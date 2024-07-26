First Hawaiian, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Declares Dividend

HONOLULU, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB), (“First Hawaiian” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its quarter ended June 30, 2024.

“I’m pleased to report our strong financial results for the second quarter,” said Bob Harrison, Chairman, President, and CEO.  “Our performance was driven by solid revenues, disciplined expense control and continued excellent credit quality. Additionally, we continued our support of the Maui community by partnering with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines to contribute a total of $1 million in relief funding for homeowners impacted by the Maui Wildfires.”

On July 24, 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The dividend will be payable on August 30, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 19, 2024.  

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights:

  • Net income of $61.9 million, or $0.48 per diluted share
  • Total loans and leases increased $39.7 million versus prior quarter
  • Total deposits decreased $350.6 million versus prior quarter
  • Net interest margin increased 1 basis point to 2.92%
  • Recorded a $1.8 million provision for credit losses
  • Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $24.0 billion as of June 30, 2024, a decrease of $287.4 million, or 1.2%, from $24.3 billion as of March 31, 2024.

Gross loans and leases were $14.4 billion as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $39.7 million, or 0.3%, from $14.3 billion as of March 31, 2024.

Total deposits were $20.3 billion as of June 30, 2024, a decrease of $350.6 million, or 1.7%, from $20.7 billion as of March 31, 2024.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $152.9 million, a decrease of $1.6 million, or 1.0%, compared to $154.4 million for the prior quarter.  

The net interest margin was 2.92% in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 1 basis point compared to 2.91% in the prior quarter.

Provision Expense

During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, we recorded a $1.8 million provision for credit losses. In the quarter ended March 31, 2024, we recorded a $6.3 million provision for credit losses.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $51.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $0.4 million compared to noninterest income of $51.4 million in the prior quarter.     

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $122.1 million in the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of $6.7 million compared to noninterest expense of $128.8 million in the prior quarter.  

The efficiency ratio was 59.2% and 62.2% for the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.

Taxes

The effective tax rate was 23.3% for the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses was $160.5 million, or 1.12% of total loans and leases, as of June 30, 2024, compared to $159.8 million, or 1.12% of total loans and leases, as of March 31, 2024. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $33.4 million as of June 30, 2024 compared to $34.8 million as of March 31, 2024. Net charge-offs were $2.5 million, or 0.07% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $3.8 million, or 0.11% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Total non-performing assets were $18.0 million, or 0.13% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, as of both June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024.  

Capital

Total stockholders' equity increased $36.6 million in the second quarter, and stood at $2.6 billion on June 30, 2024 compared to $2.5 billion on March 31, 2024.    

The tier 1 leverage, common equity tier 1 and total capital ratios were 9.03%, 12.73% and 13.92%, respectively, on June 30, 2024, compared with 8.80%, 12.55% and 13.75%, respectively, on March 31, 2024.

The Company did not repurchase any shares in the second quarter.

First Hawaiian, Inc.

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.  Its principal subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, founded in 1858 under the name Bishop & Company, is Hawaii’s oldest and largest financial institution with branch locations throughout Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to consumer and commercial customers including deposit products, loans, wealth management, insurance, trust, retirement planning, credit card and merchant processing services. Customers may also access their accounts through ATMs, online and mobile banking channels. For more information about First Hawaiian, Inc., visit the Company’s website, www.fhb.com.

Conference Call Information

First Hawaiian will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s results today at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, 7:00 a.m. Hawaii Time.

To access the call by phone, please register via the following link:  
https://register.vevent.com/register/BIa54af76e9f084d46ad036d683c1f6cd6, and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A live webcast of the conference call, including a slide presentation, will be available at the following link: www.fhb.com/earnings. The archive of the webcast will be available at the same location.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may”, “might”, “should”, “could”, “predict”, “potential”, “believe”, “expect”, “continue”, “will”, “anticipate”, “seek”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “projection”, “would”, “annualized” and “outlook”, or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, there can be no assurance that actual results will not prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including (without limitation) the risks and uncertainties associated with the domestic and global economic environment and capital market conditions and other risk factors. For a discussion of some of these risks and important factors that could affect our future results and financial condition, see our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including, but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per share and tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that these measurements are useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate financial performance and capital adequacy relative to other financial institutions. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by stakeholders in the evaluation of a company, they have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Investors should consider our performance and capital adequacy as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing our performance and capital adequacy.

Table 14 at the end of this document provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Financial Highlights Table 1
  For the Three Months Ended
 For the Six Months Ended
 
  June 30, 
 March 31, 
 June 30, 
 June 30, 
    
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024
 2024
 2023
 2024
 2023
 
Operating Results:                
Net interest income $ 152,851 $154,427 $159,939 $ 307,278 $327,186 
Provision for credit losses   1,800  6,300  5,000   8,100  13,800 
Noninterest income   51,768  51,371  47,348   103,139  96,371 
Noninterest expense   122,086  128,813  120,881   250,899  239,448 
Net income   61,921  54,220  62,442   116,141  129,260 
Basic earnings per share   0.48  0.42  0.49   0.91  1.01 
Diluted earnings per share   0.48  0.42  0.49   0.91  1.01 
Dividends declared per share   0.26  0.26  0.26   0.52  0.52 
Dividend payout ratio   54.17% 61.90% 53.06%  57.14% 51.49%
Performance Ratios(1):                
Net interest margin   2.92% 2.91% 2.91%  2.91% 3.01%
Efficiency ratio   59.22% 62.15% 57.96%  60.69% 56.17%
Return on average total assets   1.04% 0.90% 1.01%  0.97% 1.06%
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2)   1.08% 0.94% 1.05%  1.01% 1.10%
Return on average total stockholders' equity   9.91% 8.73% 10.68%  9.32% 11.23%
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)(2)   16.42% 14.53% 18.57%  15.48% 19.65%
Average Balances:                
Average loans and leases $ 14,358,049 $14,312,563 $14,283,222 $ 14,335,306 $14,181,842 
Average earning assets   21,247,707  21,481,890  22,186,316   21,364,799  22,030,652 
Average assets   23,958,913  24,187,207  24,821,486   24,073,060  24,685,560 
Average deposits   20,308,028  20,571,930  21,057,259   20,439,979  21,261,805 
Average stockholders' equity   2,512,471  2,496,840  2,344,285   2,504,656  2,321,977 
Market Value Per Share:                
Closing   20.76  21.96  18.01   20.76  18.01 
High   22.68  23.12  21.00   23.12  28.28 
Low   19.48  20.37  15.08   19.48  15.08 
                 


  As of
 As of
 As of
 As of
 
  June 30,
 March 31,
 December 31,
 June 30,
 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024
 2024
 2023
 2023
 
Balance Sheet Data:             
Loans and leases $14,359,899 $14,320,208 $14,353,497 $14,362,832 
Total assets  23,991,791  24,279,186  24,926,474  24,511,566 
Total deposits  20,318,832  20,669,481  21,332,657  21,078,166 
Short-term borrowings  500,000  500,000  500,000   
Long-term borrowings        500,000 
Total stockholders' equity  2,550,312  2,513,761  2,486,066  2,359,738 
              
Per Share of Common Stock:             
Book value $19.94 $19.66 $19.48 $18.49 
Tangible book value (non-GAAP)(2)  12.16  11.88  11.68  10.69 
              
Asset Quality Ratios:             
Non-accrual loans and leases / total loans and leases  0.13% 0.13% 0.13% 0.09%
Allowance for credit losses for loans and leases / total loans and leases  1.12% 1.12% 1.09% 1.03%
              
Capital Ratios:             
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio  12.73% 12.55% 12.39% 12.05%
Tier 1 Capital Ratio  12.73% 12.55% 12.39% 12.05%
Total Capital Ratio  13.92% 13.75% 13.57% 13.17%
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio  9.03% 8.80% 8.64% 8.30%
Total stockholders' equity to total assets  10.63% 10.35% 9.97% 9.63%
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2)  6.76% 6.52% 6.23% 5.80%
              
Non-Financial Data:             
Number of branches  48  50  50  51 
Number of ATMs  272  275  275  296 
Number of Full-Time Equivalent Employees  2,032  2,065  2,089  2,126 
              

______________________

(1)Except for the efficiency ratio, amounts are annualized for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 and three months ended March 31, 2024.
(2)Return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per share and tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures. We compute our return on average tangible assets as the ratio of net income to average tangible assets, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total assets. We compute our return on average tangible stockholders’ equity as the ratio of net income to average tangible stockholders’ equity, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total stockholders’ equity. We compute our tangible book value per share as the ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to outstanding shares. Tangible stockholders’ equity is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our total stockholders’ equity. We compute our tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets as the ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, each of which we calculate by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) the value of our goodwill. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see Table 14, GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
  


