20,635 Diluted 18,568 20,431 18,802 20,702





WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) Assets (In Thousands, except per share amounts) Cash $ 36,177 $ 30,667 Federal funds sold 4,873 5,493 Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions and other short-term investments 266 261 Cash and cash equivalents 41,316 36,421 Securities available for sale (at fair value) 204,835 204,907 Loans held for sale (at fair value) 222,756 164,993 Loans receivable 1,678,767 1,664,215 Less: Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") - loans 18,414 18,549 Loans receivable, net 1,660,353 1,645,666 Office properties and equipment, net 19,663 19,995 Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost) 23,220 20,880 Cash surrender value of life insurance 69,191 67,859 Real estate owned, net 145 254 Prepaid expenses and other assets 48,135 52,414 Total assets $ 2,289,614 $ 2,213,389 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Demand deposits $ 182,628 $ 187,107 Money market and savings deposits 274,685 273,233 Time deposits 766,610 730,284 Total deposits 1,223,923 1,190,624 Borrowings 660,824 611,054 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 21,136 6,607 Other liabilities 48,785 61,048 Total liabilities 1,954,668 1,869,333 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock - - Common stock 195 203 Additional paid-in capital 92,964 103,908 Retained earnings 272,778 269,606 Unearned ESOP shares (11,276 ) (11,869 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (19,715 ) (17,792 ) Total shareholders' equity 334,946 344,056 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,289,614 $ 2,213,389 Share Information Shares outstanding 19,479 20,315 Book value per share $ 17.20 $ 16.94





WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) At or For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 (Dollars in Thousands, except per share amounts) Condensed Results of Operations: Net interest income $ 10,679 $ 11,137 $ 11,756 $ 11,989 $ 12,675 Provision (credit) for credit losses (225 ) 67 (435 ) 445 186 Total noninterest income 26,497 21,248 16,876 22,230 23,525 Total noninterest expense 30,259 27,550 29,662 30,021 30,922 Income (loss) before income taxes (benefit) 7,142 4,768 (595 ) 3,753 5,092 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,430 1,730 (555 ) 500 1,085 Net income (loss) $ 5,712 $ 3,038 $ (40 ) $ 3,253 $ 4,007 Income (loss) per share – basic $ 0.31 $ 0.16 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.16 $ 0.20 Income (loss) per share – diluted $ 0.31 $ 0.16 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.16 $ 0.20 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.20 Performance Ratios (annualized): Return on average assets - QTD 1.02 % 0.56 % (0.01 )% 0.58 % 0.74 % Return on average equity - QTD 6.84 % 3.56 % (0.05 )% 3.63 % 4.41 % Net interest margin - QTD 2.01 % 2.15 % 2.25 % 2.26 % 2.47 % Return on average assets - YTD 0.79 % 0.56 % 0.44 % 0.59 % 0.59 % Return on average equity - YTD 5.17 % 3.56 % 2.62 % 3.46 % 3.37 % Net interest margin - YTD 2.08 % 2.15 % 2.46 % 2.53 % 2.67 % Asset Quality Ratios: Past due loans to total loans 0.76 % 0.64 % 0.68 % 0.53 % 0.50 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.33 % 0.29 % 0.29 % 0.25 % 0.26 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.25 % 0.23 % 0.23 % 0.20 % 0.19 % Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans receivable 1.10 % 1.11 % 1.11 % 1.12 % 1.14 %





WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD/COSTS (Unaudited) At or For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Average balances (Dollars in Thousands) Interest-earning assets Loans receivable and held for sale $ 1,859,608 $ 1,805,102 $ 1,797,988 $ 1,797,233 $ 1,759,001 Mortgage related securities 171,895 172,077 172,863 174,202 171,938 Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments 107,992 110,431 106,504 132,935 123,195 Total interest-earning assets 2,139,495 2,087,610 2,077,355 2,104,370 2,054,134 Noninterest-earning assets 104,019 103,815 105,073 105,714 108,320 Total assets $ 2,243,514 $ 2,191,425 $ 2,182,428 $ 2,210,084 $ 2,162,454 Interest-bearing liabilities Demand accounts $ 91,300 $ 87,393 $ 91,868 $ 90,623 $ 69,147 Money market, savings, and escrow accounts 293,483 281,171 302,121 306,806 305,576 Certificates of deposit 758,252 739,543 735,418 719,708 695,310 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,143,035 1,108,107 1,129,407 1,117,137 1,070,033 Borrowings 622,771 602,724 549,210 584,764 551,545 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,765,806 1,710,831 1,678,617 1,701,901 1,621,578 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 93,637 92,129 102,261 106,042 130,291 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 48,315 45,484 56,859 46,805 46,446 Total liabilities 1,907,758 1,848,444 1,837,737 1,854,748 1,798,315 Equity 335,756 342,981 344,691 355,336 364,139 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,243,514 $ 2,191,425 $ 2,182,428 $ 2,210,084 $ 2,162,454 Average Yield/Costs (annualized) Loans receivable and held for sale 5.54 % 5.46 % 5.36 % 5.26 % 5.05 % Mortgage related securities 2.63 % 2.57 % 2.48 % 2.41 % 2.26 % Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments 4.82 % 4.82 % 4.94 % 4.45 % 3.67 % Total interest-earning assets 5.27 % 5.18 % 5.10 % 4.97 % 4.73 % Demand accounts 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.09 % Money market and savings accounts 1.89 % 1.79 % 1.64 % 1.54 % 1.42 % Certificates of deposit 4.41 % 4.19 % 3.76 % 3.43 % 2.80 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3.42 % 3.26 % 2.90 % 2.64 % 2.23 % Borrowings 4.92 % 4.54 % 4.83 % 4.71 % 4.08 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.95 % 3.71 % 3.53 % 3.35 % 2.86 %

COMMUNITY BANKING SEGMENT SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) At or For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 (Dollars in Thousands) Condensed Results of Operations: Net interest income $ 11,234 $ 11,598 $ 12,056 $ 12,431 $ 13,238 Provision (credit) for credit losses (279 ) 105 (550 ) 445 158 Total noninterest income 1,491 990 894 966 1,540 Noninterest expenses: Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits 5,116 5,360 5,397 4,618 4,683 Occupancy, office furniture and equipment 983 1,000 916 852 873 Advertising 229 174 363 200 230 Data processing 687 693 626 672 602 Communications 72 65 75 70 72 Professional fees 177 208 186 176 146 Real estate owned 1 13 1 1 1 Loan processing expense - - - - - Other 672 691 628 703 1,641 Total noninterest expense 7,937 8,204 8,192 7,292 8,248 Income before income taxes 5,067 4,279 5,308 5,660 6,372 Income tax expense 718 1,639 1,234 1,121 1,182 Net income $ 4,349 $ 2,640 $ 4,074 $ 4,539 $ 5,190 Efficiency ratio - QTD (non-GAAP) 62.37 % 65.17 % 63.26 % 54.43 % 55.81 % Efficiency ratio - YTD (non-GAAP) 63.77 % 65.17 % 56.86 % 54.94 % 55.17 %





MORTGAGE BANKING SEGMENT SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) At or For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 (Dollars in Thousands) Condensed Results of Operations: Net interest loss $ (552 ) $ (541 ) $ (367 ) $ (550 ) $ (622 ) Provision for credit losses 54 (38 ) 115 - 28 Total noninterest income 25,081 20,328 16,028 21,452 23,041 Noninterest expenses: Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits 16,886 14,756 14,881 17,186 17,929 Occupancy, office furniture and equipment 1,046 1,108 1,105 1,141 1,173 Advertising 758 740 667 716 714 Data processing 549 508 583 551 480 Communications 168 161 194 173 153 Professional fees 569 520 704 564 466 Real estate owned - - - - - Loan processing expense 861 1,046 756 722 932 Other 1,641 617 2,701 1,935 1,914 Total noninterest expense 22,478 19,456 21,591 22,988 23,761 Income (loss) before income taxes (benefit) 1,997 369 (6,045 ) (2,086 ) (1,370 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 684 71 (1,827 ) (657 ) (126 ) Net income (loss) $ 1,313 $ 298 $ (4,218 ) $ (1,429 ) $ (1,244 ) Efficiency ratio - QTD (non-GAAP) 91.64 % 98.33 % 137.86 % 109.98 % 105.99 % Efficiency ratio - YTD (non-GAAP) 94.62 % 98.33 % 116.99 % 111.63 % 112.49 % Loan originations $ 634,109 $ 485,109 $ 458,363 $ 597,562 $ 623,342 Purchase 92.7 % 93.0 % 95.7 % 95.4 % 96.4 % Refinance 7.3 % 7.0 % 4.3 % 4.6 % 3.6 % Gross margin on loans sold(1) 3.93 % 4.10 % 3.51 % 3.62 % 3.73 %

(1) Gross margin on loans sold equals mortgage banking income (excluding the change in interest rate lock value) divided by total loan originations.

