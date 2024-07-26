Breast Pumps Global Strategic Business Report 2023-2030: Market to Reach $8.3 Billion, Driven by Trends in Portable and Wearable Breast Pump Innovations

Dublin, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Breast Pumps - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Breast Pumps is estimated at US$4.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$8.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Technological advancements have also played a pivotal role in boosting this market. Innovations such as wearable, hands-free models and improved suction mechanisms have made breast pumps quieter, more efficient, and comfortable. Smart pumps that connect to apps are gaining popularity, offering mothers real-time data and helpful reminders. These pumps connect to smartphone apps, allowing users to monitor milk expression in real-time, track sessions, and adjust settings remotely.

Features like memory modes enable mothers to record and replicate preferred pumping patterns, while customizable suction strengths and massage modes add a layer of personalization that mimics natural feeding patterns more closely. The move toward more portable breast pumps has been largely driven by the necessity for mothers to multitask and maintain mobility while pumping. Manufacturers are focusing on comfort and customization by offering customizable suction levels and ergonomic designs to reduce discomfort.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Battery Powered Breast Pumps segment, which is expected to reach US$3.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 8.7%. The Electric Powered Breast Pumps segment is also set to grow at 11.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $1.2 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.0% CAGR to reach $1.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Ameda, Inc., Bailey Medical Engineering, Handi-Craft Company, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 383 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.6% Regions Covered Global



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Despite Decline in Global Birth Rates, Breast Pump Innovations & Advancements Drive Healthy Market Growth

Growing Awareness about Benefits of Breastfeeding Bodes Well for the Market

Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthens Market Prospects

BPA-Free Breast Pumps Becomes Norm of the Day

Rising Female Workforce Participation Expands Addressable Market for Breast Pumps

Technological Innovations Enhance Efficiency and Comfort in Breast Pump Designs

Growing Awareness of Breastfeeding Benefits Strengthens Consumer Demand for Breast Pumps

Expansion of Online Retail Channels Accelerates Accessibility and Sales of Breast Pumps

Development of Smart Breast Pumps with Connectivity Features Generates Consumer Interest

Trends in Portable and Wearable Breast Pumps Catalyze Market Innovation

