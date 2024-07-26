Global Flame and Smoke Detectors Market Report 2024-2029: Revenue Insights, Growth Projections, ESG Trends, Challenges Related to Commercialization, Key Player Profiles and More

Dublin, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Flame and Smoke Detectors Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for flame and smoke detectors is estimated to increase from $6.3 billion in 2023 to reach $9 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2024 through 2029.
Report Scope
This report covers the flame and smoke detectors markets. For its analysis, the report segments this market by flame detector type, smoke detector type, application and geographic region. The analyst has studied the market at a global level as well as a regional level. The study also describes leading companies in the flame and smoke detectors markets, providing information about their business footprints, product types, revenue, employee strength, etc. The analyst has covered patent analysis, ESG (environment, social, and governance) and emerging technologies and surveyed the competitive landscape in the flame and smoke detectors market.
In this report, 2023 is considered the market's base year; estimated values are provided for 2024; and the market values are forecast from 2024 to 2029. The compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) are provided for the forecasted year. The market values are provided in $ millions, and market shares and CAGRs are provided in percentages.
The report includes:
- 58 data tables and 39 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for flame and smoke detectors
- Analysis of global market trends, featuring revenue data for 2023, estimated figures for 2024, forecasts for 2025, 2027, and 2029, and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects, along with a market share analysis by type, application and region
- Insights into the latest industry developments, including R&D, emerging technologies, government regulations and mandates, and economic trends
- Discussion of how to overcome challenges related to commercialization
- A look at ESG trends
- Market share analysis of the key companies and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and patents
- Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Johnson Controls, MSA, Honeywell International Inc., Halma plc, and Robert Bosch GmbH
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Summary and Highlights
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Technological Advancements and Applications
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Market Overview/Definition
- Value Chain Analysis
- Raw Material Providers
- Component Manufacturers
- System Integrators
- Flame and Smoke Detector Manufacturers
- End-use Industries
- Patent Analysis
- Patent Description for Flame and Smoke Detectors
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Market Trends
Chapter 4 Flame Detectors Market, by Type, Application and Regional Analysis
- Introduction
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Flame Detectors Market, by Type
- UV Flame Detector
- IR Flame Detector
- Hybrid UV/IR Flame Detector
- Multi-Spectrum Infrared (MSIR) Fire Alarm System
- Others
- Flame Detectors Market, by Application
- Residential
- Commercial
- Others
- Flame Detectors Market, by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 5 Smoke Detectors Market, by Type, Application, and Regional Analysis
- Introduction
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Smoke Detectors Market, by Smoke Detector Type
- Beam Detector (Photo-Electric)
- Ionizing Smoke Detector
- Dual Sensor Smoke Detector
- Others
- Smoke Detectors Market, by Application
- Residential
- Commercial
- Others
- Smoke Detectors Market, by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape
- Overview
- SWOT Analysis
- Technology Innovations and Developments
- Types of Smart Smoke Detectors
- AI-Integrated Smoke Detectors
- Internet of Things (IoT)-Technology Integrated Smoke and Fire Detectors
- Key Developments
Chapter 7 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Developments
- Overview
- ESG Performance in Flame and Smoke Detectors Markets
- Environmental Impact
- Social Impact
- Governance Impact
- Current Status of ESG in the Flame and Smoke Detectors Markets
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 8 Appendix
- Research Methodology
- Abbreviations
- References
Companies Profiled
- Players Engaged in the Flame Detector Market
- Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
- Johnson Controls
- Teledyne Gas and Flame Detection
- Top Players Engaged in the Flame and Smoke Detectors Markets
- Carrier
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Gentex Corp.
- Halma PLC
- Honeywell International Inc.
- MSA
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
