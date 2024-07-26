PEM Electrolyzers Global Market Assessment and Strategic Forecast, 2024-2029, Featuring Cummins, ITM Power, Ohmium, Plug Power, and Siemens Energy

Dublin, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for PEM Electrolyzer" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer was valued at $60.2 million in 2023. The market is expected to grow from $83.7 million in 2024 to $507.6 million by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43.4% from 2024 to 2029.
Report Scope
The report provides a comprehensive overview and analysis of the global proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer market and a detailed analysis of the market players' products and key initiatives. Using 2023 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for 2024, and the market values are forecast from 2024 through 2029. It also includes details about the electrolyzers' different components and end-use applications. Estimated market values are based on the determined market penetration of PEM electrolyzers in the overall water electrolysis market. Projected revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.
The global PEM electrolyzer market has been segmented into the following market segments:
- Component: electrolyzer stack, balance of plant.
- Capacity: below 500 kW, 500 kW to 2 MW, and above 2MW.
- Application: industrial, refining, automotive and transportation, and others (energy storage, power generation, and high-temperature heating).
- Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.
Report Includes
- 43 data tables and 45 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzers
- Analysis of global market trends, with revenue data for 2023, estimated figures for 2024, forecasts for 2025, 2027, and 2029, and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Identification of new opportunities, challenges and technological changes in the industry and a market share analysis by component, capacity, application and region
- Examination of PEM electrolyzer companies' current and future strategies
- Analysis of R&D activity, product launches and regulatory elements
- Analysis of the key companies' market shares, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations and other market strategies
- Profiles of the major market players, including Cummins Inc., ITM Power PLC, Ohmium, Plug Power Inc., and Siemens Energy
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Current Market Overview
- Key Hydrogen Production Methods
- Types of Hydrogen
- Grey Hydrogen
- Blue Hydrogen
- Turquoise Hydrogen
- Green Hydrogen
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Potential for New Entrants to the Market
- Threat of Substitutes
- Competition in the Industry
- Value Chain Analysis
- Raw Material Providers
- Processed Material Providers
- Sub-Component Providers
- End-Product Providers
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Current Market Trends
- Future Market Opportunities
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Overview
- Emerging Technologies in Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolyzers
- Advanced Membrane Technologies
- Integrated Electrolyzer Design
- High-Efficiency Electrolysis Catalysts
- Advanced Manufacturing Methods
- Patent Analysis
- Patent Description for Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolyzers
- Key Findings from Patent Analysis
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Global Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolyzer Market by Component
- Electrolyzer Stack
- Balance of Plant
- Global Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolyzer Market by Capacity
- Below 500 kW
- 500 kW to 2 MW
- Above 2 MW
- Global Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolyzer Market by Application
- Industrial
- Refining
- Automotive and Transportation
- Other Applications
- Geographic Breakdown
- Global Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolyzer Market by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of World (RoW)
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Overview
- Competitive Information for Key Market Players
- Cummins Inc.
- ITM Power PLC
- Ohmium International Inc.
- Plug Power Inc.
- Siemens Energy AG
- Key Developments
Chapter 7 Sustainability in Global Market for PEM Electrolyzer: An ESG Perspective
- Overview
- Environmental Impact/Performance
- Social Impact/Performance
- Governance Impact/Performance
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 8 Appendix
- Methodology
- Research Steps
- References
- Acronyms
Companies Profiled
- Air Liquide
- Air Products And Chemicals Inc.
- Cummins Inc.
- Hitachi Zosen Corp.
- H-Tec Systems GmbH
- Hystar
- ITM Power PLC
- NEL ASA
- Ohmium
- Peric Hydrogen Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Plug Power Inc.
- Siemens Energy
- and a list of other players (emerging players)
