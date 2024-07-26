Krakow, Poland, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reality Rush: The First City Builder Game on TON and Telegram



Reality Metaverse is excited to announce the launch of Reality Rush, the first city builder game on the TON blockchain and Telegram. This innovative game seamlessly combines the excitement of city building with the advanced technology of blockchain, offering players both a unique gaming experience and real-world rewards.

Game Overview

Reality Rush invites players to embark on a city-building adventure by tapping to earn RP Points, unlocking famous landmarks, and managing various city services. The game features engaging gameplay mechanics, including energy management, lootboxes containing famous buildings, and a merging system to enhance building rewards.

Rewards for All Players

Reality Rush ensures that all players can benefit from exclusive token and NFT airdrops, with guaranteed rewards. Players also have the opportunity to earn tickets for sweepstakes, offering amazing real-world prizes such as $USDT vouchers and game consoles. The game provides two paths to success: players can either play for free by engaging with tasks and inviting friends, or they can speed up their progress through monetization options like watching ads and using $TON.

Join Early for Exclusive Bonuses

Early adopters of Reality Rush will receive additional bonuses to kickstart their city-building journey. These exclusive rewards are designed to enhance the initial gameplay experience, making early participation even more beneficial.

Explore the Whitepaper

For an in-depth understanding of the game mechanics, reward system, and the future roadmap of Reality Rush, players are encouraged to read the detailed whitepaper available here.

Get Started Now

Players ready to build their dream city and earn real-world rewards can join Reality Rush on Telegram by visiting @realityrush_bot. For more information about the game and to stay updated on the latest developments, visit the Reality Metaverse website here.

Reality Metaverse invites everyone to join this groundbreaking adventure and be part of the future of blockchain gaming.