Consolidated Statements of Income Table 2
  For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
  June 30,  March 31,  June 30,  June 30, 
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023
Interest income               
Loans and lease financing $ 202,068 $199,844 $185,340 $ 401,912 $357,679
Available-for-sale investment securities   14,143  14,546  18,094   28,689  36,782
Held-to-maturity investment securities   17,575  17,793  18,282   35,368  37,239
Other   11,148  12,769  7,489   23,917  11,050
Total interest income   244,934  244,952  229,205   489,886  442,750
Interest expense               
Deposits   85,609  84,143  58,071   169,752  101,355
Short-term and long-term borrowings   5,953  5,953  10,656   11,906  13,219
Other   521  429  539   950  990
Total interest expense   92,083  90,525  69,266   182,608  115,564
Net interest income   152,851  154,427  159,939   307,278  327,186
Provision for credit losses   1,800  6,300  5,000   8,100  13,800
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   151,051  148,127  154,939   299,178  313,386
Noninterest income               
Service charges on deposit accounts   7,793  7,546  7,246   15,339  14,477
Credit and debit card fees   15,861  16,173  15,461   32,034  31,759
Other service charges and fees   11,036  9,904  9,056   20,940  18,218
Trust and investment services income   9,426  10,354  9,448   19,780  19,062
Bank-owned life insurance   3,360  4,286  3,271   7,646  8,391
Other   4,292  3,108  2,866   7,400  4,464
Total noninterest income   51,768  51,371  47,348   103,139  96,371
Noninterest expense               
Salaries and employee benefits   57,737  59,262  57,904   116,999  113,936
Contracted services and professional fees   16,067  15,739  17,498   31,806  33,811
Occupancy   7,377  6,941  7,554   14,318  15,336
Equipment   13,196  13,413  11,000   26,609  20,736
Regulatory assessment and fees   3,814  8,120  3,676   11,934  7,512
Advertising and marketing   1,765  2,612  1,891   4,377  3,885
Card rewards program   8,719  8,508  7,681   17,227  15,766
Other   13,411  14,218  13,677   27,629  28,466
Total noninterest expense   122,086  128,813  120,881   250,899  239,448
Income before provision for income taxes   80,733  70,685  81,406   151,418  170,309
Provision for income taxes   18,812  16,465  18,964   35,277  41,049
Net income $ 61,921 $54,220 $62,442 $ 116,141 $129,260
Basic earnings per share $ 0.48 $0.42 $0.49 $ 0.91 $1.01
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.48 $0.42 $0.49 $ 0.91 $1.01
Basic weighted-average outstanding shares   127,867,853  127,707,354  127,591,371   127,787,663  127,522,975
Diluted weighted-average outstanding shares   128,262,594  128,217,689  127,832,351   128,279,917  127,901,225
                


Consolidated Balance Sheets Table 3
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  June 30, 
(dollars in thousands, except share amount) 2024 2024 2023 2023
Assets            
Cash and due from banks $ 290,501  $202,121  $185,015  $318,333 
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks   824,258   1,072,145   1,554,882   239,798 
Investment securities:            
Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $2,379,004 as of June 30, 2024, $2,466,109 as of March 31, 2024, $2,558,675 as of December 31, 2023 and $3,296,825 as of June 30, 2023)   2,067,956   2,159,338   2,255,336   2,909,372 
Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (fair value: $3,401,006 as of June 30, 2024, $3,470,710 as of March 31, 2024, $3,574,856 as of December 31, 2023 and $3,697,261 as of June 30, 2023)   3,917,175   3,988,011   4,041,449   4,180,408 
Loans held for sale   2,820      190    
Loans and leases   14,359,899   14,320,208   14,353,497   14,362,832 
Less: allowance for credit losses   160,517   159,836   156,533   148,581 
Net loans and leases   14,199,382   14,160,372   14,196,964   14,214,251 
             
Premises and equipment, net   283,762   281,181   281,461   277,817 
Accrued interest receivable   82,512   85,715   84,417   80,710 
Bank-owned life insurance   486,261   484,193   479,907   476,177 
Goodwill   995,492   995,492   995,492   995,492 
Mortgage servicing rights   5,395   5,533   5,699   6,072 
Other assets   836,277   845,085   845,662   813,136 
Total assets $ 23,991,791  $24,279,186  $24,926,474  $24,511,566 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity            
Deposits:            
Interest-bearing $ 13,461,365  $13,620,928  $13,749,095  $12,911,539 
Noninterest-bearing   6,857,467   7,048,553   7,583,562   8,166,627 
Total deposits   20,318,832   20,669,481   21,332,657   21,078,166 
Short-term borrowings   500,000   500,000   500,000    
Long-term borrowings           500,000 
Retirement benefits payable   101,304   102,242   103,285   100,671 
Other liabilities   521,343   493,702   504,466   472,991 
Total liabilities   21,441,479   21,765,425   22,440,408   22,151,828 
             
Stockholders' equity            
Common stock ($0.01 par value; authorized 300,000,000 shares; issued/outstanding: 141,728,446 / 127,879,012 shares as of June 30, 2024, issued/outstanding: 141,687,612 / 127,841,908 shares as of March 31, 2024, issued/outstanding: 141,340,539 / 127,618,761 shares as of December 31, 2023 and issued/outstanding: 141,327,860 / 127,608,037 shares as of June 30, 2023)   1,417   1,417   1,413   1,413 
Additional paid-in capital   2,554,795   2,551,488   2,548,250   2,543,226 
Retained earnings   887,176   858,494   837,859   799,045 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net   (519,132)  (523,780)  (530,210)  (612,736)
Treasury stock (13,849,434 shares as of June 30, 2024, 13,845,704 shares as of March 31, 2024, 13,721,778 shares as of December 31, 2023 and 13,719,823 shares as of June 30, 2023)   (373,944)  (373,858)  (371,246)  (371,210)
Total stockholders' equity   2,550,312   2,513,761   2,486,066   2,359,738 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 23,991,791  $24,279,186  $24,926,474  $24,511,566 
                 


