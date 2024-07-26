LPL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating LPL Financial Holdings Inc. on Behalf of LPL Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (“LPL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LPLA) on behalf of LPL stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether LPL has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Click here to participate in the action.

On July 5, 2024, a federal judge granted Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s (“Ameriprise’s”) request for a temporary restraining order against LPL after two former Ameriprise brokers joined LPL and allegedly used confidential client information to improperly solicit their former clients to switch firms.

On this news, the price of LPL Financial shares declined by $3.49 per share, from $276.01 per share on July 5, 2024 to close at $272.52 on July 8, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired LPL shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com , by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information: