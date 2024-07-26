Subsea 7 S.A. mandatory notification of share trades

| Source: Subsea 7 (Uk Service Co) Ltd Subsea 7 (Uk Service Co) Ltd

Luxembourg –26 July 2024 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) announces mandatory notification of the following share transaction by a primary insider:

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NamePhillip SIMONS
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President Projects and Operations
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameSubsea 7 S.A.
b)LEI222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Subsea 7 S.A. Shares

 
Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares

 
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price: NOK 209.65
Volume: 8,000

 
d)Aggregated information

 		As above
e)Date of the transaction2024-07-25

 
f)Place of the transactionOslo Stock Exchange – XOSL

 

***********************************************************************************************
Subsea7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

**************************************************************************************************

Contact for investment community enquiries:
Investor Relations
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
ir@subsea7.com
www.subsea7.com

This information is subject to disclosure requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This stock exchange release was published by Investor Relations, Subsea7, on 26 July 2024 at 13:00 CET.

Attachment


Attachments

SUBC Mandatory Notification 26 July 2024