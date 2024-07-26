5G in Defense Market is Set to Grow USD 2.3 Billion from 2023-2029

Chicago, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 5G in Defense Market size is estimated to be USD 0.9 Billion in 2023 to USD 2.3 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2023 to 2028.

The 5G in defense market is a rapidly growing market, and it is expected to continue to grow in the coming years. The potential of 5G technology to transform the defense sector is significant, primarily through the provision of enhanced, reliable communication and augmented data processing capacities. 5G and AI's synergistic growth could lead to a new era of capabilities for the defense sector. This emerging technology, characterized by its incredibly fast transmission speeds and ability to handle vast amounts of data, will usher in a multitude of critical IoT applications. These applications will involve capturing and processing data almost instantaneously.

To know about the assumptions considered for the study

Download the PDF Brochure

Major 5G in Defense Companies Include:

Ericsson (Sweden),

Huawei (China),

Nokia Networks (Finland),

Samsung (South Korea),

NEC (Japan),

Thales Group (France),

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US),

Raytheon Technologies (US),

Ligado Networks (US), and

Wind River Systems, Inc. (US).

5G in Defense Market Segmentation:

Based on platform, the airborne segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the 5G in defense market during the forecast period

Airborne 5G integration in the defense market has the potential to significantly enhance capabilities and transform military aerial operations. 5G can greatly enhance UAV and drone operations. High-speed data transmission allows for real-time video and sensor data streaming, crucial for surveillance, reconnaissance, and combat operations. The ultra-low latency of 5G can also support better remote control of UAVs in environments where every millisecond counts. 5G can ensure seamless data integration between airborne assets and ground or naval forces, creating a unified combat picture and improving joint operations' efficiency. 5G can facilitate communication between multiple drones, enabling swarm drone operations. Such drone swarms can collaboratively undertake tasks, be it for surveillance, electronic warfare, or even offensive operations.

Based on Solution, the core network segment is highest market share the 5G in defense during the forecast period

There is a growing demand for faster connectivity, high-speed data transfer, and highly responsive networks. Core network architectures are currently undergoing transformative changes, thanks to the introduction of concepts like Software-Defined-Networking (SDN) for improved control and Network Function Virtualization (NFV) for streamlined services, among others. These innovations are pivotal for the next-generation applications in 5G and location-centric IoT/wireless sensor network services. The rapid increase of IoT devices in Edge networks propels the expansion of a universally connected internet ecosystem. In the spectrum from Cloud to IoT devices, processing information at the Edge necessitates the creation of robust security measures within the framework of fog computing.

Based on Network Type, the EMBB segment has highest market share in the 5G in defense market during the forecast period

5G's enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) stands as the pioneering category, introducing the general populace to 5G's advantages. Even in challenging environments, 5G eMBB ensures top-tier internet connectivity. It promises mobile broadband speeds in the gigabit range and greater data bandwidth. When 5G eMBB is integrated with mMTC and URLLC, it fortifies wireless networks to fulfill their essential needs. Incorporating eMBB, URLLC, and mMTC within 5G can significantly bolster large-scale IoT and critical ventures, with sectors like healthcare, defense, and industry standing to benefit immensely.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the highest CAGR in the forecasted period .

5G technology in the Asia-Pacific region are experiencing significant growth due to countries such as China, South Korea, and Japan which have advanced considerably in rolling out 5G networks, leading to a surge in demand for 5G technologica solutions. The widespread establishment of 5G networks in these and other countries in the area has propelled the expansion of the 5G testing market. In the Asia Pacific region, several sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, automotive, and smart cities are embracing 5G technology to revolutionize their processes. To ensure the performance, security, and dependability of their 5G-integrated applications and services, these sectors necessitate faster adaption of technology.

5G in Defense Market – Opportunities and Challenges:

Opportunities: Increased defense budgets for R&D and technological advancements

Elevated defense budgets globally offer a significant opportunity for the advancement of 5G in the defense sector. This financial growth allows for more capital to be allocated towards technological upgrades, including 5G implementation. Countries with significant defense budgets, such as the U.S., China, Russia, and India, are likely to invest in 5G to maintain their technological edge in military operations.

Autonomous vehicles, drones, and robots are critical components of the military sector. These are autonomous gadgets that use telecommunication technology such as the 5G network to give real-time services to military agencies in risky, inconvenient, and impossible regions of operation, such as remote monitoring for enemy soldiers. Various governments throughout the world have concentrated on the development of unmanned systems for use in public and national security purposes. Several governments, both developed and developing, have invested billions of dollars in autonomous military projects, including the US, Russia, China, the European Union, India, and others.

Challenges: Complexity of Spectrum Management for 5G Deployment in Defense

Given the increasing demand for spectrum, there's growing interest in dynamic spectrum sharing, where the same frequencies can be used by different services at different times or in different locations. However, implementing spectrum sharing can be technologically complex and requires sophisticated management systems to avoid interference.

Another issue is potential interference between different uses of the spectrum. For instance, there's been concern about potential interference between 5G services in the 24 GHz band and weather satellites that operate in nearby frequencies. Such interference could potentially degrade the accuracy of weather forecasts. Mitigating this risk requires careful planning and coordination between different spectrum users and regulatory bodies.