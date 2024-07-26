Bang & Olufsen A/S has on 25 July 2024 pursuant to the Danish Capital Markets Act received a major shareholder announcement from UBS Group AG which states that, UBS Group AG’s holding of shares and voting rights according to section 39(2) of the Danish Capital Markets Act, as per 19 July 2024 is below 5 per cent of the total number of shares and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S.

As per 19 July 2024, UBS Group AG holds 6,002,978 shares and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S corresponding to 4.89 per cent of the total number of shares and voting rights.

On 24 July 2024 Bang & Olufsen also received announcement from UBS Group AG, that UBS Group AG’s Holding of shares and voting rights as per 18 July 2024 was solely through other financial instruments according to the Danish Capital Markets Act sections 39(2). As per 18 July 2024, UBS Group AG held 6,295,028 shares and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S corresponding to 5.13 per cent of the total number of shares and voting rights.

Head of Investor Relations, Cristina Rønde Hefting, phone: +45 4153 7303

