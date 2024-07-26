Sunstone IV hf. announces change of name to Míla Holding hf.

Shareholders’ of Sunstone IV hf., reg. no. 620921-2540 (the “Company”) approved on 20 June 2024 to change the Company’s name from Sunstone IV hf. to Míla Holding hf.

The name change was registered in the Icelandic Company Registry (Icel. Fyrirtækjaskrá) on 24 July 2024.

The identities of the Company’s issued securities did not change.

For more information please contact:

Inga Helga Halldórudóttir

Compliance officer

Míla Holding hf.

ingah@mila.is

Attachment