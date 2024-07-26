MAXLINEAR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating MaxLinear, Inc. on Behalf of MaxLinear Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against MaxLinear, Inc. (“MaxLinear” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MXL) on behalf of MaxLinear stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether MaxLinear has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Following the close of the financial markets on July 24, 2024, MaxLinear publicly disclosed its earnings results for the second fiscal quarter of 2024. The company reported net revenue amounting to $92 million for the quarter, representing a significant decrease of 50% compared to the corresponding period in the prior year. MaxLinear identified several contributing factors to this substantial decline in revenue, notably attributing it, at least in part, to the prolonged depletion of excess customer inventory, which has resulted in a consequent weakening of demand for its products.

Following this news, the stock was trading down 29% during early morning trading on July 25, 2024.

