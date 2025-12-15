Bang & Olufsen A/S - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme to hedge the company’s share-based incentive programmes

On 15 August 2025, Bang & Olufsen initiated a share buyback programme with the purpose of hedging the company’s share-based long-term incentive programmes in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
Under the share buyback programme, which runs from 15 August 2025 and will end no later than 14 August 2026, Bang & Olufsen intends to buy back shares for an amount of up to DKK 65 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 8 to 12 December 2025.
|No. of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Total previous announcement
|2,336,763
|13.76
|32,145,023.74
|8 December 2025
|32,000
|14.75
|471,987.20
|9 December 2025
|32,000
|14.46
|462,806.40
|10 December 2025
|30,000
|14.43
|432,972.00
|11 December 2025
|30,000
|14.34
|430,137.00
|12 December 2025
|30,000
|14.57
|437,166.00
|Total this period
|154,000
|14.51
|2,235,068.60
|Accumulated under the programme
|2,490,763
|13.80
|34,380,092.34
Following the above transactions, Bang & Olufsen holds a total of 4,675,499 own shares corresponding to 3.17% of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the company.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
For further information, please contact: Sr. Director, Strategy & Investor Relations, Cristina Rønde Hefting, phone: +45 4153 7303.
Attachments