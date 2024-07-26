The Global Market for Battery Separators 2024-2029 - Market Set to Reach $19 Billion, at a CAGR of 18.6% - Asahi Kasei, Senior, Teijin, UBE, and Yunnan Energy New Material Co Dominating

Dublin, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Battery Separators: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for battery separators is expected to grow from $8.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $19 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.
Report Scope
This report details the market for battery separators by battery type, separator type, separator material type, separator manufacturing technology, and end users. Additionally, the report discusses the technological, regulatory and market status for top players. It further analyzes the market's dynamics and current industry trends.
The report also includes a patent analysis, ESG developments in the industry, emerging technologies, and the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the battery separators market. The report concludes by providing detailed company profiles of the top manufacturers in the global market. However, next-generation advanced batteries are not part of the scope of the report.
The report also includes a market analysis by region, namely, for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (including South America, the Middle East and Africa).
In this report's market value reporting, 2023 is considered the base year, 2024 is an estimated year, and the market values are forecast for five years through 2029. All market values are provided in millions of U.S. dollars. All market values are nominal.
The report includes:
- 54 data tables and 46 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for battery separators
- An analysis of global market trends, featuring revenue data for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025 and 2028, and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects, along with a market share analysis by battery type, separator type, material, technology, end use and region
- Discussion of advances and developments in the industry, including emerging technologies, government regulations and mandates, and economic trends
- Insights into overcoming the challenges related to commercialization
- A look at ESG trends
- Analysis of the key companies' market shares, proprietary technologies, alliances and patents
- Profiles of the leading players, including Asahi Kasei Corp., Senior, LLC, Teijin Ltd., UBE Corp., and Yunnan Energy New Material Co. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Current Market Overview
- Value Chain Analysis
- Raw Materials Sourcing
- Manufacturing of Separator Material
- Coating and Treatment (Optional)
- Quality Control and Testing
- Packaging and Distribution
- Integration into Battery Manufacturing
- End-User Applications
- Recycling and Disposal
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Potential for New Entrants
- Supplier Bargaining Power
- Buyer Bargaining Power
- Ability of Customers to Find Substitutes
- Intensity of Competition
- Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War on the Global Market
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Overview
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Adoption of Lithium-ion Batteries in Renewable Energy Sector
- Increasing Sales of Electric Vehicles Will Spur the Demand for Battery Separators
- Consumer Electronics Industry Is Providing Bilateral Support to the Battery Separators Market
- Market Restraint/Challenges
- Lack of Government Support and Infrastructure in Developing Countries Can Hamper the Growth of the Battery Separators Market
- Improper Handling, Transportation and Storage can Lead to Deterioration of Battery Separators
- Threats Posed by Alternative Technologies
- Market Opportunities
- Increasing Demand for Energy Storage Devices
- Players Are Focused on Expansion and Product Enhancement for Battery Separators
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Overview
- Key Emerging Technologies for Battery Separators
- Chemical Grafting
- Ceramic Coatings
- Performance Fibers
- Patent Analysis
- Overview
- Key Patents
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Global Battery Separators Market by Battery Type
- Lithium-ion Batteries
- Lead-acid Batteries
- Others
- Global Battery Separators Market by Separator Type
- Coated Separators
- Non-Coated Separators
- Global Battery Separators Market by Material
- Polyethylene (PE)
- Polypropylene (PP)
- Other Materials
- Global Battery Separators Market by Technology
- Wet Battery Separators
- Dry Battery Separators
- Global Battery Separators Market by End User
- Automotive
- Consumer Electronics
- Energy Storage
- Geographic Breakdown
- Global Battery Separators Market by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of World
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Overview
- Market Ranking
- Key Developments
- Agreements
- Business Expansions
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Battery Separators Market: An ESG Perspective
- Overview
- Current Status of ESG in the Global Battery Separators Market
- Consumer Attitudes Towards ESG in the Global Battery Separators Market
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 8 Appendix
- Research Methodology
- Approaches
- References
- Abbreviations
Company Profiles
- Ahlstrom
- Asahi Kasei Corp.
- Bernard Dumas
- Entek International LLC
- Freudenberg Performance Materials GmbH & Co. KG
- Hollingsworth & Vose
- Mitsubishi Paper Mills Ltd.
- Senior LLC
- Sinoma Science & Technology Co. Ltd.
- SK IE Technology Co. Ltd.
- Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Teijin Ltd.
- Toray Battery Separator Film Korea Ltd.
- UBE Corp.
- W-Scope Corp.
- Yunnan Energy New Material Co. Ltd. (Semcorp)
