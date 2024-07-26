The Global Market for Battery Separators 2024-2029 - Market Set to Reach $19 Billion, at a CAGR of 18.6% - Asahi Kasei, Senior, Teijin, UBE, and Yunnan Energy New Material Co Dominating

Dublin, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Battery Separators: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for battery separators is expected to grow from $8.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $19 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.



Report Scope



This report details the market for battery separators by battery type, separator type, separator material type, separator manufacturing technology, and end users. Additionally, the report discusses the technological, regulatory and market status for top players. It further analyzes the market's dynamics and current industry trends.

The report also includes a patent analysis, ESG developments in the industry, emerging technologies, and the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the battery separators market. The report concludes by providing detailed company profiles of the top manufacturers in the global market. However, next-generation advanced batteries are not part of the scope of the report.



The report also includes a market analysis by region, namely, for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (including South America, the Middle East and Africa).



In this report's market value reporting, 2023 is considered the base year, 2024 is an estimated year, and the market values are forecast for five years through 2029. All market values are provided in millions of U.S. dollars. All market values are nominal.



The report includes:

54 data tables and 46 additional tables

An overview of the global market for battery separators

An analysis of global market trends, featuring revenue data for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025 and 2028, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects, along with a market share analysis by battery type, separator type, material, technology, end use and region

Discussion of advances and developments in the industry, including emerging technologies, government regulations and mandates, and economic trends

Insights into overcoming the challenges related to commercialization

A look at ESG trends

Analysis of the key companies' market shares, proprietary technologies, alliances and patents

Profiles of the leading players, including Asahi Kasei Corp., Senior, LLC, Teijin Ltd., UBE Corp., and Yunnan Energy New Material Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Current Market Overview

Value Chain Analysis

Raw Materials Sourcing

Manufacturing of Separator Material

Coating and Treatment (Optional)

Quality Control and Testing

Packaging and Distribution

Integration into Battery Manufacturing

End-User Applications

Recycling and Disposal

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Potential for New Entrants

Supplier Bargaining Power

Buyer Bargaining Power

Ability of Customers to Find Substitutes

Intensity of Competition

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War on the Global Market

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Overview

Market Drivers

Increasing Adoption of Lithium-ion Batteries in Renewable Energy Sector

Increasing Sales of Electric Vehicles Will Spur the Demand for Battery Separators

Consumer Electronics Industry Is Providing Bilateral Support to the Battery Separators Market

Market Restraint/Challenges

Lack of Government Support and Infrastructure in Developing Countries Can Hamper the Growth of the Battery Separators Market

Improper Handling, Transportation and Storage can Lead to Deterioration of Battery Separators

Threats Posed by Alternative Technologies

Market Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Energy Storage Devices

Players Are Focused on Expansion and Product Enhancement for Battery Separators

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Overview

Key Emerging Technologies for Battery Separators

Chemical Grafting

Ceramic Coatings

Performance Fibers

Patent Analysis

Overview

Key Patents

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Global Battery Separators Market by Battery Type

Lithium-ion Batteries

Lead-acid Batteries

Others

Global Battery Separators Market by Separator Type

Coated Separators

Non-Coated Separators

Global Battery Separators Market by Material

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Other Materials

Global Battery Separators Market by Technology

Wet Battery Separators

Dry Battery Separators

Global Battery Separators Market by End User

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Energy Storage

Geographic Breakdown

Global Battery Separators Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Overview

Market Ranking

Key Developments

Agreements

Business Expansions

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Battery Separators Market: An ESG Perspective

Overview

Current Status of ESG in the Global Battery Separators Market

Consumer Attitudes Towards ESG in the Global Battery Separators Market

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 8 Appendix

Research Methodology

Approaches

References

Abbreviations

Company Profiles

Ahlstrom

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Bernard Dumas

Entek International LLC

Freudenberg Performance Materials GmbH & Co. KG

Hollingsworth & Vose

Mitsubishi Paper Mills Ltd.

Senior LLC

Sinoma Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

SK IE Technology Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Teijin Ltd.

Toray Battery Separator Film Korea Ltd.

UBE Corp.

W-Scope Corp.

Yunnan Energy New Material Co. Ltd. (Semcorp)

