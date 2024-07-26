First Central Savings Bank Reports Second Quarter 2024 Net Income of $1.2 million ($0.11 EPS), Net Interest Income Growth, and Stable Asset Quality

Performance Highlights



GLEN COVE, N.Y., July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joseph Pistilli, Chairman of the Board, of First Central Savings Bank (“FCSB”, “the Bank”) today reported continued performance achievements for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Cash and GAAP Basis Earnings

The Bank’s cash earnings were $1.5 million, or $0.14 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, which represents a decrease of $141 thousand, or 8.44% on a linked quarter basis and a decrease of $895 thousand, or 36.9% from the quarter ended June 30, 2023. On a GAAP basis, net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, was $1.2 million, or $0.11 per share, compared with net income of $1.2 million, or $0.12 on a linked quarter basis compared with net income of $2.0 million, or $0.18 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The reduction in earnings was mostly due to lower non-interest income on a linked quarter basis and lower net interest income compared to the prior year quarter.

Joseph Pistilli, Chairman of the Board noted, “In the second quarter of 2024, First Central continued to build shareholder value by generating positive earnings despite the continued higher interest rate environment. We continue to enhance shareholder value with an increase in our book value of $0.52 or 6.9% from $7.57 per share at June 30, 2023, to $8.09 at June 30, 2024. A continued concern for FCSB and other banks is the current level of inflation, elevated interest rates, and credit quality. We are optimistic about the credit quality of our loan portfolio, as it continues to perform during these uncertain economic times. Our credit exposure to commercial real estate, specifically to office space and multi-family lending, is limited. We expect that the current inflationary environment will continue to subside, and we will return to a more normal and predictable economic condition in the near future. We believe that any future interest rate increases have been tempered due to current monetary tightening in the US economy. We believe that any future interest rate reductions from the Federal Reserve will be a benefit to both the balance sheet and income statement of the Bank. I am extremely proud of the management team and the Board of Directors that we have assembled at the Bank and the expertise they have in managing net interest income during the current market conditions.”

Paul Hagan, President and Chief Operating Officer, reflected on the Bank’s results, “During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, we continued to see elevated interest rates, however, we were pleased to see that we were able to maintain our net interest spread and slightly increase our net interest margin. In addition, we were able to increase our net interest income from the prior quarter and achieve positive financial performance by maintaining our loan sale income throughout the second quarter of 2024. Management remains committed to managing non-interest expenses and non-interest income to maintain earnings during this higher interest rate environment and an extremely competitive deposit rate market. We are cautiously optimistic that the challenging higher interest rate environment will soon decline as evidenced by the decline in yields on both the 2-year and 10-year US Treasury securities which will improve profitability going forward.”

Balance Sheet

Total assets as of June 30, 2024, were $986 million compared to $963.5 million as of December 31, 2023. The increase in total assets was primarily driven by the Bank’s loan originations offset by non-conforming loan sales of $82.4 million. Total assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, increased by $23.6 million to $986.0 million as the bank continued to originate commercial and non-conforming loans while continuing to actively sell a portion of the non-conforming loans to the secondary market. As of June 30, 2024, the Bank has been able to generate a non-conforming loan pipeline of $80.6 million and commercial loan pipeline of $11.1 million with weighted average interest rates of 7.68% and 9.57%, respectively.

Compared to December 31, 2023, total deposits grew by $52.5 million, or 6.4%, as the Bank continues to grow deposits through its retail branches. The Bank has also been successful in maintaining the non-interest-bearing deposits through non-conforming loan originations and the retail branches. As of June 30, 2024, total non-interest-bearing deposits were $113.2 million or 13.0% of total deposits. With the growth of the deposit base, total borrowings as of June 30, 2024, decreased by $30.5 million or 67.8% to $14.5 million when compared to December 31, 2023.

The Bank’s overall average cost of funds was 3.69% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, an increase of 11 basis points from 3.58% from the prior linked quarter. The current interest rate environment continues to negatively impact the Bank’s cost of funds in the short term; however, management continues to be pro-active in securing certificates of deposit in the current interest rate environment to better position the interest-rate-risk profile of the Bank in anticipation of rate reductions in the months to come. The strategy has been effective as the increase in the Bank’s average cost of funds of 11 basis points significantly declined when compared to the prior three-quarter increases of 30, 28, and 29 basis points, respectively. Management believes this strategy will better protect and enhance future earnings when rates begin to decline, and our deposits reprice downward in the latter half of 2024.

Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality

For the twelve-month period ended June 30, 2024, the Bank’s loan portfolio grew by $24.2 million, or 2.9%, with the growth concentrated primarily in non-conforming residential loans. Management continues to employ a strategy of concentrating its loan growth in these products, which provides the Bank with traditionally safe credit quality at acceptable credit spreads, greater liquidity and an enhanced interest-rate-risk profile. Over the past twelve months, originations of the non-conforming product amounted to $235.2 million. At June 30, 2024, the entire non-conforming loan portfolio amounted to $464.7 million, with an average loan balance of $558 thousand and a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 63.3%.

As a result of the Bank’s robust non-conforming loan generation capabilities, the Bank had been able to generate additional income by strategically originating and selling its non-conforming loans to other financial institutions at premiums. The Bank expects that it will continue to originate, in the near term, for its own portfolio and, in the long term, for others, which will result in a continued increase in interest income while also realizing gains on sales of loans. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Bank earned $2.3 million in premiums on loans sold, net of FASB 91 fees and costs.

