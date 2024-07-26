Air Methods Becomes First Air Medical Program to Achieve SSH Simulation Center Accreditation

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Methods, the leading air medical services provider, announced today that it has become the first and only air medical program in the world to achieve Simulation Center Accreditation from the Society for Simulation in Healthcare (SSH). This prestigious accreditation is a testament to Air Methods' commitment to excellence in clinical education and patient care.

"SSH accreditation validates our commitment to providing high-quality, evidence-based clinical education,” said Air Methods Director of Simulation and Innovative Education William Belk. “It ensures that our programs meet rigorous standards and are designed to improve patient safety and outcomes."

Achieving SSH Simulation Center Accreditation has been a long-term goal for Air Methods' Clinical Education Department. Over the past two years, the team has dedicated significant effort to making necessary internal changes to the simulation program's policies and procedures. Utilizing the International Nursing Association for Clinical Simulation and Learning (INACSL) Standards of Best Practice for Healthcare Simulation, Air Methods has meticulously redesigned its simulation-based education offerings.

Emphasizing professional development for educators, the program ensures that they deliver education in alignment with industry standards. This commitment to quality education led to the elimination of outdated pass/fail labs and the introduction of the current Simulation Experience program, which offers a more comprehensive and engaging learning experience.

"Becoming accredited took a tremendous amount of teamwork and dedication,” said Air Methods’ Senior Vice President of Clinical Services Dr. Stephanie Queen. “Our staff worked tirelessly to align our program with SSH standards and industry best practices, ensuring that every aspect of our simulation-based education was of the highest quality."

The SSH Simulation Center Accreditation is recognized globally as a mark of quality and excellence in healthcare simulation. It signifies that Air Methods meets rigorous standards in simulation education, including program design, implementation, and evaluation. With this accreditation, Air Methods is poised to continue leading the way in clinical education and patient care in the air medical industry.

For more information about Air Methods and its commitment to excellence in clinical education, please visit airmethods.com.

About Air Methods

Air Methods (airmethods.com) is the nation’s leading air medical service delivering lifesaving care to more than 100,000 people every year. With over 40 years of experience, Air Methods is the preferred partner for hospitals and one of the largest community-based providers of air medical services. Air Methods Ascend is the company’s clinical education program, allowing critical care nurses and paramedics best-in-class training opportunities using high-fidelity mannequins, virtual reality, and cadaver labs.