Average Balances and Interest Rates         Table 4
  Three Months Ended  Three Months Ended  Three Months Ended  
  June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 
  Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ 
(dollars in millions) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate 
Earning Assets                         
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 773.4 $ 10.5  5.45%$858.6 $11.6 5.45%$569.3 $7.2 5.07%
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities                         
Taxable   2,100.7   14.1  2.69  2,210.6  14.5 2.63  2,978.6  18.0 2.42 
Non-Taxable   1.5    5.76  1.8   5.61  5.8  0.1 5.74 
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities                         
Taxable   3,358.2   14.4  1.71  3,416.4  14.6 1.71  3,618.7  15.3 1.69 
Non-Taxable   602.9   4.0  2.64  603.4  4.0 2.65  610.4  3.7 2.46 
Total Investment Securities   6,063.3   32.5  2.15  6,232.2  33.1 2.13  7,213.5  37.1 2.06 
Loans Held for Sale   1.0    6.58  0.7   6.92  0.5   5.87 
Loans and Leases(1)                         
Commercial and industrial   2,201.6   38.1  6.96  2,164.9  37.2 6.92  2,265.7  36.2 6.41 
Commercial real estate   4,305.6   71.5  6.68  4,323.5  70.1 6.53  4,183.6  64.9 6.22 
Construction   984.8   18.5  7.57  924.7  17.4 7.55  874.3  15.2 6.96 
Residential:                         
Residential mortgage   4,229.4   40.1  3.80  4,264.1  42.0 3.94  4,314.0  39.1 3.62 
Home equity line   1,164.2   12.6  4.35  1,172.1  12.0 4.13  1,119.3  9.2 3.31 
Consumer   1,054.1   17.7  6.74  1,083.5  18.1 6.71  1,196.6  17.7 5.92 
Lease financing   418.3   4.3  4.09  379.8  3.7 3.91  329.7  3.6 4.43 
Total Loans and Leases   14,358.0   202.8  5.67  14,312.6  200.5 5.63  14,283.2  185.9 5.22 
Other Earning Assets   52.0   0.7  5.25  77.8  1.2 5.90  119.8  0.3 0.99 
Total Earning Assets(2)   21,247.7   246.5  4.66  21,481.9  246.4 4.61  22,186.3  230.5 4.16 
Cash and Due from Banks   240.4       244.3       257.9      
Other Assets   2,470.8       2,461.0       2,377.3      
Total Assets $ 23,958.9      $24,187.2      $24,821.5      
                          
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                         
Interest-Bearing Deposits                         
Savings $ 6,000.4 $ 23.4  1.57%$6,059.7 $23.4 1.56% 6,099.4 $16.1 1.05%
Money Market   4,076.7   30.6  3.02  3,944.9  28.8 2.94  3,809.8  19.6 2.07 
Time   3,284.3   31.6  3.87  3,325.3  31.9 3.86  2,877.8  22.4 3.12 
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits   13,361.4   85.6  2.58  13,329.9  84.1 2.54  12,787.0  58.1 1.82 
Federal Funds Purchased            2.9   5.00 
Other Short-Term Borrowings   500.0   6.0  4.79  500.0  6.0 4.79  362.9  4.7 5.16 
Long-Term Borrowings            500.0  6.0 4.78 
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities   38.2   0.5  5.48  33.0  0.4 5.22  54.0  0.5 4.00 
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   13,899.6   92.1  2.66  13,862.9  90.5 2.63  13,706.8  69.3 2.03 
Net Interest Income    $ 154.4      $155.9      $161.2   
Interest Rate Spread(3)        2.00%      1.98%      2.13%
Net Interest Margin(4)        2.92%      2.91%      2.91%
Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits   6,946.6       7,242.0       8,270.3      
Other Liabilities   600.2       585.5       500.1      
Stockholders' Equity   2,512.5       2,496.8       2,344.3      
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 23,958.9      $24,187.2      $24,821.5      
                          

______________________

(1)Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.
(2)Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments of $1.5 million, $1.5 million and $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively.
(3)Interest rate spread is the difference between the average yield on earning assets and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis.
(4)Net interest margin is net interest income annualized for the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, divided by average total earning assets.
  


