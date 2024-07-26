Antimicrobial Textile Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 21.27 Billion by 2032 | Driven by Rising Healthcare Concerns | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Antimicrobial Textile Market S ize is expected to reach USD 21.27 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period 2024-2032.

Get a Sample Report of Antimicrobial Textile Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2256

The featured priority for cleanliness and health, particularly in the post-pandemic world, has created a demand for materials that hinder microbial multiplication.

This is being driven by an aging population with a higher risk of infections adopting antimicrobials within healthcare facilities. In addition, athletes and active lifestyle enthusiasts have increasingly demanded new types of fabrics to control smells and sweat, thus making them prefer antimicrobial materials. In addition, there has been a growing need for hypoallergenic antiseptic fabrics due to the increasing prevalence of allergies as well as skin sensitivities.

All this has been made possible due to relentless innovations in the textile industry which has seen advance treatment methods developed over time thereby expanding the scope in which these textiles can be used from clothing to upholstery among others things.

Antimicrobial Textile Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 12.28 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 21.27 billion CAGR 6.3% by 2024-2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Growth Drivers Increasing awareness about hygiene and healthcare-associated infections.

Rising concern over antibiotic resistance, driving the search for alternative solutions like antimicrobial textiles

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Antimicrobial Textile Market, Enquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2256

Opportunities abound far and wide beyond the familiar terrains of healthcare and sportswear.

Picture the urban setting: microbial infested areas are public transportation, closely packed dwelling places, shared spaces etc. The upholstery, handrails or air filtration systems may be made antimicrobial using antimicrobial textiles that can change public hygiene forever. Additionally, the agricultural sector facing contamination issues could benefit greatly from antimicrobial textiles in protective gear, storage containers, as well as equipment.

With a rising awareness about hygiene and sustainability among consumers, such niche markets as pet care, childcare or elderly care might witness tremendous growth of antimicrobials products. The future of innovation lies in a cost-efficient way to create such hard-wearing and eco-friendly concepts like the low-cost treatments for microbial infections that have an extended shelf life making them available to a wider consumer base.

Challenges:

The high costs associated with innovation in this area are a major obstacle to its widespread use especially among price-sensitive customers. Also, obtaining durable effectiveness on various fabrics and under different care conditions remains a challenge.

Key Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Active Agent

Synthetic Organic Agents

Bio-Based Agents

Metal & Metallic Salts

Others

By Fibers

Cotton

Polyamide

Polyester

Others

By Application

Medical Textiles

Home Textiles

Apparel

Commercial Textiles

Industrial Textiles

Others

The current leading factor in the active agent segment is synthetic organic compounds due to their efficiency as well as cost-effectiveness although there is an increasing focus on sustainability that has led to the emergence of bio-based segment. Polyester and cotton fabrics are the main substrates with different levels of antimicrobial properties while there is a growing trend among other fibers like nylon, bamboo for specialized applications. In terms of demand for surgical drapes, wound dressings, and patient apparel in healthcare sector, this industry takes up an unchallenged lead in any segments of the antimicrobial textiles market.

The antimicrobial textile market is growing fast because of increased customer recognition of hygiene and rising rates of hospital associated infections.

One central factor presently driving the industry is a substantial increase in demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly antimicrobial treatments encouraging companies to investigate alternatives like chitosan and plant-based extracts. Smart textile technologies are also becoming more popular, with features such as moisture management and UV protection being combined with antimicrobial properties. It is no longer limited to the traditional use in medical textiles but has been diversified into other uses like clothing, furnishing as well as commercial spaces.

The Antimicrobial textile market in the APAC region is growing as a dynamic hub, driven by urbanization and the rising disposable incomes.

As a result, demand for hygienic and functional textiles has skyrocketed. The region’s booming healthcare sector that encompasses expanding clinics and hospitals is a significant end user of antimicrobial textiles in medical gowns, bedding and curtains. Besides, the increasing consciousness on personal cleanliness and avoidance of diseases transmitted via air borne or body contact routes has fuelled the incorporation of antimicrobial textiles on garments such as sports gear besides home wear. While China still leads in this case; countries like India, Japan and South Korea are equally growing rapidly.

Buy a Single-User PDF of Antimicrobial Textile Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2256

Key Takeaways:

There is a strong growth in the antimicrobial textile market, which is due to increased consumer awareness of hygiene and the rising cases of healthcare associated infections.

At present synthetic chemicals are the most dominating in the market, but there is an increasing focus on developing environmentally friendly bio-based alternatives.

This is further enhanced by advancement in technology particularly nanotechnology which makes antimicrobial finishes more effective and long lasting than before.

However, apprehensions regarding antimicrobials’ impact on environment as well as the requirement for reliable testing protocols pose significant challenges.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Industry Flowchart

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics

5. Porter’s 5 Forces Model

6. Pest Analysis

7. Antimicrobial Textile Market Segmentation, By Active Agent

8. Antimicrobial Textile Market Segmentation, By Fibers

9. Antimicrobial Textile Market Segmentation, By Application

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Competitive Landscape

13. Use Case and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Antimicrobial Textile Market Report 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/antimicrobial-textile-market-2256

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com ]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.