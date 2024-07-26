YouSUI Secures $1 Million Strategic Investment MOU with FZF Ventures and Layer-OTC, Solidifying All-in-One Platform and Migration to Movement Blockchain

Tokyo, Japan, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



YouSUI, the leading all-in-one platform on the Sui Network, today announced it has secured a $1 million strategic investment MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) with FZF Ventures and Layer-OTC. This funding commitment will not only accelerate YouSUI's mission to provide a comprehensive and seamless decentralized finance (DeFi) experience but also facilitate its strategic migration to the Movement Blockchain.

YouSUI's platform offers a diverse suite of services, including a decentralized exchange (DEX), launchpad, NFT marketplace, social platform, and bridge. This cohesive ecosystem empowers users to trade, participate in token launches, mint and trade NFTs, engage with the community, and bridge assets across blockchains.



Key Highlights of YouSUI:



MVP Live on Mainnet: Launchpad, Swap, Bridge, Claim, Staking, and Governance are operational.

Launchpad, Swap, Bridge, Claim, Staking, and Governance are operational. Strong Community: Thriving across Twitter, Discord, Crew3, and Telegram.

Thriving across Twitter, Discord, Crew3, and Telegram. Ambassador Program: Engaging KOLs across Korea, Japan, Vietnam, China, and India.

Engaging KOLs across Korea, Japan, Vietnam, China, and India. Strategic Partnerships: Collaborations with OKX, Move Studio IDE, Bitkeep, Scallop, Movement Labs, Releap Protocol, BlockVision, Turbos Finance, and more.

Collaborations with OKX, Move Studio IDE, Bitkeep, Scallop, Movement Labs, Releap Protocol, BlockVision, Turbos Finance, and more. Notable Recognition: Garnered attention and support from industry leaders such as Kucoin, Foresight Ventures, VeDAO, Aptos Community, and others, further validating the project's potential.

Garnered attention and support from industry leaders such as Kucoin, Foresight Ventures, VeDAO, Aptos Community, and others, further validating the project's potential. Grant Recipient: Awarded a grant from the Pyth Network, highlighting YouSUI's commitment to innovation and data accessibility.

Awarded a grant from the Pyth Network, highlighting YouSUI's commitment to innovation and data accessibility. Migration to Movement: YouSUI will transition its platform to the Movement blockchain, leveraging its enhanced scalability, security, and developer-friendly environment to further expand its DeFi offerings.

Quotes:



"We are thrilled to have the support of FZF Ventures and Layer-OTC as we embark on this exciting new chapter for YouSUI," said the YouSUI CEO. "This MOU, coupled with our move to the Movement blockchain, will enable us to deliver even more innovative and robust DeFi solutions to our users. We are confident that this strategic shift will unlock new opportunities for growth and solidify YouSUI's position as a leader in the DeFi space."

"FZF Ventures is excited to partner with YouSUI as they migrate to the Movement blockchain," said the FZF Ventures representative. "We believe that Movement's advanced technology and thriving ecosystem make it an ideal platform for YouSUI to realize its full potential. We are confident that this partnership will be a catalyst for YouSUI's continued success."

A representative from Layer-OTC added, "Layer-OTC is proud to support YouSUI's vision and their innovative approach to DeFi. We look forward to seeing the impact of this strategic collaboration."





About YouSUI:

YouSUI is the leading all-in-one platform on the Sui Network, offering a comprehensive DeFi experience through a decentralized exchange, launchpad, NFT marketplace, social platform, and bridge. With a rapidly growing community and strategic partnerships, YouSUI is shaping the future of blockchain and DeFi.

About FZF Ventures:

FZF Ventures is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in blockchain and technology, with a particular focus on NFTs. The firm is actively involved in issuing and securitizing NFTs, as well as developing platforms to enhance liquidity in the NFT market. FZF Ventures is committed to driving innovation and growth in the blockchain and NFT sectors.

About Layer-OTC:

Layer-OTC is a leading over-the-counter (OTC) trading platform that specializes in providing liquidity solutions for digital assets. With a focus on transparency, security, and efficiency, Layer-OTC connects buyers and sellers in the cryptocurrency market, facilitating large-scale transactions with minimal market impact. The platform is dedicated to supporting innovative blockchain projects and fostering the growth of the digital asset ecosystem.

Learn More:

XUI Website: https://yousui.io

XUI Whitepaper: https://yousui.io/whitepaper

XUI X: https://x.com/YouSUI_Global

XUI Telegram: https://t.me/YouSUIchat





FZF website: https://www.fzf-ventures.com/

FZF X: https://x.com/FZF_Ventures



FZF Telegram: https://t.me/FZFCommunity



Layer-OTC Website: https://www.layer-otc.com





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

