USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. Reports Record Fully Diluted EPS Since Going Public of $0.31 for Q2 2024

MIAMI, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: USCB), the holding company for U.S. Century Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income of $6.2 million or $0.31 per fully diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared with net income of $4.2 million or $0.21 per fully diluted share for the same period in 2023.



“Today marks another milestone for our bank, as we report for the quarter a fully diluted EPS of $0.31. This achievement reflects the consistent execution of our strategic initiatives, supported by disciplined risk management practices and an associate base committed to superior customer service,” said Luis de la Aguilera, Chairman, President, and CEO. “Our focused efforts have resulted in a ROAA above 1.00%, strong NIM expansion, an efficiency ratio of 56% and continued stable credit metrics.” said de la Aguilera.

Unless otherwise stated, all percentage comparisons in the bullet points below are calculated at or for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to at or for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and annualized where appropriate.

Profitability

Annualized return on average assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was 1.01% compared to 0.77% for the second quarter of 2023.





Annualized return on average stockholders’ equity for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was 12.63% compared to 9.13% for the second quarter of 2023.





The efficiency ratio for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was 56.33% compared to 65.25% for the second quarter of 2023.





Net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was 2.94% compared to 2.73% for the second quarter of 2023.





Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $17.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $3.1 million or 22.1% compared to the second quarter of 2023.



Balance Sheet

Total assets were $2.5 billion at June 30, 2024, representing an increase of $232.4 million or 10.4% from June 30, 2023.





Total loans were $1.9 billion at June 30, 2024, representing an increase of $273.3 million or 17.1% from June 30, 2023.





Total deposits were $2.1 billion at June 30, 2024, representing an increase of $135.4 million or 7.0% from June 30, 2023.





Total stockholders’ equity was $201.0 million at June 30, 2024, representing an increase of $17.3 million or 9.4% from June 30, 2023. Total stockholders’ equity included accumulated comprehensive loss of $44.7 million at June 30, 2024 compared to accumulated comprehensive loss of $46.3 million at June 30, 2023.



Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) increased by $3.4 million to $22.2 million at June 30, 2024 from $18.8 million at June 30, 2023.





The ACL represented 1.19% of total loans at June 30, 2024 and 1.18% at June 30, 2023.





Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.04% at June 30, 2024 and 0.03% at June 30, 2023.



Non-interest Income and Non-interest Expense

Non-interest income was $3.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $1.4 million or 73.9% compared to $1.8 million for the same period in 2023.





Non-interest expense was $11.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $1.1 million or 10.6% compared to $10.5 million for the same period in 2023.



Capital

On July 22, 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share of the Company’s Class A common stock. The dividend will be paid on September 5, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2024.





As of June 30, 2024, total risk-based capital ratios for the Company and the Bank were 13.12% and 13.01%, respectively.





Tangible book value per common share (a non-GAAP measure) was $10.24 at June 30, 2024, representing an increase of $0.84 or 8.9% increase from $9.40 at June 30, 2023.





During the quarter the Company repurchased 25,000 shares of Class A common stock at a weighted average cost per share of $12.04. The aggregate purchase price for these transactions was approximately $301.0 thousand, including transaction costs. As of June 30, 2024, 547,980 shares remained authorized for repurchase under the Company’s share repurchase programs.



Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release may contain statements that are not historical in nature and are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are those that are not historical facts. The words “may,” “will,” “anticipate,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “aim,” “plan,” “estimate,” “continue,” and “intend,”, the negative of these terms, as well as other similar words and expressions of the future, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to our projected growth, anticipated future financial performance, and management’s long-term performance goals, as well as statements relating to the anticipated effects on our results of operations and financial condition from expected or potential developments or events, or business and growth strategies, including anticipated internal growth and balance sheet restructuring.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations;

our ability to successfully manage interest rate risk, credit risk, liquidity risk, and other risks inherent to our industry;

the accuracy of our financial statement estimates and assumptions, including the estimates used for our credit loss reserve and deferred tax asset valuation allowance;

the efficiency and effectiveness of our internal control procedures and processes;

our ability to comply with the extensive laws and regulations to which we are subject, including the laws for each jurisdiction where we operate;

