Meridian Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results and Announces a Quarterly Dividend of $0.125 per Common Share

MALVERN, Pa., July 26, 2024 -- Meridian Corporation (Nasdaq: MRBK) today reported:
|Three Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)((Unaudited)
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|June 30,
2023
|Income:
|Net income
|$
|3,326
|$
|2,676
|$
|4,645
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.41
|Pre-tax, pre-provision income (1)
|$
|7,072
|$
|6,419
|$
|6,607
|(1) See Non-GAAP reconciliation in the Appendix
- Commercial loans, excluding leases, increased $40.7 million, or 3%, for the quarter and $112.3 million, or 8%, year over year.
- Total assets at June 30, 2024 were $2.4 billion, compared to $2.3 billion at March 31, 2024 and $2.2 billion at June 30, 2023.
- Pre-tax, pre-provision income was $7.1 million for the quarter, with $545 thousand from the mortgage division.
- Net interest margin was 3.06% for the second quarter of 2024, with a loan yield of 7.31%.
- On July 25, 2024, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per common share, payable August 19, 2024 to shareholders of record as of August 12, 2024.
Christopher J. Annas, Chairman and CEO commented:
“Our second quarter earnings showed significant improvement from the first quarter, increasing by 24.3% to $3.3 million, or $0.30 per share. Key highlights include a steady net interest margin at 3.06% for the quarter and a quarterly profit in our mortgage segment. Total loan growth in the first half was 6.5% as we continue to bring on new relationships and take advantage of market disruption. Real estate loan growth is particularly strong in residential and multi-family, which are both in high demand.
The Philadelphia metro region remains healthy, with a continued shortage of homes for sale. A recent comment from DR Horton highlighted that the US needs 5 million more homes nationally to meet demand, a deficiency that is evident in our region. Private equity’s significant ownership and rental of homes nationally contributes to this problem. Despite these challenges our volume has improved from 2023, and if rates come down the demand could strengthen.
Meridian continues to gain market share in our region. While navigating the rate rise has presented some obstacles, our core businesses remain healthy. We are excited about our prospects and the generally stable economic landscape.”
Select Condensed Financial Information
|As of or for the quarter ended (Unaudited)
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|June 30,
2023
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Income:
|Net income
|$
|3,326
|$
|2,676
|$
|571
|$
|4,005
|$
|4,645
|Basic earnings per common share
|0.30
|0.24
|0.05
|0.36
|0.42
|Diluted earnings per common share
|0.30
|0.24
|0.05
|0.35
|0.41
|Net interest income
|16,846
|16,609
|16,942
|17,224
|17,098
|Balance Sheet:
|Total assets
|$
|2,351,584
|$
|2,292,923
|$
|2,246,193
|$
|2,230,971
|$
|2,206,877
|Loans, net of fees and costs
|1,988,535
|1,956,315
|1,895,806
|1,885,629
|1,859,839
|Total deposits
|1,915,436
|1,900,696
|1,823,462
|1,808,645
|1,782,605
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|224,040
|220,581
|239,289
|244,668
|269,174
|Stockholders' equity
|162,382
|159,936
|158,022
|155,114
|153,962
|Balance Sheet Average Balances:
|Total assets
|$
|2,319,295
|$
|2,269,047
|$
|2,219,340
|$
|2,184,384
|$
|2,166,575
|Total interest earning assets
|2,222,177
|2,173,212
|2,121,068
|2,086,602
|2,070,640
|Loans, net of fees and costs
|1,972,740
|1,944,187
|1,891,170
|1,876,648
|1,847,736
|Total deposits
|1,919,954
|1,823,523
|1,820,532
|1,782,140
|1,775,444
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|229,040
|233,255
|254,025
|253,485
|266,675
|Stockholders' equity
|162,119
|159,822
|157,210
|156,271
|154,183
|Performance Ratios (Annualized):
|Return on average assets
|0.58
|%
|0.47
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.73
|%
|0.86
|%
|Return on average equity
|8.25
|%
|6.73
|%
|1.44
|%
|10.17
|%
|12.08
|%
Income Statement - Second Quarter 2024 Compared to First Quarter 2024
Net income for the second quarter increased $650 thousand, or 24.3%, to $3.3 million mainly due to a seasonal increase in net operating income from the mortgage division, as well as increased net interest income and lower quarterly provision for credit losses. Net interest income increased $237 thousand, or 1.4%, on a tax equivalent basis, as commercial loan fees of $238 thousand boosted overall interest income and out-paced the increase in interest expense. Non-interest income increased $1.3 million or 15.8%, reflecting the improved level of mortgage banking income. Non-interest expense increased $844 thousand, or 4.6%, due primarily to an increase in salaries and benefits expense, loan expenses and advertising and promotion. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in professional fees. Detailed explanations of the major categories of income and expense follow below.
Net Interest income
The rate/volume analysis table below analyzes dollar changes in the components of interest income and interest expense as they relate to the change in balances (volume) and the change in interest rates (rate) of tax-equivalent net interest income for the periods indicated and allocated by rate and volume. Changes in interest income and/or expense related to changes attributable to both volume and rate have been allocated proportionately based on the relationship of the absolute dollar amount of the change in each category.
|Quarter Ended
|(dollars in thousands)
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|$ Change
|% Change
|Change due
to rate
|Change due
to volume
|Interest income:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|331
|300
|$
|31
|10.3
|%
|$
|(2
|)
|$
|33
|Investment securities - taxable
|1,324
|1,251
|73
|5.8
|%
|38
|35
|Investment securities - tax exempt (1)
|403
|405
|(2
|)
|(0.5)%
|5
|(7
|)
|Loans held for sale
|572
|323
|249
|77.1
|%
|(3
|)
|252
|Loans held for investment (1)
|35,916
|35,018
|898
|2.6
|%
|381
|517
|Total loans
|36,488
|35,341
|1,147
|3.2
|%
|378
|769
|Total interest income
|$
|38,546
|$
|37,297
|$
|1,249
|3.3
|%
|$
|419
|$
|830
|Interest expense:
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|1,279
|$
|1,367
|$
|(88
|)
|(6.4)%
|$
|(28
|)
|$
|(60
|)
|Money market and savings deposits
|8,265
|7,855
|410
|5.2
|%
|284
|126
|Time deposits
|9,447
|8,170
|1,277
|15.6
|%
|121
|1,156
|Total interest - bearing deposits
|18,991
|17,392
|1,599
|9.2
|%
|377
|1,222
|Borrowings
|1,851
|2,435
|(584
|)
|(24.0)%
|(20
|)
|(564
|)
|Subordinated debentures
|777
|779
|(2
|)
|(0.3)%
|(2
|)
|—
|Total interest expense
|21,619
|20,606
|1,013
|4.9
|%
|355
|658
|Net interest income differential
|$
|16,927
|$
|16,691
|$
|236
|1.41
|%
|$
|64
|$
|172
|(1) Reflected on a tax-equivalent basis.
Interest income increased $1.2 million quarter-over-quarter on a tax equivalent basis, driven by the increased levels of average earning assets. Average earning assets increased by $49.0 million contributing $830 thousand to the increase. In addition, the yield on earnings assets increased 8 basis points during the period, which benefited from commercial loan fees.
Average total loans, excluding residential loans for sale, increased $28.5 million resulting in an increase in interest income of $517 thousand. The largest drivers of this increase were commercial, commercial real estate, and small business loans which on a combined basis increased $36.0 million on average, partially offset by a decrease in average leases of $13.2 million. Home equity, residential real estate, consumer and other loans held in portfolio increased on a combined basis $5.9 million on average. The yield on total loans increased 7 basis points and the yield on cash and investments increased 13 basis points on a combined basis.
Total interest expense increased $1.0 million, quarter-over-quarter, due to higher levels of deposits, particularly time deposits. Interest expense on total deposits increased $1.6 million while interest expense on borrowings decreased $584 thousand. Non-interest bearing balances decreased $6.7 million on average, while time deposits increased $94.7 million on average. The cost of deposits increased 14 basis points to 3.98% causing an increase of $377 thousand in interest expense. Interest expense on borrowings decreased $564 thousand due to volume changes as average borrowings decreased $46.0 million for the period, while the cost of borrowings were relatively flat period over period.
Overall the net interest margin decreased 3 basis points to 3.06% as the cost of funds outpaced the increase in yield on earnings assets.
Provision for Credit Losses
The overall provision for credit losses is comprised of expected loan loss recorded for funded loans as well as unfunded loan commitments. The overall expense for the second quarter decreased $186 thousand to $2.7 million, from $2.9 million in the first quarter, with the provision for unfunded loan commitments representing an increase of $34 thousand of the combined provision during the current quarter. The second quarter provision for funded loans of $2.6 million was driven by an increase in overall loan portfolio growth as well as an increase in net charge-offs during the quarter, offset somewhat by a decrease in specific reserves on individually evaluated loans. This decline in the overall provision was also positively impacted by favorable changes in certain portfolio baseline loss rates and some macroeconomic factors underlying the funded loss model.
Non-interest income
The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:
|Quarter Ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|$ Change
|% Change
|Mortgage banking income
|$
|5,420
|$
|3,634
|$
|1,786
|49.1
|%
|Wealth management income
|1,444
|1,317
|127
|9.6
|%
|SBA loan income
|785
|986
|(201
|)
|(20.4)%
|Earnings on investment in life insurance
|215
|207
|8
|3.9
|%
|Net change in the fair value of derivative instruments
|203
|75
|128
|170.7
|%
|Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-sale
|(29
|)
|(2
|)
|(27
|)
|1350.0
|%
|Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-investment
|(24
|)
|(175
|)
|151
|(86.3)%
|Net loss on hedging activity
|(63
|)
|(19
|)
|(44
|)
|231.6
|%
|Other
|1,293
|1,961
|(668
|)
|(34.1)%
|Total non-interest income
|$
|9,244
|$
|7,984
|$
|1,260
|15.8
|%
Total non-interest income increased $1.3 million, or 15.8%, quarter-over-quarter as mortgage banking income increased $1.8 million, or 49.1%. Mortgage loan sales increased $68.3 million or 52.6% quarter over quarter driving higher gain on sale income at a slightly lower margin. SBA and other income decreased $869 thousand combined due to lower levels of SBA loan sales and other mortgage related fees. SBA loans sold for the quarter-ended June 30, 2024 totaled $12.1 million, down $3.4 million, or 21.7%, compared to the quarter-ended March 31, 2024. The gross margin on SBA sales was 8.8% for the quarter, up from 8.1% for the previous quarter. Contributing to the increased margin on sale was an increase in the average yield on loans sold over the prior quarter.
Non-interest expense
The following table presents the components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:
|Quarter Ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|$ Change
|% Change
|Salaries and employee benefits
|$
|11,437
|$
|10,573
|$
|864
|8.2
|%
|Occupancy and equipment
|1,230
|1,233
|(3
|)
|(0.2)%
|Professional fees
|1,029
|1,498
|(469
|)
|(31.3)%
|Advertising and promotion
|989
|748
|241
|32.2
|%
|Data processing and software
|1,506
|1,532
|(26
|)
|(1.7)%
|Pennsylvania bank shares tax
|274
|274
|—
|—
|%
|Other
|2,553
|2,316
|237
|10.2
|%
|Total non-interest expense
|$
|19,018
|$
|18,174
|$
|844
|4.6
|%
Salaries and employee benefits increased $864 thousand overall, with bank and wealth segments combined having increased $80 thousand, and the mortgage segment increased $784 thousand. Mortgage segment salaries, commissions, and employee benefits are impacted by volume and therefore increased as originations increased $85.4 million over the prior quarter.
Professional fees decreased $469 thousand during the current quarter due to lower legal expenses. Advertising and promotion expense increased $241 thousand from the prior quarter as a result of an increase in business development expenses. Other expense increased $237 thousand from the prior quarter due to an increase in employee travel and trainings, combined with an increase in FDIC premiums.
Balance Sheet - June 30, 2024 Compared to March 31, 2024
Total assets increased $58.7 million, or 2.6%, to $2.4 billion as of June 30, 2024 from $2.3 billion at March 31, 2024. This increase was driven by strong loan growth and an increase in investments. Interest-bearing cash increased $1.5 million, or 10.7%, to $15.6 million as of June 30, 2024, from March 31, 2024.
Portfolio loan growth was $33.1 million, or 1.7% quarter-over-quarter. The portfolio growth was generated from commercial & industrial loans which increased $24.3 million, or 7.4%, commercial mortgage loans which increased $11.9 million, or 1.6%, and small business loans which increased $4.9 million despite the sale of $12.1 million in small business loan during the quarter. Lease financings decreased $11.3 million, or 10.3% from March 31, 2024, partially offsetting the above noted loan growth, but this decline was expected as we continue to refocus away from lease originations. Other assets decreased by $10.2 million quarter-over-quarter due to certain SBA loan sales that settled after quarter-end.
Total deposits increased $14.7 million, or 0.8% quarter-over-quarter, due largely to higher levels of certificates of deposits. Time deposits increased $12.5 million, or 1.6%, from largely wholesale efforts, as customers continue to opt for higher rate term deposits. Money market accounts and savings accounts decreased a combined $10.0 million while interest bearing demand deposits increased $8.9 million. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $3.5 million. Overnight borrowings increased $41.5 million, or 28.4% quarter-over-quarter, in support of loan growth, particularly residential mortgage loans available for sale which are up over $25 million seasonally.
Total stockholders’ equity increased by $2.4 million from March 31, 2024, to $162.4 million as of June 30, 2024. Changes to equity for the current quarter included net income of $3.3 million, less dividends paid of $1.4 million, plus an increase of $361 thousand in other comprehensive income as the result of the positive impact that rising interest rates had on the investment portfolio. The Community Bank Leverage Ratio for the Bank was 9.33% at June 30, 2024.
Asset Quality Summary
Non-performing assets decreased $604 thousand to $37.6 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $38.2 million at March 31, 2024. As a result of the decrease, the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans decreased to 1.84% as of June 30, 2024, from 1.93% as of March 31, 2024, and the ratio of non-performing assets to total assets decreased to 1.68% as of June 30, 2024, compared to 1.74% as of March 31, 2024. The changes were primarily the result of charge-offs in addition to principal paydowns of $645 thousand on 2 commercial loans classified as non-performing.
Meridian realized net charge-offs of 0.20% of total average loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared with 0.12% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The level of net charge-offs increased to $4.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $2.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Second quarter charge-offs were comprised of $1.3 million from small ticket equipment leases which are charged-off after becoming more than 120 days past due, a $1.3 million charge off of 1 commercial loan, and $1.4 million for SBA loans. There were recoveries of $237 thousand, largely related to leases.
The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment, excluding loans at fair value (a non-GAAP measure, see reconciliation in the Appendix), was 1.10% as of June 30, 2024 compared to 1.19% as of March 31, 2024. As of June 30, 2024 there were specific reserves of $7.2 million against individually evaluated loans, a decrease of $1.3 million from $8.5 million in specific reserves as of March 31, 2024. The specific reserve decline over the prior quarter was the result of a drop in both commercial and SBA loan related reserves driven by charge-offs.
MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL RATIOS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Quarter Ended
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|June 30,
2023
|Earnings and Per Share Data:
|Net income
|$
|3,326
|$
|2,676
|$
|571
|$
|4,005
|$
|4,645
|Basic earnings per common share
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.42
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.41
|Common shares outstanding
|11,191
|11,186
|11,183
|11,178
|11,178
|Performance Ratios:
|Return on average assets (2)
|0.58
|%
|0.47
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.73
|%
|0.86
|%
|Return on average equity (2)
|8.25
|6.73
|1.44
|10.17
|12.08
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (2)
|3.06
|3.09
|3.18
|3.29
|3.33
|Yield on earning assets (tax-equivalent) (2)
|6.98
|6.90
|6.81
|6.76
|6.57
|Cost of funds (2)
|4.10
|4.00
|3.81
|3.63
|3.39
|Efficiency ratio
|72.89
|%
|73.90
|%
|78.63
|%
|79.09
|%
|74.80
|%
|Asset Quality Ratios:
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
|0.20
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.05
|%
|0.05
|%
|Non-performing loans to total loans
|1.84
|1.93
|1.76
|1.53
|1.44
|Non-performing assets to total assets
|1.68
|1.74
|1.58
|1.38
|1.32
|Allowance for credit losses to:
|Total loans held for investment
|1.09
|1.18
|1.17
|1.04
|1.09
|Total loans held for investment (excluding loans at fair value) (1)
|1.10
|1.19
|1.17
|1.05
|1.10
|Non-performing loans
|57.66
|%
|60.59
|%
|65.48
|%
|67.61
|%
|73.97
|%
|Capital Ratios:
|Book value per common share
|$
|14.51
|$
|14.30
|$
|14.13
|$
|13.88
|$
|13.77
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|14.17
|$
|13.96
|$
|13.78
|$
|13.53
|$
|13.42
|Total equity/Total assets
|6.91
|%
|6.98
|%
|7.04
|%
|6.95
|%
|6.98
|%
|Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Corporation (1)
|6.76
|6.82
|6.87
|6.79
|6.81
|Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Bank (1)
|8.85
|8.93
|8.94
|8.89
|8.54
|Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank
|9.33
|9.42
|9.46
|9.65
|9.22
|Common tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank
|9.84
|9.87
|10.10
|10.82
|10.35
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank
|9.84
|9.87
|10.10
|10.82
|10.35
|Total risk-based capital ratio - Bank
|10.84
|%
|10.95
|%
|11.17
|%
|11.85
|%
|11.43
|%
|(1) See Non-GAAP reconciliation in the Appendix
|(2) Annualized
MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|June 30,
2023
|June 30,
2024
|June 30,
2023
|Interest income:
|Loans and other finance receivables, including fees
|$
|36,486
|$
|35,339
|$
|32,215
|$
|71,825
|$
|61,632
|Securities - taxable
|1,324
|1,251
|992
|2,575
|1,951
|Securities - tax-exempt
|324
|325
|351
|649
|705
|Cash and cash equivalents
|331
|300
|278
|631
|495
|Total interest income
|38,465
|37,215
|33,836
|75,680
|64,783
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|18,991
|17,392
|14,023
|36,383
|25,470
|Borrowings
|2,628
|3,214
|2,715
|5,842
|4,538
|Total interest expense
|21,619
|20,606
|16,738
|42,225
|30,008
|Net interest income
|16,846
|16,609
|17,098
|33,455
|34,775
|Provision for credit losses
|2,680
|2,866
|705
|5,546
|2,104
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|14,166
|13,743
|16,393
|27,909
|32,671
|Non-interest income:
|Mortgage banking income
|5,420
|3,634
|5,050
|9,054
|8,322
|Wealth management income
|1,444
|1,317
|1,235
|2,761
|2,431
|SBA loan income
|785
|986
|1,767
|1,771
|2,480
|Earnings on investment in life insurance
|215
|207
|193
|422
|385
|Net change in the fair value of derivative instruments
|203
|75
|183
|278
|114
|Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-sale
|(29
|)
|(2
|)
|(199
|)
|(31
|)
|(200
|)
|Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-investment