Average Balances and Interest Rates         Table 5
  Six Months Ended  Six Months Ended  
  June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 
  Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ 
(dollars in millions) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate 
Earning Assets                 
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 815.9 $ 22.1  5.45%$435.2 $10.6 4.91%
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities                 
Taxable   2,155.7   28.7  2.66  3,029.7  36.4 2.41 
Non-Taxable   1.6    5.68  18.4  0.5 5.58 
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities                 
Taxable   3,387.3   29.0  1.71  3,651.1  30.9 1.70 
Non-Taxable   603.2   7.9  2.65  611.3  7.9 2.60 
Total Investment Securities   6,147.8   65.6  2.14  7,310.5  75.7 2.08 
Loans Held for Sale   0.9    6.72  0.3   5.79 
Loans and Leases(1)                 
Commercial and industrial   2,183.3   75.3  6.94  2,229.5  68.6 6.20 
Commercial real estate   4,314.6   141.7  6.60  4,144.9  123.2 5.99 
Construction   954.8   35.9  7.56  874.1  29.9 6.89 
Residential:                 
Residential mortgage   4,246.7   82.1  3.87  4,310.5  77.5 3.59 
Home equity line   1,168.1   24.7  4.24  1,097.2  17.9 3.29 
Consumer   1,068.8   35.7  6.72  1,205.0  34.8 5.84 
Lease financing   399.0   8.0  4.00  320.6  6.8 4.27 
Total Loans and Leases   14,335.3   403.4  5.65  14,181.8  358.7 5.09 
Other Earning Assets   64.9   1.8  5.64  102.9  0.5 0.90 
Total Earning Assets(2)   21,364.8   492.9  4.63  22,030.7  445.5 4.07 
Cash and Due from Banks   242.4       271.9      
Other Assets   2,465.9       2,383.0      
Total Assets $ 24,073.1      $24,685.6      
                  
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                 
Interest-Bearing Deposits                 
Savings $ 6,030.1 $ 46.9  1.56%$6,226.2 $30.0 0.97%
Money Market   4,010.8   59.4  2.98  3,831.5  33.9 1.78 
Time   3,304.8   63.5  3.86  2,697.7  37.5 2.80 
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits   13,345.7   169.8  2.56  12,755.4  101.4 1.60 
Federal Funds Purchased       34.8  0.8 4.45 
Other Short-Term Borrowings   500.0   11.9  4.79  208.7  5.3 5.14 
Long-Term Borrowings       303.8  7.1 4.73 
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities   35.6   0.9  5.36  48.5  1.0 4.12 
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   13,881.3   182.6  2.65  13,351.2  115.6 1.75 
Net Interest Income    $ 310.3      $329.9   
Interest Rate Spread(3)        1.98%      2.32%
Net Interest Margin(4)        2.91%      3.01%
Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits   7,094.3       8,506.4      
Other Liabilities   592.8       506.0      
Stockholders' Equity   2,504.7       2,322.0      
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 24,073.1      $24,685.6      
                  

______________________

(1)Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.
(2)Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments of $3.0 million and $2.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(3)Interest rate spread is the difference between the average yield on earning assets and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis.
(4)Net interest margin is net interest income annualized for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, divided by average total earning assets.
  


Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income Table 6
  Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
  Compared to March 31, 2024
(dollars in millions) Volume Rate Total
Change in Interest Income:         
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ (1.1) $  $ (1.1)
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities         
Taxable   (0.7)   0.3    (0.4)
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities         
Taxable   (0.2)      (0.2)
Total Investment Securities   (0.9)   0.3    (0.6)
Loans and Leases         
Commercial and industrial   0.7    0.2    0.9 
Commercial real estate   (0.3)   1.7    1.4 
Construction   1.1       1.1 
Residential:         
Residential mortgage   (0.4)   (1.5)   (1.9)
Home equity line   (0.1)   0.7    0.6 
Consumer   (0.5)   0.1    (0.4)
Lease financing   0.4    0.2    0.6 
Total Loans and Leases   0.9    1.4    2.3 
Other Earning Assets   (0.4)   (0.1)   (0.5)
Total Change in Interest Income   (1.5)   1.6    0.1 
          
Change in Interest Expense:         
Interest-Bearing Deposits         
Savings   (0.2)   0.2    
Money Market   1.0    0.8    1.8 
Time   (0.4)   0.1    (0.3)
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits   0.4    1.1    1.5 
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities   0.1       0.1 
Total Change in Interest Expense   0.5    1.1    1.6 
Change in Net Interest Income $ (2.0) $ 0.5  $ (1.5)
             


Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income Table 7
  Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
  Compared to June 30, 2023
(dollars in millions) Volume Rate Total
Change in Interest Income:         
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 2.7  $ 0.6  $ 3.3 
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities         
Taxable   (5.7)   1.8    (3.9)
Non-Taxable   (0.1)      (0.1)
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities         
Taxable   (1.1)   0.2    (0.9)
Non-Taxable      0.3    0.3 
Total Investment Securities   (6.9)   2.3    (4.6)
Loans and Leases         
Commercial and industrial   (1.1)   3.0    1.9 
Commercial real estate   1.9    4.7    6.6 
Construction   2.0    1.3    3.3 
Residential:         
Residential mortgage   (0.8)   1.8    1.0 
Home equity line   0.4    3.0    3.4 
Consumer   (2.3)   2.3    
Lease financing   0.9    (0.2)   0.7 
Total Loans and Leases   1.0    15.9    16.9 
Other Earning Assets   (0.2)   0.6    0.4 
Total Change in Interest Income   (3.4)   19.4    16.0 
          
