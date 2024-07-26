Global Flame and Smoke Detectors Market Report 2024-2029: Revenue Insights, Growth Projections, ESG Trends, Challenges Related to Commercialization, Key Player Profiles and More

Dublin, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Flame and Smoke Detectors Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for flame and smoke detectors is estimated to increase from $6.3 billion in 2023 to reach $9 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2024 through 2029.



Report Scope



This report covers the flame and smoke detectors markets. For its analysis, the report segments this market by flame detector type, smoke detector type, application and geographic region. The analyst has studied the market at a global level as well as a regional level. The study also describes leading companies in the flame and smoke detectors markets, providing information about their business footprints, product types, revenue, employee strength, etc. The analyst has covered patent analysis, ESG (environment, social, and governance) and emerging technologies and surveyed the competitive landscape in the flame and smoke detectors market.



In this report, 2023 is considered the market's base year; estimated values are provided for 2024; and the market values are forecast from 2024 to 2029. The compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) are provided for the forecasted year. The market values are provided in $ millions, and market shares and CAGRs are provided in percentages.



The report includes:

58 data tables and 39 additional tables

An overview of the global market for flame and smoke detectors

Analysis of global market trends, featuring revenue data for 2023, estimated figures for 2024, forecasts for 2025, 2027, and 2029, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects, along with a market share analysis by type, application and region

Insights into the latest industry developments, including R&D, emerging technologies, government regulations and mandates, and economic trends

Discussion of how to overcome challenges related to commercialization

A look at ESG trends

Market share analysis of the key companies and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and patents

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Johnson Controls, MSA, Honeywell International Inc., Halma plc, and Robert Bosch GmbH

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Summary and Highlights

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Technological Advancements and Applications

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Market Overview/Definition

Value Chain Analysis

Raw Material Providers

Component Manufacturers

System Integrators

Flame and Smoke Detector Manufacturers

End-use Industries

Patent Analysis

Patent Description for Flame and Smoke Detectors

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Market Trends

Chapter 4 Flame Detectors Market, by Type, Application and Regional Analysis

Introduction

Segmentation Breakdown

Flame Detectors Market, by Type UV Flame Detector IR Flame Detector Hybrid UV/IR Flame Detector Multi-Spectrum Infrared (MSIR) Fire Alarm System Others

Flame Detectors Market, by Application Residential Commercial Others

Flame Detectors Market, by Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World



Chapter 5 Smoke Detectors Market, by Type, Application, and Regional Analysis

Introduction

Segmentation Breakdown

Smoke Detectors Market, by Smoke Detector Type Beam Detector (Photo-Electric) Ionizing Smoke Detector Dual Sensor Smoke Detector Others

Smoke Detectors Market, by Application Residential Commercial Others

Smoke Detectors Market, by Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World



Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

Overview

SWOT Analysis

Technology Innovations and Developments

Types of Smart Smoke Detectors

AI-Integrated Smoke Detectors

Internet of Things (IoT)-Technology Integrated Smoke and Fire Detectors

Key Developments

Chapter 7 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Developments

Overview

ESG Performance in Flame and Smoke Detectors Markets

Environmental Impact

Social Impact

Governance Impact

Current Status of ESG in the Flame and Smoke Detectors Markets

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 8 Appendix

Research Methodology

Abbreviations

References

Companies Profiled

Players Engaged in the Flame Detector Market Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Johnson Controls Teledyne Gas and Flame Detection

Top Players Engaged in the Flame and Smoke Detectors Markets Carrier Emerson Electric Co. Gentex Corp. Halma PLC Honeywell International Inc. MSA Robert Bosch GmbH Schneider Electric Siemens