|(24
|)
|(175
|)
|(219
|)
|(199
|)
|(102
|)
|Net loss on hedging activity
|(63
|)
|(19
|)
|(1
|)
|(82
|)
|(1
|)
|Net loss on sale of investment securities available-for-sale
|—
|—
|(54
|)
|—
|(54
|)
|Other
|1,293
|1,961
|1,169
|3,254
|2,387
|Total non-interest income
|9,244
|7,984
|9,124
|17,228
|15,762
|Non-interest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|11,437
|10,573
|12,152
|22,010
|23,213
|Occupancy and equipment
|1,230
|1,233
|1,140
|2,463
|2,384
|Professional fees
|1,029
|1,498
|1,004
|2,527
|1,827
|Advertising and promotion
|989
|748
|1,091
|1,737
|1,952
|Data processing and software
|1,506
|1,532
|1,681
|3,038
|3,113
|Pennsylvania bank shares tax
|274
|274
|245
|548
|490
|Other
|2,553
|2,316
|2,302
|4,869
|4,425
|Total non-interest expense
|19,018
|18,174
|19,615
|37,192
|37,404
|Income before income taxes
|4,392
|3,553
|5,902
|7,945
|11,029
|Income tax expense
|1,066
|877
|1,257
|1,943
|2,363
|Net income
|$
|3,326
|$
|2,676
|$
|4,645
|$
|6,002
|$
|8,666
|Basic earnings per common share
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.42
|$
|0.54
|$
|0.78
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.41
|$
|0.54
|$
|0.75
|Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|11,096
|11,088
|11,062
|11,092
|11,167
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|11,150
|11,201
|11,304
|11,178
|11,494
MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|June 30,
2023
|Assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|8,457
|$
|8,935
|$
|10,067
|$
|12,734
|$
|10,576
|Interest-bearing deposits at other banks
|15,601
|14,092
|46,630
|47,025
|36,290
|Cash and cash equivalents
|24,058
|23,027
|56,697
|59,759
|46,866
|Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|159,141
|150,996
|146,019
|122,218
|126,668
|Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
|35,089
|35,157
|35,781
|36,232
|36,463
|Equity investments
|2,088
|2,092
|2,121
|2,019
|2,097
|Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value
|54,278
|29,124
|24,816
|23,144
|40,422
|Loans and other finance receivables, net of fees and costs
|1,988,535
|1,956,315
|1,895,806
|1,885,629
|1,859,839
|Allowance for credit losses
|(21,703
|)
|(23,171
|)
|(22,107
|)
|(19,683
|)
|(20,242
|)
|Loans and other finance receivables, net of the allowance for credit losses
|1,966,832
|1,933,144
|1,873,699
|1,865,946
|1,839,597
|Restricted investment in bank stock
|10,044
|8,560
|8,072
|8,309
|9,157
|Bank premises and equipment, net
|13,114
|13,451
|13,557
|13,310
|13,234
|Bank owned life insurance
|29,267
|29,051
|28,844
|28,641
|28,440
|Accrued interest receivable
|9,973
|9,864
|9,325
|8,984
|7,651
|Other real estate owned
|1,862
|1,703
|1,703
|1,703
|1,703
|Deferred income taxes
|3,950
|4,339
|4,201
|4,993
|4,258
|Servicing assets
|11,341
|11,573
|11,748
|11,835
|12,193
|Goodwill
|899
|899
|899
|899
|899
|Intangible assets
|2,869
|2,920
|2,971
|3,022
|3,073
|Other assets
|26,779
|37,023
|25,740
|39,957
|34,156
|Total assets
|$
|2,351,584
|$
|2,292,923
|$
|2,246,193
|$
|2,230,971
|$
|2,206,877
|Liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Non-interest bearing
|$
|224,040
|$
|220,581
|$
|239,289
|$
|244,668
|$
|269,174
|Interest bearing
|Interest checking
|130,062
|121,204
|150,898
|156,537
|155,907
|Money market and savings deposits
|787,479
|797,525
|747,803
|746,599
|710,546
|Time deposits
|773,855
|761,386
|685,472
|660,841
|646,978
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|1,691,396
|1,680,115
|1,584,173
|1,563,977
|1,513,431
|Total deposits
|1,915,436
|1,900,696
|1,823,462
|1,808,645
|1,782,605
|Borrowings
|187,260
|145,803
|174,896
|177,959
|194,636
|Subordinated debentures
|49,897
|49,867
|49,836
|50,079
|40,348
|Accrued interest payable
|7,709
|8,350
|10,324
|7,814
|5,612
|Other liabilities
