Brisks Updates Website With More Offerings

Road Town, British Virgin Islands, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brisks, the leading supplier of decorative aggregates in Road Town Tortola, is excited to announce the launch of its newly updated website. It now features a wider selection of products, including garden chippings, gravels, and soils, designed to meet all gardening and landscaping needs.

“Our goal with these updates is to ensure that our customers have access to the highest-quality garden materials in the most convenient way possible,” said a spokesperson for Brisks. “We have listened to our customers’ feedback and substantially improved our product offerings and website functionality.”



Brisks has revamped its website to better cater to a wide range of customers, including amateur gardeners, professional landscapers, and construction professionals. The updated site makes it easier for everyone to find what they need by offering expanded categories in paving, gardening, landscaping, outdoor living, and building materials.

Customers can now find an array of sandstone, limestone, and porcelain slabs in the paving section, ideal for making beautiful patios and walkways. The garden section is enriched with various garden chippings, garden gravels, and garden soils to beautify any garden space.

For those tackling landscaping projects, the site offers slate, pebbles, cobbles, and multipurpose soils that are perfect for various projects. To complement outdoor areas, the outdoor living category introduces garden furniture, bean bags, playground surfaces for kids, and barbecues. Lastly, the building section provides essential materials like building sand, roofing gravel, and patching tarmac for all construction needs.

With the launch of its updated website, Brisks has also improved its company blog to provide even more valuable content for garden enthusiasts and professionals. The blog features expert advice, practical gardening tips, and the latest landscaping and outdoor living trends. This resource aims to help customers make the most of Brisks’ expanded product offerings, such as chippings, garden gravels, garden soils, and much more.

Complementing these improvements, Brisks enhances customer satisfaction with a price match guarantee, ensuring the best value on garden supplies. If customers find a lower price for the same product in stock elsewhere, Brisks will match it. This policy applies to various products, including garden chippings and gravels.

Additionally, Brisks offers limited-time deals, clearance aggregates, and seasonal promotions on its popular items, such as garden chippings and paving stones, to help customers complete their outdoor projects or home improvements affordably.

Brisks has a long-standing reputation for providing high-quality gardening and paving products. Its impressive Trustpilot ratings highlight exceptional service, reliable delivery, and innovative products. When it comes to professionalism and value, Brisks routinely receives appreciation from customers.

For more information about Brisks’ new product offerings and to explore the updated website, visit www.brisks.co.uk.

About Brisks

Brisks is a premier supplier of garden materials based in the British Virgin Islands. Established with a mission to provide top-quality garden chippings, gravels, and soils, Brisks has become a trusted name among gardeners and landscapers. With an extensive product range and a user-friendly website, Brisks makes it easy for customers to find the perfect materials for their projects. Its excellent Trustpilot ratings reflect high customer satisfaction, praising its reliable service and top-quality products.