adverse changes or conditions in capital and financial markets, including actual or potential stresses in the banking industry;

deposit attrition and the level of our uninsured deposits;

legislative or regulatory changes and changes in accounting principles, policies, practices or guidelines, including the on-going effects of the implementation of the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) standard;

the lack of a significantly diversified loan portfolio and the concentration in the South Florida market, including the risks of geographic, depositor, and industry concentrations, including our concentration in loans secured by real estate, in particular, commercial real estate;

the effects of climate change;

the concentration of ownership of our common stock;

fluctuations in the price of our common stock;

our ability to fund or access the capital markets at attractive rates and terms and manage our growth, both organic growth as well as growth through other means, such as future acquisitions;

inflation, interest rate, unemployment rate, and market and monetary fluctuations;

impacts of international hostilities and geopolitical events;

increased competition and its effect on the pricing of our products and services as well as our interest rate spread and net interest margin;

the loss of key employees;

the effectiveness of our risk management strategies, including operational risks, including, but not limited to, client, employee, or third-party fraud and security breaches; and

other risks described in this earnings release and other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).



All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results, and there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations. Therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Further, forward-looking statements included in this earnings release are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless required to do so under the federal securities laws. You should also review the risk factors described in the reports the Company filed or will file with the SEC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release includes financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This financial information includes certain operating performance measures. Management has included these non-GAAP measures because it believes these measures may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating the Company’s operations and underlying performance trends. Further, management uses these measures in managing and evaluating the Company’s business and intends to refer to them in discussions about our operations and performance. Operating performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the ‘Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables’ included in the exhibits to this earnings release.

All numbers included in this press release are unaudited unless otherwise noted.

USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 28,017 $ 20,847 $ 54,660 $ 40,558 Investment securities 3,069 2,382 5,880 4,668 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 1,531 1,051 2,964 1,433 Total interest income 32,617 24,280 63,504 46,659 Interest expense: Interest-bearing checking 391 200 760 243 Savings and money market accounts 10,071 6,968 20,465 11,753 Time deposits 3,222 2,145 6,516 3,202 FHLB advances and other borrowings 1,622 794 3,294 1,291 Total interest expense 15,306 10,107 31,035 16,489 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 17,311 14,173 32,469 30,170 Provision for credit losses 786 38 1,196 239 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 16,525 14,135 31,273 29,931 Non-interest income: Service fees 1,977 1,173 3,628 2,378 Gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale, net 14 - 14 (21 ) Gain on sale of loans held for sale, net 417 94 484 441 Other non-interest income 803 579 1,549 1,118 Total non-interest income 3,211 1,846 5,675 3,916 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 7,353 5,882 13,663 12,259 Occupancy 1,266 1,319 2,580 2,618 Regulatory assessments and fees 476 452 909 676 Consulting and legal fees 263 386 855 744 Network and information technology services 479 505 986 983 Other operating expense 1,723 1,908 3,741 3,348 Total non-interest expense 11,560 10,452 22,734 20,628 Net income before income tax expense 8,176 5,529 14,214 13,219 Income tax expense 1,967 1,333 3,393 3,214 Net income $ 6,209 $ 4,196 $ 10,821 $ 10,005 Per share information: Net income per common share, basic $ 0.32 $ 0.21 $ 0.55 $ 0.51 Net income per common share, diluted $ 0.31 $ 0.21 $ 0.55 $ 0.51 Cash dividends declared $ 0.05 $ - $ 0.10 $ - Weighted average shares outstanding: Common shares, basic 19,650,681 19,590,359 19,642,006 19,722,152 Common shares, diluted 19,717,167 19,639,682 19,707,561 19,790,756





USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) As of or For the Three Months Ended 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 Income statement data: Net interest income $ 17,311 $ 15,158 $ 14,376 $ 14,022 $ 14,173 Provision for credit losses 786 410 1,475 653 38 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 16,525 14,748 12,901 13,369 14,135 Service fees 1,977 1,651 1,348 1,329 1,173 Gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale, net 14 - (883 ) (955 ) - Gain on sale of loans held for sale, net 417 67 105 255 94 Other income 803 746 756 1,532 579 Total non-interest income 3,211 2,464 1,326 2,161 1,846 Salaries and employee benefits 7,353 6,310 6,104 6,066 5,882 Occupancy 1,266 1,314 1,262 1,350 1,319 Regulatory assessments and fees 476 433 412 365 452 Consulting and legal fees 263 592 642 513 386 Network and information technology services 479 507 552 481 505 Other operating expense 1,723 2,018 1,747 1,686 1,908 Total non-interest expense 11,560 11,174 10,719 10,461 10,452 Net income before income tax expense 8,176 6,038 3,508 5,069 5,529 Income tax expense 1,967 1,426 787 1,250 1,333 Net income $ 6,209 $ 4,612 $ 2,721 $ 3,819 $ 4,196 Per share information: Net income per common share, basic $ 0.32 $ 0.23 $ 0.14 $ 0.20 $ 0.21 Net income per common share, diluted $ 0.31 $ 0.23 $ 0.14 $ 0.19 $ 0.21 Cash dividends declared $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ - $ - $ - Balance sheet data (at period-end): Cash and cash equivalents $ 77,261 $ 126,546 $ 41,062 $ 33,435 $ 87,280 Securities available-for-sale $ 236,444 $ 259,992 $ 229,329 $ 218,609 $ 218,442 Securities held-to-maturity $ 169,606 $ 173,038 $ 174,974 $ 197,311 $ 220,956 Total securities $ 406,050 $ 433,030 $ 404,303 $ 415,920 $ 439,398 Loans held for investment (1) $ 1,869,249 $ 1,821,196 $ 1,780,827 $ 1,676,520 $ 1,595,959 Allowance for credit losses $ (22,230 ) $ (21,454 ) $ (21,084 ) $ (19,493 ) $ (18,815 ) Total assets $ 2,458,270 $ 2,489,142 $ 2,339,093 $ 2,244,602 $ 2,225,914 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 579,243 $ 576,626 $ 552,762 $ 573,546 $ 572,360 Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,477,459 $ 1,526,168 $ 1,384,377 $ 1,347,376 $ 1,348,941 Total deposits $ 2,056,702 $ 2,102,794 $ 1,937,139 $ 1,920,922 $ 1,921,301 FHLB advances and other borrowings $ 162,000 $ 162,000 $ 183,000 $ 102,000 $ 87,000 Total liabilities $ 2,257,250 $ 2,294,131 $ 2,147,125 $ 2,061,718 $ 2,042,229 Total stockholders' equity $ 201,020 $ 195,011 $ 191,968 $ 182,884 $ 183,685 Capital ratios:(2) Leverage ratio 9.03 % 8.91 % 9.28 % 9.26 % 9.32 % Common equity tier 1 capital 11.93 % 11.80 % 11.62 % 11.97 % 12.27 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.93 % 11.80 % 11.62 % 11.97 % 12.27 % Total risk-based capital 13.12 % 12.98 % 12.78 % 13.10 % 13.42 % (1) Loan amounts include deferred fees/costs. (2) Reflects the Company's regulatory capital ratios which are provided for informational purposes only; as a small bank holding company, the Company is not subject to regulatory capital requirements. The Bank's total risk-based capital for second quarter 2024 was 13.01%.





USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AVERAGE BALANCES, RATIOS, AND OTHER DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) As of or For the Three Months Ended 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 Average balance sheet data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 107,831 $ 132,266 $ 57,069 $ 90,742 $ 94,313 Securities available-for-sale $ 263,345 $ 239,896 $ 215,649 $ 222,134 $ 224,913 Securities held-to-maturity $ 171,682 $ 174,142 $ 181,151 $ 218,694 $ 192,628 Total securities $ 435,027 $ 414,038 $ 396,800 $ 440,828 $ 417,541 Loans held for investment(1) $ 1,828,487 $ 1,781,528 $ 1,698,611 $ 1,610,864 $ 1,569,266 Total assets $ 2,479,222 $ 2,436,103 $ 2,268,811 $ 2,250,258 $ 2,183,542 Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,473,513 $ 1,473,831 $ 1,336,470 $ 1,353,516 $ 1,270,657 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 610,370 $ 574,760 $ 577,133 $ 587,917 $ 601,778 Total deposits $ 2,083,883 $ 2,048,591 $ 1,913,603 $ 1,941,433 $ 1,872,435 FHLB advances and other borrowings $ 162,000 $ 164,187 $ 139,000 $ 85,326 $ 93,075 Total liabilities $ 2,281,467 $ 2,243,011 $ 2,085,182 $ 2,065,357 $ 1,999,304 Total stockholders' equity $ 197,755 $ 193,092 $ 183,629 $ 184,901 $ 184,238 Performance ratios: Return on average assets (2) 1.01 % 0.76 % 0.48 % 0.67 % 0.77 % Return on average equity (2) 12.63 % 9.61 % 5.88 % 8.19 % 9.13 % Net interest margin (2) 2.94 % 2.62 % 2.65 % 2.60 % 2.73 % Non-interest income to average assets (2) 0.52 % 0.41 % 0.23 % 0.38 % 0.34 % Efficiency ratio (3) 56.33 % 63.41 % 68.27 % 64.64 % 65.25 % Loans by type (at period end): (4) Residential real estate $ 256,807 $ 237,906 $ 204,419 $ 188,880 $ 183,093 Commercial real estate $ 1,053,030 $ 1,057,800 $ 1,047,593 $ 1,005,280 $ 989,401 Commercial and industrial $ 248,525 $ 228,045 $ 219,757 $ 212,975 $ 169,401 Correspondent banks $ 112,510 $ 100,182 $ 114,945 $ 94,640 $ 85,409 Consumer and other $ 194,644 $ 194,325 $ 191,930 $ 173,096 $ 167,845 Asset quality data: Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.19 % 1.18 % 1.18 % 1.16 % 1.18 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 2,933 % 4,705 % 4,505 % 4,070 % 3,871 % Total non-performing loans(5) $ 758 $ 456 $ 468 $ 479 $ 486 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.04 % 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.03 % Non-performing assets to total assets(5) 0.03 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.02 % Net charge-offs (recoveries of) to average loans (2) (0.00 )% (0.00 )% (0.00 )% (0.00 )% 0.01 % Net charge-offs (recovery) of credit losses $ (2 ) $ (7 ) $ (3 ) $ (5 ) $ 29 Interest rates and yields:(2) Loans 6.16 % 6.01 % 5.79 % 5.55 % 5.33 % Investment securities 2.80 % 2.69 % 2.46 % 2.52 % 2.26 % Total interest-earning assets 5.54 % 5.34 % 5.16 % 4.89 % 4.68 % Deposits 2.64 % 2.76 % 2.53 % 2.39 % 1.99 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 4.03 % 4.10 % 4.04 % 3.19 % 3.42 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.76 % 3.86 % 3.66 % 3.41 % 2.97 % Other information: Full-time equivalent employees 197 199 196 194 198 (1) Loan amounts include deferred fees/costs. (2) Annualized. (3) Efficiency ratio is defined as total non-interest expense divided by sum of net interest income and total non-interest income. (4) Loan amounts exclude deferred fees/costs. (5) The amounts for total non-performing loans and total non-performing assets are the same at the dates presented since there were no other real estate owned (OREO) recorded.





USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. NET INTEREST MARGIN (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate (1) Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate (1) Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans (2) $ 1,828,487 $ 28,017 6.16 % $ 1,569,266 $ 20,847 5.33 % Investment securities (3) 440,559 3,069 2.80 % 422,544 2,382 2.26 % Other interest-earning assets 100,371 1,531 6.13 % 87,536 1,051 4.82 % Total interest-earning assets 2,369,417 32,617 5.54 % 2,079,346 24,280 4.68 % Non-interest-earning assets 109,805 104,196 Total assets $ 2,479,222 $ 2,183,542 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 56,369 391 2.79 % $ 53,561 200 1.50 % Saving and money market deposits 1,101,272 10,071 3.68 % 940,095 6,968 2.97 % Time deposits 315,872 3,222 4.10 % 277,001 2,145 3.11 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,473,513 13,684 3.74 % 1,270,657 9,313 2.94 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 162,000 1,622 4.03 % 93,075 794 3.42 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,635,513 15,306 3.76 % 1,363,732 10,107 2.97 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 610,370 601,778 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 35,584 33,794 Total liabilities 2,281,467 1,999,304 Stockholders' equity 197,755 184,238 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,479,222 $ 2,183,542 Net interest income $ 17,311 $ 14,173 Net interest spread (4) 1.78 % 1.71 % Net interest margin (5) 2.94 % 2.73 % (1) Annualized. (2) Average loan balances include non-accrual loans. Interest income on loans includes accretion of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs. (3) At fair value except for securities held to maturity. This amount includes FHLB stock. (4) Net interest spread is the average yield earned on total interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to total interest-earning assets.





USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) As of or For the Three Months Ended 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 Pre-tax pre-provision ("PTPP") income:(1) Net income $ 6,209 $ 4,612 $ 2,721 $ 3,819 $ 4,196 Plus: Provision for income taxes 1,967 1,426 787 1,250 1,333 Plus: Provision for credit losses 786 410 1,475 653 38 PTPP income $ 8,962 $ 6,448 $ 4,983 $ 5,722 $ 5,567 PTPP return on average assets:(1) PTPP income $ 8,962 $ 6,448 $ 4,983 $ 5,722 $ 5,567 Average assets $ 2,479,222 $ 2,436,103 $ 2,268,811 $ 2,250,258 $ 2,183,542 PTPP return on average assets (2) 1.45 % 1.06 % 0.87 % 1.01 % 1.02 % Operating net income:(1) Net income $ 6,209 $ 4,612 $ 2,721 $ 3,819 $ 4,196 Less: Net gains (losses) on sale of securities 14 - (883 ) (955 ) - Less: Tax effect on sale of securities (4 ) - 224 242 - Operating net income $ 6,199 $ 4,612 $ 3,380 $ 4,532 $ 4,196 Operating PTPP income:(1) PTPP income $ 8,962 $ 6,448 $ 4,983 $ 5,722 $ 5,567 Less: Net gains (losses) on sale of securities 14 - (883 ) (955 ) - Operating PTPP income $ 8,948 $ 6,448 $ 5,866 $ 6,677 $ 5,567 Operating PTPP return on average assets:(1) Operating PTPP income $ 8,948 $ 6,448 $ 5,866 $ 6,677 $ 5,567 Average assets $ 2,479,222 $ 2,436,103 $ 2,268,811 $ 2,250,258 $ 2,183,542 Operating PTPP return on average assets (2) 1.45 % 1.06 % 1.03 % 1.18 % 1.02 % Operating return on average assets:(1) Operating net income $ 6,199 $ 4,612 $ 3,380 $ 4,532 $ 4,196 Average assets $ 2,479,222 $ 2,436,103 $ 2,268,811 $ 2,250,258 $ 2,183,542 Operating return on average assets (2) 1.01 % 0.76 % 0.59 % 0.80 % 0.77 % Operating return on average equity:(1) Operating net income $ 6,199 $ 4,612 $ 3,380 $ 4,532 $ 4,196 Average equity $ 197,755 $ 193,092 $ 183,629 $ 184,901 $ 184,238 Operating return on average equity (2) 12.61 % 9.61 % 7.30 % 9.72 % 9.13 % Operating Revenue:(1) Net interest income $ 17,311 $ 15,158 $ 14,376 $ 14,022 $ 14,173 Non-interest income 3,211 2,464 1,326 2,161 1,846 Less: Net gains (losses) on sale of securities 14 - (883 ) (955 ) - Operating revenue $ 20,508 $ 17,622 $ 16,585 $ 17,138 $ 16,019 Operating Efficiency Ratio:(1) Total non-interest expense $ 11,560 $ 11,174 $ 10,719 $ 10,461 $ 10,452 Operating revenue $ 20,508 $ 17,622 $ 16,585 $ 17,138 $ 16,019 Operating efficiency ratio 56.37 % 63.41 % 64.63 % 61.04 % 65.25 % (1) The Company believes these non-GAAP measurements are key indicators of the ongoing earnings power of the Company. (2) Annualized.