Change in Interest Expense:         
Interest-Bearing Deposits         
Savings   (0.3)   7.6    7.3 
Money Market   1.5    9.5    11.0 
Time   3.4    5.8    9.2 
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits   4.6    22.9    27.5 
Other Short-Term Borrowings   1.7    (0.4)   1.3 
Long-Term Borrowings   (3.0)   (3.0)   (6.0)
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities   (0.2)   0.2    
Total Change in Interest Expense   3.1    19.7    22.8 
Change in Net Interest Income $ (6.5) $ (0.3) $ (6.8)
             


Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income Table 8
  Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
  Compared to June 30, 2023
(dollars in millions) Volume Rate Total
Change in Interest Income:         
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 10.2  $ 1.3  $ 11.5 
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities         
Taxable   (11.2)   3.5    (7.7)
Non-Taxable   (0.5)      (0.5)
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities         
Taxable   (2.1)   0.2    (1.9)
Non-Taxable   (0.1)   0.1    
Total Investment Securities   (13.9)   3.8    (10.1)
Loans and Leases         
Commercial and industrial   (1.4)   8.1    6.7 
Commercial real estate   5.3    13.2    18.5 
Construction   2.9    3.1    6.0 
Residential:         
Residential mortgage   (1.2)   5.8    4.6 
Home equity line   1.3    5.5    6.8 
Consumer   (4.1)   5.0    0.9 
Lease financing   1.6    (0.4)   1.2 
Total Loans and Leases   4.4    40.3    44.7 
Other Earning Assets   (0.3)   1.6    1.3 
Total Change in Interest Income   0.4    47.0    47.4 
          
Change in Interest Expense:         
Interest-Bearing Deposits         
Savings   (1.0)   17.9    16.9 
Money Market   1.7    23.8    25.5 
Time   9.7    16.3    26.0 
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits   10.4    58.0    68.4 
Federal Funds Purchased   (0.4)   (0.4)   (0.8)
Other Short-Term Borrowings   7.0    (0.4)   6.6 
Long-Term Borrowings   (3.6)   (3.5)   (7.1)
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities   (0.3)   0.2    (0.1)
Total Change in Interest Expense   13.1    53.9    67.0 
Change in Net Interest Income $ (12.7) $ (6.9) $ (19.6)
             


Loans and Leases Table 9
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  June 30, 
(dollars in thousands) 2024    2024    2023    2023
Commercial and industrial $ 2,208,690 $2,189,875  2,165,349 $2,187,831
Commercial real estate   4,305,017  4,301,300  4,340,243  4,290,948
Construction   1,017,649  972,517  900,292  913,837
Residential:            
Residential mortgage   4,216,416  4,242,502  4,283,315  4,317,537
Home equity line   1,159,833  1,165,778  1,174,588  1,138,163
Total residential   5,376,249  5,408,280  5,457,903  5,455,700
Consumer   1,027,104  1,054,227  1,109,901  1,182,116
Lease financing   425,190  394,009  379,809  332,400
Total loans and leases $ 14,359,899 $14,320,208 $14,353,497 $14,362,832
             


Deposits Table 10
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  June 30, 
(dollars in thousands) 2024    2024    2023    2023
Demand $ 6,857,467 $7,048,553 $7,583,562 $8,166,627
Savings   6,055,051  6,277,679  6,445,084  5,835,975
Money Market   4,111,609  4,059,204  3,847,853  3,767,792
Time   3,294,705  3,284,045  3,456,158  3,307,772
Total Deposits $ 20,318,832 $20,669,481 $21,332,657 $21,078,166
             


Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More Table 11
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  June 30, 
(dollars in thousands) 2024    2024    2023    2023
Non-Performing Assets            
Non-Accrual Loans and Leases            
Commercial Loans:            
Commercial and industrial $ 1,084 $942 $970 $1,024
Commercial real estate   3,085  2,953  2,953  
Construction   447      
Total Commercial Loans   4,616  3,895  3,923  1,024
Residential Loans:            
Residential mortgage   7,273  7,777  7,620  6,097
Home equity line   6,124  6,345  7,052  6,107
Total Residential Loans   13,397  14,122  14,672  12,204
Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases   18,013  18,017  18,595  13,228
Total Non-Performing Assets $ 18,013 $18,017 $18,595 $13,228
             
Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More            
Commercial Loans:            
Commercial and industrial $ 110 $529 $494 $599
Commercial real estate      300  619
Construction    606    
Total Commercial Loans   110  1,135  794  1,218
Residential mortgage   1,820  359    58
Consumer   1,835  2,126  2,702  1,975
Total Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More $ 3,765 $3,620 $3,496 $3,251
             
