Allergy Treatment - Global Strategic Business Report to 2030: Increasing Availability of OTC Allergy Medications, Advances in Biologic Therapies Propel Growth

Dublin, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Allergy Treatment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Allergy Treatment is estimated at US$18.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$24.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the allergy treatment market is driven by several factors, including the increasing prevalence of allergic conditions, advancements in biologic therapies, and the rise in awareness about allergy management. The rising incidence of allergies, influenced by factors such as environmental pollution, lifestyle changes, and genetic predisposition, has led to greater demand for effective treatments.

Technological advancements in drug development have facilitated the introduction of innovative biologic therapies that provide targeted relief for severe allergies, expanding treatment options. Growing awareness about the importance of early diagnosis and proactive management of allergies has prompted more individuals to seek medical advice and adhere to treatment regimens.

Furthermore, the expansion of healthcare infrastructure and the availability of over-the-counter allergy medications have made allergy treatments more accessible. The increasing adoption of telemedicine and digital health solutions is also contributing to market growth by enhancing patient access to care and improving treatment adherence. These factors collectively drive the robust growth of the allergy treatment market, ensuring better management of allergic conditions and improved patient outcomes.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Allergy Treatment Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Asthma Treatment segment, which is expected to reach US$5.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.3%. The Rhinitis Treatment segment is also set to grow at 4.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $5.0 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.6% CAGR to reach $5.0 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as ALK-Abello A/S, Allergan PLC, ALLERGOPHARMA GmbH & Co. KG, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 148 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $18.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $24.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Global Economic Update

Allergy Treatment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Prevalence of Allergic Conditions Expands Addressable Market Opportunity for Allergy Treatments

Advances in Biologic Therapies Propel Growth in Allergy Treatment Options

Increasing Adoption of Personalized Medicine Throws the Spotlight on Tailored Allergy Treatments

Development of Targeted Monoclonal Antibodies Strengthens Business Case for Innovative Therapies

Growing Use of Non-Pharmacological Interventions Drives Adoption of Allergen Avoidance Strategies

Advancements in Diagnostic Techniques Propel Precision in Allergy Identification and Treatment

Integration of Telemedicine in Allergy Care Expands Market Reach and Enhances Access to Specialists

Rising Awareness about Allergy Management Generates Demand for Early Diagnosis and Treatment

Increasing Availability of Over-the-Counter Allergy Medications Drives Consumer Adoption

Influence of Environmental Pollution and Lifestyle Changes Propels Demand for Effective Allergy Treatments

Adoption of Digital Health Solutions and Mobile Health Apps Generates Opportunities for Enhanced Patient Care

Growing Emphasis on Preventive Healthcare Expands Market Potential for Allergy Treatments

Rising Incidence of Food Allergies Spurs Demand for Specialized Allergy Treatments

Advances in Air Purification Technologies Enhance Market for Allergen Avoidance Products

Consumer Preference for Hypoallergenic Products Drives Growth in Allergy Treatment Market

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 12 Featured)

ALK-Abello A/S

Allergan PLC

ALLERGOPHARMA GmbH & Co. KG

Allergy Therapeutics plc

Genentech, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co., Inc.

Sanofi SA

Stallergenes Greer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iif4v7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment