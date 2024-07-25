Primacorp Ventures Inc. Steps Up for Wildfire Evacuees with Complimentary Accommodations.

Calgary, Alberta, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As devastating wildfires continue to ravage Jasper and much of Alberta and British Columbia, displacing countless families and individuals, Primacorp Ventures Inc. has launched a compassionate initiative to aid those persons who have been hardest hit. Primacorp's subsidiary, Amenida Residences + Hotel Calgary, located at 4206 Macleod Trail SW, will provide complimentary accommodations for up to 30 days to displaced individuals and families. The company has committed to offering at least ten rooms during the peak season.

"Primacorp’s core values are rooted in community support and humanitarian aid. In the wake of this disaster, it's imperative for us to step forward and assist our fellow community members in any way we can. Offering a place of rest, away from the chaos, is the least we can do," said Najib Raie, Vice President, Strategy and Business.

The offer starts July 25, 2024, and will extend until August 31, 2024, based on availability. Evacuees seeking refuge are urged to contact the City of Calgary’s evacuee centre to register for accommodation and take advantage of this generous offer.

The wildfires have caused widespread devastation, displaced numerous residents and left them in urgent need of shelter. Primacorp is partnering with the City of Calgary to coordinate shelters and other essential services to the families affected by the wildfires.

“I sincerely hope that our efforts will alleviate some of the stress from those forced to flee their homes,” says Raie.

Primacorp is dedicated to helping the plight of people affected by natural disasters at home and abroad. Earlier this year, in response to the Afghan earthquake, Primacorp launched a crucial food aid initiative and supported 200 affected families with the Agency for Peace and Development, a Canadian humanitarian organization committed to disaster relief and recovery.

Primacorp also helped house over 3,000 Ukrainian refugees and provided them with free breakfast at Amenida Residences + Hotel Calgary in March of this year. Previously, the hotel also helped house over 3,500 Afghan refugees after the Taliban takeover.

For more information about this initiative or to inquire about accommodation availability, please contact the City of Calgary's evacuee centre.

Primacorp Ventures Inc. is dedicated to supporting the community through consistent philanthropy efforts. With its four post-secondary colleges, Visual College of Art and Design, CDI College, Vancouver Career College, and Reeves College, Primacorp Ventures is Canada’s largest independent provider of private post-secondary education. Together with its business divisions in hospitality and healthcare, Primacorp Ventures focuses on changing lives through education, service, and care.

Nestled in the vibrant heart of Calgary, Amenida Residences + Hotel Calgary redefines the concept of accommodation by offering a sanctuary not only to travelers and long-term residents but also extending its warm embrace to refugees seeking safety and comfort. As a cornerstone of the Calgary community, Amenida prides itself on inclusivity and support, offering a unique blend of residential apartments and hotel rooms designed to cater to the diverse needs of all its inhabitants.