Total Loans and Leases $ 14,359,899 $14,320,208 $14,353,497 $14,362,832
             


Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments Table 12
  For the Three Months Ended  For the Six Months Ended  
  June 30,  March 31,  June 30,  June 30,  June 30,  
(dollars in thousands) 2024 2024    2023    2024 2023 
Balance at Beginning of Period $ 194,649  $192,138  $183,321  $ 192,138  $177,735  
Loans and Leases Charged-Off                
Commercial and industrial   (677)  (909)  (997)   (1,586)  (1,788) 
Residential Loans:                
Residential mortgage              (122) 
Home equity line        (137)     (272) 
Total Residential Loans        (137)     (394) 
Consumer   (4,182)  (4,854)  (4,516)   (9,036)  (9,298) 
Total Loans and Leases Charged-Off   (4,859)  (5,763)  (5,650)   (10,622)  (11,480) 
Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off                
Commercial and industrial   250   211   292    461   538  
Residential Loans:                
Residential mortgage   28   30   30    58   57  
Home equity line   112   44   59    156   236  
Total Residential Loans   140   74   89    214   293  
Consumer   1,950   1,689   1,728    3,639   3,894  
Total Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off   2,340   1,974   2,109    4,314   4,725  
Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off   (2,519)  (3,789)  (3,541)   (6,308)  (6,755) 
Provision for Credit Losses   1,800   6,300   5,000    8,100   13,800  
Balance at End of Period $ 193,930  $194,649  $184,780  $ 193,930  $184,780  
Components:                
Allowance for Credit Losses $ 160,517  $159,836  $148,581  $ 160,517  $148,581  
Reserve for Unfunded Commitments   33,413   34,813   36,199    33,413   36,199  
Total Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments $ 193,930  $194,649  $184,780  $ 193,930  $184,780  
Average Loans and Leases Outstanding $ 14,358,049  $14,312,563  $14,283,222  $ 14,335,306  $14,181,842  
Ratio of Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off to Average Loans and Leases Outstanding(1)   0.07 % 0.11 % 0.10 %  0.09 % 0.10 %
Ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Leases to Loans and Leases Outstanding   1.12 % 1.12 % 1.03 %  1.12 % 1.03 %
Ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Leases to Non-accrual Loans and Leases  8.91x  8.87x  11.23x  8.91x  11.23x 

______________________

(1)Annualized for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 and three months ended March 31, 2024.
  


Loans and Leases by Year of Origination and Credit Quality Indicator
 Table 13
                       Revolving   
                       Loans   
                       Converted   
  Term Loans Revolving to Term   
  Amortized Cost Basis by Origination Year Loans Loans   
                    Amortized Amortized   
(dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 Prior Cost Basis Cost Basis Total
Commercial Lending                           
Commercial and Industrial                           
Risk rating:                           
Pass $ 66,318 $ 88,879 $ 228,354 $ 276,824 $ 23,556 $ 274,582 $ 1,101,721 $ 3,199 $ 2,063,433
Special Mention   315   1   10,547   54   564   1,313   18,727     31,521
Substandard       6,230   242   417   2,038   23,145     32,072
Other (1)   9,351   11,580   8,737   3,632   1,696   1,792   44,876     81,664
Total Commercial and Industrial   75,984   100,460   253,868   280,752   26,233   279,725   1,188,469   3,199   2,208,690
Current period gross charge-offs     216   319   61   52   938       1,586
                            
Commercial Real Estate                           
Risk rating:                           
Pass   98,062   347,143   863,033   676,256   331,737   1,798,626   89,069   6,910   4,210,836
Special Mention   3,338   2,275   7,565   41,369   1,353   19,329   6,965     82,194
Substandard       5,016   1,003     5,331   499     11,849
Other (1)             138       138
Total Commercial Real Estate   101,400   349,418   875,614   718,628   333,090   1,823,424   96,533   6,910   4,305,017
Current period gross charge-offs                  
                            
Construction                           
Risk rating:                           
Pass   35,785   206,622   348,241   256,821   59,453   61,308   10,800     979,030
Special Mention             825       825
Other (1)   2,177   9,963   13,622   4,951   1,199   5,176   706     37,794
Total Construction   37,962   216,585   361,863   261,772   60,652   67,309   11,506     1,017,649
Current period gross charge-offs                  
                            
Lease Financing                           
Risk rating:                           
Pass   105,719   107,492   72,986   16,419   25,908   90,013       418,537
Special Mention     47   113   338   12         510
Substandard   5,136   639   368             6,143
Total Lease Financing   110,855   108,178   73,467   16,757   25,920   90,013       425,190
Current period gross charge-offs                  
                            
Total Commercial Lending $ 326,201 $ 774,641 $ 1,564,812 $ 1,277,909 $ 445,895 $ 2,260,471 $ 1,296,508 $ 10,109 $ 7,956,546
Current period gross charge-offs $ $ 216 $ 319 $ 61 $ 52 $ 938 $ $ $ 1,586
                            



