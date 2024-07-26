PEM Electrolyzers Global Market Assessment and Strategic Forecast, 2024-2029, Featuring Cummins, ITM Power, Ohmium, Plug Power, and Siemens Energy

Dublin, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for PEM Electrolyzer" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer was valued at $60.2 million in 2023. The market is expected to grow from $83.7 million in 2024 to $507.6 million by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43.4% from 2024 to 2029.



Report Scope



The report provides a comprehensive overview and analysis of the global proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer market and a detailed analysis of the market players' products and key initiatives. Using 2023 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for 2024, and the market values are forecast from 2024 through 2029. It also includes details about the electrolyzers' different components and end-use applications. Estimated market values are based on the determined market penetration of PEM electrolyzers in the overall water electrolysis market. Projected revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.



The global PEM electrolyzer market has been segmented into the following market segments:

Component: electrolyzer stack, balance of plant.

Capacity: below 500 kW, 500 kW to 2 MW, and above 2MW.

Application: industrial, refining, automotive and transportation, and others (energy storage, power generation, and high-temperature heating).

Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.

Report Includes

43 data tables and 45 additional tables

An overview of the global market for proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzers

Analysis of global market trends, with revenue data for 2023, estimated figures for 2024, forecasts for 2025, 2027, and 2029, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Identification of new opportunities, challenges and technological changes in the industry and a market share analysis by component, capacity, application and region

Examination of PEM electrolyzer companies' current and future strategies

Analysis of R&D activity, product launches and regulatory elements

Analysis of the key companies' market shares, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations and other market strategies

Profiles of the major market players, including Cummins Inc., ITM Power PLC, Ohmium, Plug Power Inc., and Siemens Energy

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Current Market Overview

Key Hydrogen Production Methods

Types of Hydrogen

Grey Hydrogen

Blue Hydrogen

Turquoise Hydrogen

Green Hydrogen

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Potential for New Entrants to the Market

Threat of Substitutes

Competition in the Industry

Value Chain Analysis

Raw Material Providers

Processed Material Providers

Sub-Component Providers

End-Product Providers

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Current Market Trends

Future Market Opportunities

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Overview

Emerging Technologies in Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolyzers

Advanced Membrane Technologies

Integrated Electrolyzer Design

High-Efficiency Electrolysis Catalysts

Advanced Manufacturing Methods

Patent Analysis

Patent Description for Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolyzers

Key Findings from Patent Analysis

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Global Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolyzer Market by Component

Electrolyzer Stack

Balance of Plant

Global Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolyzer Market by Capacity

Below 500 kW

500 kW to 2 MW

Above 2 MW

Global Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolyzer Market by Application

Industrial

Refining

Automotive and Transportation

Other Applications

Geographic Breakdown

Global Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolyzer Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of World (RoW)

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Overview

Competitive Information for Key Market Players

Cummins Inc.

ITM Power PLC

Ohmium International Inc.

Plug Power Inc.

Siemens Energy AG

Key Developments

Chapter 7 Sustainability in Global Market for PEM Electrolyzer: An ESG Perspective

Overview

Environmental Impact/Performance

Social Impact/Performance

Governance Impact/Performance

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 8 Appendix

Methodology

Research Steps

References

Acronyms

Companies Profiled

Air Liquide

Air Products And Chemicals Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Hitachi Zosen Corp.

H-Tec Systems GmbH

Hystar

ITM Power PLC

NEL ASA

Ohmium

Peric Hydrogen Technologies Co. Ltd.

Plug Power Inc.

Siemens Energy

and a list of other players (emerging players)

