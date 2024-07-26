New York, NY and Panama City, Panama, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gityer Exchange, which has been growing steadily since its establishment in 2012, has become one of the leading cryptocurrency trading platforms in the global market. Today, the exchange officially signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Panamanian government to jointly promote the education and popularization of blockchain technology. This marks an important step in the technological cooperation and digital economy education between the two parties, and is expected to greatly accelerate the development and application of blockchain technology in Central America.





Advantages and Features of Gityer Exchange

As a platform with significant influence in the cryptocurrency trading sector, Gityer Exchange is known for its high security, innovative technology, and user-friendly services. Gityer not only offers a diverse range of cryptocurrency trading options, including spot and derivatives trading, but has also introduced advanced blockchain technology to ensure the transparency and security of transactions. In addition, Gityer has operating centers in multiple countries and regions around the world, providing multilingual support to serve users globally.





Gityer is also committed to enhancing users' investment capabilities and market understanding by providing educational resources and investment tools. Its AI-driven analytical tools and customized investment recommendations enable even novice investors to make informed decisions in the complex cryptocurrency market.

Cooperation Content and Objectives

The signing ceremony was attended by Mr. Amauri Castillo, Director General of the National Bank of Panama, Mr. Alberto Vallarino Clément, President of the National Bank of Panama, and Mr. Madiev, Regional Manager for Central America at Gityer. According to the memorandum, Gityer Exchange will cooperate with Panama's financial technology, education, digital development, and innovation departments, and plans to provide blockchain education to 20,000 students by 2026.

Furthermore, the Panamanian government plans to promote major cryptocurrencies such as BTC and ETH as payment options, and intend to widely adopt blockchain technology in the public and financial sectors through this education project. This will not only strengthen Panama's position in the global cryptocurrency and blockchain fields, but also drive the diversification of the domestic digital economy.





Impact and Prospects of the Education Program

Gityer will be responsible for providing educational materials and technical support, particularly in developing basic courses on blockchain and compliance for educational institutions such as the Technological University of Panama. This will help cultivate professionals with fundamental knowledge in blockchain, digital assets, and compliance, becoming a valuable resource to drive the development of the blockchain industry in Panama and other regions.

This collaboration will not only strengthen Gityer Exchange's influence in the global market, but also provide Panama with an opportunity to directly enter the digital economy era, bypassing the traditional financial system. In the future, with the advancement of the project and the cultivation of more professionals, Panama is expected to become an important hub for the application and innovation of blockchain technology in Central America and even globally.

