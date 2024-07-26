Nano Calcium Carbonate Market Size Projected to Surge USD 23.67 Billion Growth by 2033, Exhibit a CAGR of 9%

Newark, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 10 billion in 2023 global nano calcium carbonate market will reach USD 23.67 billion in 2033. Nano calcium carbonate is an ultrafine calcium carbonate with fewer than 100 nanometers particle sizes. It is derived from natural sources such as limestone, marble, or chalk or created through chemical methods. Its tiny particle size increases the surface area-to-volume ratio and surface activity. It has great purity and stability and emits white, making it suitable for various applications. It can improve the mechanical, optical, and rheological properties of the materials it is mixed with. It is used in the paper and packaging sectors as a coating pigment to improve brightness, opacity, and printability.



It improves the opacity and durability of paints and varnishes. Similarly, in adhesives and sealants, nano calcium carbonate improves bond strength. Its inclusion in polymers improves mechanical qualities, lowers prices, and facilitates processing. Furthermore, it is used in cosmetics, personal care items, and medications. Nano calcium carbonate is used in the following industries: polymers and plastics, paper and packaging, paints and coatings, adhesives and sealants, medicines, and cosmetics.



Report Coverage Details



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 USD 10 billion Market Size in 2033 USD 23.67 billion CAGR 9% No. of Pages in Report 238 Segments Covered Product Type, Application Drivers The growing applications of nano calcium carbonate across various industries Opportunities Increasing research and development Restraints Cost challenges given the unique properties of nano calcium carbonate processing

Key Insight of the Global Nano calcium carbonate Market



Asia Pacific will dominate the market during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific dominates the global market due to fast industrialization, thriving end-user sectors, a big customer base, government backing, and research investments. The region's industrial growth, particularly in China, India, and Japan, drives demand for nano calcium carbonate in various industries, including automotive, construction, electronics, packaging, and healthcare. Rising disposable incomes and urbanization contribute to greater consumption of nano calcium carbonate-based products, hence fuelling demand. Governments in the Asia Pacific provide incentives and supportive policies to encourage innovation and sustainable industrial practices, including the use of innovative materials such as nano calcium carbonate.



In 2023, the plastics segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 38% and revenue of 3.80 billion.



The application segment is divided into plastics, building and construction and rubber. In 2023, the plastics segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 38% and revenue of 3.80 billion.



In 2023, the standard grade segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 55% and revenue of 5.50 billion.



The product type segment is divided into standard grade and high precision grade. In 2023, the standard grade segment dominated the market, with a 55% market share and revenue of 5.50 billion.



Advancement in market



Atherosclerosis is defined as the hardening of blood arteries caused by the local accumulation of fibres and lipids in the inner wall of an artery. It is a complex disease with potentially fatal consequences. Despite the severity of the disease, traditional diagnostic techniques lack specificity and cannot predict the kind of atherosclerotic lesion or the likelihood of plaque rupture. Ruiz-Cabello's CIC biomaGUNE team, along with Ikerbasque research professor Susana Carregal, both members of the biomedical research networking centre CIBERES, developed contrast agents for selective molecular imaging of atherosclerotic plaques using ultrasmall amorphous calcium carbonate nanoparticles. Calcium carbonate (CaCO3) is a safe, biocompatible substance with a long history of application in textiles, cosmetics, and food.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The increasing usage of nano calcium carbonate across several industries.



Several developing sectors drive the demand for nano calcium carbonate, seeking new materials to improve performance, efficiency, and sustainability. In the polymer and plastics business, nano calcium carbonate improves the mechanical qualities of products used in various applications such as automotive, construction, and packaging. The paints and coatings industry uses nano calcium carbonate to increase opacity and durability and provide high-performance coatings for the construction and automobile industries. It serves as a coating pigment in the paper and packaging industries, improving brightness and printability in response to the rising demand for high-quality printing and packaging materials in the food, medicine, and cosmetics sectors. Furthermore, the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries use nano calcium carbonate as an excipient to improve medication formulation flow characteristics, stability, and performance. These industries are undergoing strong global growth due to urbanization, infrastructure development, and population ageing, all contributing to increased demand for nanocalcium carbonate. As a result, the increasing use of nano calcium carbonate in various sectors will help drive demand over the projection period.



Restraints: Cost challenges due to the unique features of nanocalcium carbonate processing.



Processing nano calcium carbonate is difficult due to its small particle size and large surface area, which affects dispersion, compatibility, and performance. Achieving consistent distribution necessitates specialized equipment and processes. The use of specialized materials, equipment, and processes raises costs. Its production processes necessitate specialized equipment and careful supervision, increasing manufacturing expenses. Additionally, the necessity for compatibility testing and specialized processing equipment raises costs. As a result, cost constraints will limit market demand and expansion, slowing market growth.



Opportunities: Increasing Research & development.



Nano calcium carbonate's applications are being advanced through research and development (R&D). R&D projects aim to investigate novel uses for nano calcium carbonate, such as biomedicine, energy storage, and environmental remediation. Researchers are looking into its applications in medicine delivery systems, tissue engineering, and wastewater treatment. Furthermore, R&D operations focus on increasing the performance of nano calcium carbonate in existing applications. These activities strive to satisfy the changing needs of industries such. as automotive, electronics, and healthcare by increasing the material's utility and adaptability. Sustainability is also a major focus of nanocalcium carbonate research and development. Researchers develop eco-friendly manufacturing techniques to reduce environmental effects and investigate renewable raw material sources. As a result, increased research and development activities to fulfil the changing needs of the modern world will drive the growth of the global nano calcium carbonate market over the forecast period.



Challenges: Potential health risks.



Nano calcium carbonate, like other nanoparticles, poses potential health risks due to its small size. Inhalation exposure to airborne nano calcium carbonate particles can lead to respiratory effects such as pulmonary inflammation and lung damage. Direct contact with the skin or eyes may cause irritation or sensitization. Additionally, nano calcium carbonate particles can potentially translocate within the body, raising concerns about long-term health implications. Furthermore, if released into the environment, nano calcium carbonate can accumulate in ecosystems, disrupting ecological balance and posing risks to wildlife and aquatic organisms. Therefore, the potential health and environmental risks will challenge the market's growth.



Some of the major players operating in the global nano calcium carbonate market are:



• Chu Shin Chemical Co. Ltd.

• Enping Yueyi Chemistry Industry Co. Ltd.

• Fujian Sanmu Nano Calcium Carbonate Co. Ltd.

• Guangdong Qiangda New Materials Technology Co. Ltd.

• Hebei Lixin Chemistry Co. Ltd.

• Imerys

• Minerals Technologies Inc.

• Nanomaterials Technology Co. Ltd.

• Omya AG

• Shanghai Yaohua Nano-Tech Co. Ltd.



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Application



• Plastics

• Building and Construction

• Rubber



By Product Type



• Standard Grade

• High Precision Grade



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