                       Revolving   
                       Loans   
                       Converted   
  Term Loans Revolving to Term   
  Amortized Cost Basis by Origination Year Loans Loans   
(continued)                   Amortized Amortized   
(dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 Prior Cost Basis Cost Basis Total
Residential Lending                           
Residential Mortgage                           
FICO:                           
740 and greater $ 70,514 $ 210,915 $ 514,686 $ 975,554 $ 505,850 $ 1,165,042 $ $ $ 3,442,561
680 - 739   9,653   27,661   64,910   109,306   68,491   150,793       430,814
620 - 679   813   1,619   18,125   20,117   16,097   35,943       92,714
550 - 619     2,045   6,336   3,822   2,853   12,349       27,405
Less than 550       2,689   3,939   2,833   8,662       18,123
No Score (3)   544   8,300   18,472   10,601   5,804   54,420       98,141
Other (2)   7,384   13,003   16,802   15,582   11,331   30,245   12,311     106,658
Total Residential Mortgage   88,908   263,543   642,020   1,138,921   613,259   1,457,454   12,311     4,216,416
Current period gross charge-offs                  
                            
Home Equity Line                           
FICO:                           
740 and greater               937,349   1,244   938,593
680 - 739               158,877   1,713   160,590
620 - 679               38,362   1,362   39,724
550 - 619               13,065   457   13,522
Less than 550               5,455   620   6,075
No Score (3)               1,329     1,329
Total Home Equity Line               1,154,437   5,396   1,159,833
Current period gross charge-offs                  
                            
Total Residential Lending $ 88,908 $ 263,543 $ 642,020 $ 1,138,921 $ 613,259 $ 1,457,454 $ 1,166,748 $ 5,396 $ 5,376,249
Current period gross charge-offs $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $
                            
Consumer Lending                           
FICO:                           
740 and greater   40,216   77,383   104,378   59,698   23,380   16,094   117,299   154   438,602
680 - 739   29,906   57,534   58,142   28,100   12,379   10,584   75,643   466   272,754
620 - 679   12,113   22,995   23,172   13,871   5,939   7,729   34,769   777   121,365
550 - 619   1,882   7,706   11,366   6,837   3,455   4,719   13,096   843   49,904
Less than 550   682   3,242   6,673   4,278   2,189   3,189   5,249   591   26,093
No Score (3)   1,730   457   135     9   22   40,193   216   42,762
Other (2)       330   936   324   1,008   73,026     75,624
Total Consumer Lending $ 86,529 $ 169,317 $ 204,196 $ 113,720 $ 47,675 $ 43,345 $ 359,275 $ 3,047 $ 1,027,104
Current period gross charge-offs $ $ 941 $ 1,437 $ 800 $ 345 $ 1,471 $ 3,652 $ 390 $ 9,036
                            
Total Loans and Leases $ 501,638 $ 1,207,501 $ 2,411,028 $ 2,530,550 $ 1,106,829 $ 3,761,270 $ 2,822,531 $ 18,552 $ 14,359,899
Current period gross charge-offs $ $ 1,157 $ 1,756 $ 861 $ 397 $ 2,409 $ 3,652 $ 390 $ 10,622
                            

______________________

(1)Other credit quality indicators used for monitoring purposes are primarily FICO scores. The majority of the loans in this population were originated to borrowers with a prime FICO score.
(2)Other credit quality indicators used for monitoring purposes are primarily internal risk ratings. The majority of the loans in this population were graded with a “Pass” rating.
(3)No FICO scores are primarily related to loans and leases extended to non-residents. Loans and leases of this nature are primarily secured by collateral and/or are closely monitored for performance.
  


GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table 14
  For the Three Months Ended  For the Six Months Ended  
  June 30,  March 31,  June 30,  June 30,  
(dollars in thousands) 2024 2024    2023    2024 2023 
Income Statement Data:                
Net income $ 61,921 $54,220 $62,442 $ 116,141 $129,260 
                 
Average total stockholders' equity $ 2,512,471 $2,496,840 $2,344,285 $ 2,504,656 $2,321,977 
Less: average goodwill   995,492  995,492  995,492   995,492  995,492 
Average tangible stockholders' equity $ 1,516,979 $1,501,348 $1,348,793 $ 1,509,164 $1,326,485 
                 
Average total assets $ 23,958,913 $24,187,207 $24,821,486 $ 24,073,060 $24,685,560 
Less: average goodwill   995,492  995,492  995,492   995,492  995,492 
Average tangible assets $ 22,963,421 $23,191,715 $23,825,994 $ 23,077,568 $23,690,068 
                 
Return on average total stockholders' equity(1)   9.91% 8.73% 10.68%  9.32% 11.23%
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)(1)   16.42% 14.53% 18.57%  15.48% 19.65%
                 
Return on average total assets(1)   1.04% 0.90% 1.01%  0.97% 1.06%
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1)   1.08% 0.94% 1.05%  1.01% 1.10%
                 


  As of As of As of As of 
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  June 30,  
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2024 2024    2023    2023 
Balance Sheet Data:             
Total stockholders' equity $ 2,550,312 $2,513,761 $2,486,066 $2,359,738 
Less: goodwill   995,492  995,492  995,492  995,492 