|28,900
|28,271
|29,653
|31,360
|29,714
|Total liabilities
|2,189,202
|2,132,987
|2,088,171
|2,075,857
|2,052,915
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Common stock
|13,194
|13,189
|13,186
|13,181
|13,181
|Surplus
|80,639
|80,487
|80,325
|79,731
|79,650
|Treasury stock
|(26,079
|)
|(26,079
|)
|(26,079
|)
|(26,079
|)
|(26,079
|)
|Unearned common stock held by employee stock ownership plan
|(1,204
|)
|(1,204
|)
|(1,204
|)
|(1,403
|)
|(1,403
|)
|Retained earnings
|104,420
|102,492
|101,216
|102,043
|99,434
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(8,588
|)
|(8,949
|)
|(9,422
|)
|(12,359
|)
|(10,821
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|162,382
|159,936
|158,022
|155,114
|153,962
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|2,351,584
|$
|2,292,923
|$
|2,246,193
|$
|2,230,971
|$
|2,206,877
MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|June 30,
2023
|Interest income
|$
|38,465
|$
|37,215
|$
|36,346
|$
|35,459
|$
|33,836
|Interest expense
|21,619
|20,606
|19,404
|18,235
|16,738
|Net interest income
|16,846
|16,609
|16,942
|17,224
|17,098
|Provision for credit losses
|2,680
|2,866
|4,628
|82
|705
|Non-interest income
|9,244
|7,984
|8,117
|8,086
|9,124
|Non-interest expense
|19,018
|18,174
|19,703
|20,018
|19,615
|Income before income tax expense
|4,392
|3,553
|728
|5,210
|5,902
|Income tax expense
|1,066
|877
|157
|1,205
|1,257
|Net Income
|$
|3,326
|$
|2,676
|$
|571
|$
|4,005
|$
|4,645
|Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|11,096
|11,088
|11,070
|11,057
|11,062
|Basic earnings per common share
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.42
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|11,150
|11,201
|11,206
|11,363
|11,304
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.41
|Segment Information
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
|(dollars in thousands)
|Bank
|Wealth
|Mortgage
|Total
|Bank
|Wealth
|Mortgage
|Total
|Net interest income
|$
|16,784
|$
|36
|$
|26
|$
|16,846
|$
|17,102
|$
|(29
|)
|$
|25
|$
|17,098
|Provision for credit losses
|2,680
|—
|—
|2,680
|705
|—
|—
|705
|Net interest income after provision
|14,104
|36
|26
|14,166
|16,397
|(29
|)
|25
|16,393
|Non-interest income
|1,673
|1,444
|6,127
|9,244
|2,508
|1,235
|5,381
|9,124
|Non-interest expense
|12,606
|804
|5,608
|19,018
|12,325
|889
|6,401
|19,615
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|$
|3,171
|$
|676
|$
|545
|$
|4,392
|$
|6,580
|$
|317
|$
|(995
|)
|$
|5,902
|Efficiency ratio
|68
|%
|54
|%
|91
|%
|73
|%
|63
|%
|74
|%
|118
|%
|75
|%
|SixMonths EndedJune 30, 2024
|SixMonths EndedJune 30, 2023
|(dollars in thousands)
|Bank
|Wealth
|Mortgage
|Total
|Bank
|Wealth
|Mortgage
|Total
|Net interest income
|$
|33,376
|$
|30
|$
|49
|$
|33,455
|$
|34,721
|$
|3
|$
|51
|$
|34,775
|Provision for credit losses
|5,546
|—
|—
|5,546
|2,104
|—
|—
|2,104
|Net interest income after provision
|27,830
|30
|49
|27,909
|32,617
|3
|51
|32,671
|Non-interest income
|3,550
|2,760
|10,918
|17,228
|3,938
|2,431
|9,393
|15,762
|Non-interest expense
|24,669
|1,636
|10,887
|37,192
|23,024
|1,877
|12,503
|37,404
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|$
|6,711
|$
|1,154
|$
|80
|$
|7,945
|$
|13,531
|$
|557
|$
|(3,059
|)
|$
|11,029
|Efficiency ratio
|67
|%
|59
|%
|99
|%
|73
|%
|60
|%
|77
|%
|132
|%
|74
|%
MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
APPENDIX: NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Meridian believes that non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts. The non-GAAP disclosure have limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for performance and financial condition measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Meridian’s results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.
