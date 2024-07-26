Johnson Fistel Begins Investigation into Domino's Following a Significant Drop in the Company’s Stock

SAN DIEGO, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating whether Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (“Domino’s” or “the Company”) (NYSE: DPZ) or any of its executive officers or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors.



What is Johnson Fistel investigating? The investigation centers on whether the Company made false or misleading statements, or failed to disclose relevant information to investors. Domino’s reported its financial results for Q2 2024 on July 18, 2024. According to the Company, it anticipates falling 175 to 275 stores short of its 2024 goal of 925+ net stores internationally. This shortfall is primarily due to challenges faced by Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (‘DPE’), one of its master franchisees, in both store openings and closures. As a result, the Company has temporarily suspended its guidance metric of 1,100+ global net stores until the full impact of DPE’s store operations on international net store growth becomes clear.

