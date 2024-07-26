U.S. Medical Lifting Sling (Nylon, Mesh, Reusable, Disposable) Market Trends Analysis and Segment Forecasts, 2018-2023 & 2024-2030

Dublin, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Medical Lifting Sling Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Nylon, Mesh), Application (Transfer, Universal), Usage (Reusable, Disposable), End-use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. medical lifting sling market size is anticipated to reach USD 457.1 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2030

The market is driven by factors such as the rapid growth in the aging population, government policies that promote safe patient handling practices, increasing incidences of lifestyle diseases, and the high recovery cost of injuries. The aging population is expanding rapidly due to improved healthcare and longer life expectancy. To address the rising healthcare costs, there is a need to reduce healthcare spending.





This need is driven by factors such as the growing demand for healthcare services and the increasing expenditure on healthcare. The U.S. population aged 65 years and above is estimated to reach from 58 million in 2022 to 82 million by 2050, which represents an increase of 47%. Changing lifestyles, including poor dietary habits and lack of physical activity, have contributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and lifestyle-related conditions.



Slings are introduced to reduce the burden of lifting in hospitals and reduce healthcare injuries during patient handling. It helps prevent any worsening of injuries, safely lifts patients of any weight, and provides the right assistance. It is most commonly used for seniors and people with musculoskeletal disorders and limited mobility. They could be assisted with wheelchairs and used along with other service substitutes.



U.S. Medical Lifting Sling Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the nylon segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of around 30% in 2023 owing to their availability, durability and reusability it provides to healthcare providers

Based on application, the transfer segment led the market in 2023 due to the rising demand for slings for moving patients from one place to other, increasing incidences of musculoskeletal diseases, and shortage of nursing staff

Based on usage, the reusable slings segment led the market in 2023 due to their cost effectiveness and long-term availability

Based on end-use, hospitals led the market in 2023 due to the ease of handling patients and shifting them during emergencies

In January 2023, Winncare unveiled their latest Supine Transfer System, which was specifically designed to provide healthcare facilities with a portable and efficient solution to patient lifting. The new system is aimed at enhancing patient care standards and operational efficiency by facilitating safe and quick patient transfers

Companies Featured

Bestcare

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc (Baxter)

Invacare Corporation

GF Health Products, Inc.

Medical Depot, Inc

Arjo

DiaMedical USA

Joerns Healthcare

Henry Schein, Inc.

SSM Health

Bishop Lifting

Etac AB

Binder Lift Inc.

Winncare

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $272.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $457.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Segment Definitions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Information Procurement

1.5. Information or Data Analysis

1.6. Market Formulation & Validation

1.7. Model Details

1.8. List of Secondary Sources

1.9. List of Primary Sources

1.10. Objectives



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Product Outlook

2.2.2. Application Outlook

2.2.3. Usage Outlook

2.2.4. End-use Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. U.S Medical Lifting Sling Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3. U.S. Medical Lifting Sling Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. U.S. Medical Lifting Sling Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Product Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. U.S. Medical Lifting Sling Market by Product Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the Following

4.4.1. Nylon

4.4.2. Padded

4.4.3. Mesh

4.4.4. Canvas



Chapter 5. U.S. Medical Lifting Sling: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Application Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. U.S. Medical Lifting Sling by Application Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the Following

5.4.1. Transfer

5.4.2. Universal

5.4.3. Hammock

5.4.4. Standing

5.4.5. Seating

5.4.6. Toileting

5.4.7. Bariatric



Chapter 6. U.S. Medical Lifting Sling Market: Usage Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Application Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. Segment Dashboard

6.3. U.S. Medical Lifting Sling Market by Usage Outlook

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the Following

6.4.1. Reusable

6.4.2. Disposable



Chapter 7. U.S. Medical Lifting Sling Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. End-use Market Share, 2023 & 2030

7.2. Segment Dashboard

7.3. U.S. Medical Lifting Sling Market by End-use Outlook

7.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the Following

7.4.1. Hospital

7.4.2. Homecare

7.4.3. Elderly Care

7.4.4. Other Healthcare Settings



Chapter 8. U.S. Medical Lifting Sling Market: Region Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Regional Market Share, 2023 & 2030

8.2. U.S. Medical Lifting Sling Market by Region Outlook

8.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the Following

8.3.1. West

8.3.2. Midwest

8.3.3. Northeast

8.3.4. Southwest

8.3.5. Southeast



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

9.2. Company/Competition Categorization

9.3. Vendor Landscape

9.3.1. List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners

9.3.2. Key Customers

9.3.3. Key Company Heat Map Analysis, 2023

9.4. Company Profiles

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Financial Performance

9.4.3. Product Benchmarking

9.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

