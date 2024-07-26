Hybrid Sealants and Adhesives Market Size to Reach USD 15.81 Billion by 2032 | Adaptability to Technology Advancements Drive Market | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hybrid Sealants and Adhesives Market S ize is projected to reach USD 15.81 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 8.86% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.

Growing the construction and automotive sector drives hybrid sealants and adhesives growth.

In particular, in emerging nations, the construction industry's growth is driving up demand for hybrid sealants and adhesives. Similar to this, the adoption of cutting-edge bonding solutions that provide better result and low weight is being fueled by the automobile industry's transition to lightweight and electric vehicles.

Moreover, increasing environmental regulations and the drive for sustainable building practices are encouraging the use of eco-friendly hybrid sealants and adhesives. Products with low VOCs and sustainable formulations are gaining traction, aligning with global sustainability goals and regulatory requirements.

For instance, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, the EPA has imposed strict limits on volatile organic compounds. The objective of these laws is to mitigate the ecological footprint of goods such as adhesives and sealants under the Clean Air Act. The promotion of low- or no-VOC products has had a big impact on the creation and uptake of environmentally friendly hybrid sealants.

Moreover, The European Union Ecolabel is a certification for products that meet high environmental and performance standards. Hybrid sealants and adhesives that carry this label are recognized for their reduced environmental impact and sustainable formulation.

Furthermore, manufacturers of hybrid sealants and adhesives can tailor formulations to meet specific performance requirements for different applications. This customization ability allows for the creation of products that address unique challenges, such as high flexibility for dynamic joints or high strength for load-bearing applications. The flexibility in formulation also enables the development of specialized products for niche markets.

For instance, Bostik offers MS Polymer hybrid sealants that are used in various applications, from construction to industrial manufacturing. The company is focused on expanding its product offerings to meet the growing demand for high-performance and eco-friendly adhesives.

Therefore all the above-mentioned factors drives the market growth of the hybrid sealants and adhesives market.

Hybrid Sealants and Adhesives Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 8.10 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 15.81 billion CAGR 8.86% by 2024-2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Growth Drivers Enhanced longevity and durability drive the market growth.

Enhanced aesthetic and functional properties have driven the hybrid sealants and adhesives market.

Increasing demand for lightweight materials has driven the hybrid sealants and adhesives market

Key Players:

Major players listed in the Hybrid Sealants and Adhesives Market report, Bostik, Kisling AG, Sika AG, Illinois Tool Works Incorporation, Henkel AG & Co., KGaA, Soudal, H.B. Fuller, Wacker Chemie AG, Tremco illbruck GmbH & Co., 3M Company, and others.

Segmentation Analysis

By Resin

MS Polymer Hybrid

Epoxy-Polyurethane

Epoxy-cyanoacrylate

Others

In 2023, the ms polymer hybrid resin segment held the largest market share around 38.76% in 2023 in the hybrid sealants and adhesives industry. This segment is increasing due to its frequent use in LEED-certified projects owing to their eco-friendly properties. These products contribute to achieving green building certifications by enhancing energy efficiency and reducing environmental impact.

Epoxy-polyurethane hybrids held the second-largest market share in the segment. It must comply with regulations like REACH, which require manufacturers to assess and manage the risks associated with chemicals used in their products. This includes ensuring that hazardous substances are not present or are used within safe limits.

By Application

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial Assembly

Others

In the application segment automotive & transportation segment held the largest market share around 40.87% in 2023. The automotive segment benefits from advancements in vehicle technology, while the industrial segment sees growth due to automation and maintenance needs. The rise of electric and hybrid vehicles has increased the demand for lightweight and high-performance adhesives. Hybrid sealants that offer excellent bonding strength while reducing vehicle weight are highly sought after. Therefore, the demand for automotive and transport segments automatically rise the demand for hybrid sealants and the adhesiveness market

Regional Landscape:

Asia Pacific dominated the market and held the largest market share around 40.23% in 2023. The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth due to booming construction activities, increasing automotive production, and expanding industrial sectors. Asia-Pacific is a global hub for automotive manufacturing. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are major automotive producers, leading to high demand for adhesives in vehicle assembly and repair. There is increasing focus on reducing VOC emissions and improving product sustainability. Countries like Japan and South Korea have stringent regulations that are pushing manufacturers towards eco-friendly adhesives. Japan’s Ministry of the Environment promotes the use of low-VOC products in construction and manufacturing to improve indoor air quality. There is significant potential for innovation in adhesive formulations to meet specific needs in automotive and construction sectors, such as improved performance in extreme temperatures or enhanced bonding with new materials.

Recent Developments

In 2024, Bostik launched a new line of MS Polymer hybrid sealants, designed for high-performance applications. The company is expanding its presence in emerging markets and investing in advanced manufacturing technologies to enhance product performance

In 2023, Henkel launched a new range of Loctite hybrid adhesives featuring advanced formulations that provide superior adhesion and flexibility. These products are designed for demanding applications in automotive and industrial settings.

Key Takeaways:

Hybrid Sealants and Adhesiveness Market expanding at a CAGR of 8.86% due to rising demand across various industries.

The Asia Pacific region holds the largest market share due to increase the usage of product in the various industry.

Major companies include Henkel, Sika, 3M, BASF, and Dow, driving the market through innovation and strategic moves.