|Pre-tax, Pre-provision Reconciliation
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data, Unaudited)
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|June 30,
2023
|June 30,
2024
|June 30,
2023
|Income before income tax expense
|$
|4,392
|$
|3,553
|$
|5,902
|$
|7,945
|$
|11,029
|Provision for credit losses
|2,680
|2,866
|705
|5,546
|2,104
|Pre-tax, pre-provision income
|$
|7,072
|$
|6,419
|$
|6,607
|$
|13,491
|$
|13,133
|Pre-tax, Pre-provision Reconciliation
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data, Unaudited)
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|June 30,
2023
|June 30,
2024
|June 30,
2023
|Bank
|$
|5,851
|$
|6,406
|$
|7,285
|$
|12,257
|$
|15,643
|Wealth
|676
|478
|317
|1,154
|548
|Mortgage
|545
|(465
|)
|(995
|)
|80
|(3,058
|)
|Pre-tax, pre-provision income
|$
|7,072
|$
|6,419
|$
|6,607
|$
|13,491
|$
|13,133
|Allowance For Credit Losses to Loans, Net of Fees and Costs, Excluding and Loans at Fair Value
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|June 30,
2023
|Allowance for credit losses (GAAP)
|$
|21,703
|$
|23,171
|$
|22,107
|$
|19,683
|$
|20,242
|Loans, net of fees and costs (GAAP)
|1,988,535
|1,956,315
|1,895,806
|1,885,629
|1,859,839
|Less: Loans fair valued
|(12,900
|)
|(13,139
|)
|(13,726
|)
|(13,231
|)
|(14,403
|)
|Loans, net of fees and costs, excluding loans at fair value (non-GAAP)
|$
|1,975,635
|$
|1,943,176
|$
|1,882,080
|$
|1,872,398
|$
|1,845,436
|Allowance for credit losses to loans, net of fees and costs (GAAP)
|1.09
|%
|1.18
|%
|1.17
|%
|1.04
|%
|1.09
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to loans, net of fees and costs, excluding loans at fair value (non-GAAP)
|1.10
|%
|1.19
|%
|1.17
|%
|1.05
|%
|1.10
|%
|Tangible Common Equity Ratio Reconciliation - Corporation
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|June 30,
2023
|Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)
|$
|162,382
|$
|159,936
|$
|158,022
|$
|155,114
|$
|153,962
|Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
|(3,768
|)
|(3,819
|)
|(3,870
|)
|(3,921
|)
|(3,972
|)
|Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|158,614
|156,117
|154,152
|151,193
|149,990
|Total assets (GAAP)
|2,351,584
|2,292,923
|2,246,193
|2,230,971
|2,206,877
|Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
|(3,768
|)
|(3,819
|)
|(3,870
|)
|(3,921
|)
|(3,972
|)
|Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|$
|2,347,816
|$
|2,289,104
|$
|2,242,323
|$
|2,227,050
|$
|2,202,905
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio - Corporation (non-GAAP)
|6.76
|%
|6.82
|%
|6.87
|%
|6.79
|%
|6.81
|%
|Tangible Common Equity Ratio Reconciliation - Bank
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|June 30,
2023
|Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)
|$
|211,308
|$
|208,319
|$
|204,132
|$
|201,996
|$
|192,209
|Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
|(3,768
|)
|(3,819
|)
|(3,870
|)
|(3,921
|)
|(3,972
|)
|Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|207,540
|204,500
|200,262
|198,075
|188,237
|Total assets (GAAP)
|2,349,600
|2,292,894
|2,244,893
|2,232,297
|2,208,252
|Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
|(3,768
|)
|(3,819
|)
|(3,870
|)
|(3,921
|)
|(3,972
|)
|Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|$
|2,345,832
|$
|2,289,075
|$
|2,241,023
|$
|2,228,376
|$
|2,204,280
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio - Bank (non-GAAP)
|8.85
|%
|8.93
|%
|8.94
|%
|8.89
|%
|8.54
|%
|Tangible Book Value Reconciliation
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|June 30,
2023
|Book value per common share
|$
|14.51
|$
|14.30
|$
|14.13
|$
|13.88
|$
|13.77
|Less: Impact of goodwill /intangible assets
|0.34
|0.34
|0.35
|0.35
|0.35
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|14.17
|$
|13.96
|$
|13.78
|$
|13.53
|$
|13.42