The Bank’s asset quality ratios remained strong. At June 30, 2024, the loan portfolio had non-performing loans of $4.9 million or 0.58% of total loans and 0.50% of total assets. The total allowance for credit losses at June 30, 2024, was $8.7 million, or 1.04% of total loans.

About First Central Savings Bank

With assets of $986.0 million at June 30, 2024, First Central Savings Bank is a locally owned and operated community savings bank, focusing on highly personalized and efficient services and products responsive to local needs. Management and the Board of Directors are comprised of a select group of successful local businessmen who are committed to the success of the Bank by knowing and understanding the metro-New York area’s financial needs and opportunities. Backed by state-of-the-art technology, First Central offers a full range of modern financial services. First Central employs a complete suite of consumer and commercial banking products and services, including multi-family and commercial mortgages, ADC and bridge loans, residential loans, middle market business loans and lines of credit. First Central also offers customers 24-hour ATM service with no fees attached, free checking with interest, mobile banking, the most advanced technologies in internet banking for our consumer and business customers, safe deposit boxes and much more. The Bank continues to roll out mobile banking software products as well as our “Zelle” money transfer product to our customers. First Central Savings Bank maintains its corporate office in Glen Cove, New York with an additional six branches throughout Queens New York, one branch in Nassau County, New York, and one branch in Suffolk County, New York.

First Central Savings Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and is an Equal Housing/Equal Opportunity Lender. For further information, call 516-399-6010 or visit the Bank’s state-of-the-art website at www.myfcsb.com .

First Central Savings Bank Statements of Condition - (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 6/30/2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 48,140 $ 50,589 $ 57,241 Certificates of deposit 2,000 2,000 2,000 Investments available-for-sale 46,314 41,791 43,643 Investments held-to-maturity 1,000 1,000 2,008 Loans held-for-sale 17,310 4,343 4,741 Loans receivable 841,331 832,644 829,702 Less: allowance for credit losses (8,721 ) (8,538 ) (8,364 ) Loans, net 832,610 824,106 821,338 Other assets 38,592 38,508 41,263 Total assets $ 985,966 $ 962,337 $ 972,234 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Deposits $ 868,797 $ 845,142 $ 837,338 FHLB advances and other borrowings 14,500 14,500 37,000 Other liabilities 16,547 18,009 17,293 Total liabilities 899,844 877,651 891,631 Total stockholders' equity 86,122 84,686 80,603 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 985,966 $ 962,337 $ 972,234





First Central Savings Bank Statements of Income - (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 6 Months 6 Months Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Ended Ended 6/30/2024 6/30/2023 6/30/2024 6/30/2023 Total Interest income $ 14,854 $ 13,547 $ 29,039 $ 25,909 Total interest expense 8,064 5,572 15,722 10,048 Net interest income 6,790 7,975 13,317 15,861 Provision for credit losses 117 215 307 550 Net interest income after provision for credit loss 6,673 7,760 13,010 15,311 Net gain on loans sold 843 883 2,264 1,343 Other non-interest income 337 326 577 604 Total non-interest income 1,180 1,209 2,841 1,947 Compensation and benefits 3,596 3,323 7,343 6,567 Occupancy and equipment 918 967 1,824 1,974 Data processing 452 458 896 841 Federal insurance premium 166 175 331 335 Professional fees 368 689 697 1,096 Other 907 892 1,776 1,725 Total non-interest expense 6,407 6,504 12,867 12,538 Income before income taxes 1,446 2,465 2,984 4,720 Income tax expense 290 509 600 973 Net income $ 1,156 $ 1,956 $ 2,384 $ 3,747 Basic earnings per share-GAAP basis $ 0.11 $ 0.18 $ 0.22 $ 0.35 Diluted earnings per share-GAAP basis $ 0.11 $ 0.18 $ 0.22 $ 0.35 Supplementary information: Net income $ 1,156 $ 1,956 $ 2,384 $ 3,747 Add back non-cash charges Provision for loan losses 117 215 307 550 Depreciation expense 257 254 510 511 Cash net income $ 1,530 $ 2,425 $ 3,201 $ 4,808 Basic earnings per share-GAAP basis $ 0.14 $ 0.23 $ 0.30 $ 0.45 Diluted earnings per share-GAAP basis $ 0.14 $ 0.23 $ 0.30 $ 0.45





First Central Savings Bank Statements of Income - (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 Total Interest income $ 14,854 $ 14,185 $ 13,767 $ 13,789 Total interest expense 8,064 7,658 6,991 6,427 Net interest income 6,790 6,527 6,776 7,362 Provision (recovery) for credit losses 117 190 25 (173 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 6,673 6,337 6,751 7,535 Net gain on loans sold 843 1,421 1,023 1,372 Other non-interest income 337 240 270 379 Total non-interest income 1,180 1,661 1,402 1,751 Compensation and benefits 3,596 3,747 3,882 3,659 Occupancy and equipment 918 906 894 943 Data processing 452 444 416 401 Federal insurance premium 166 165 139 198 Professional fees 368 329 301 314 Other 907 869 950 1,080 Total non-interest expense 6,407 6,460 6,582 6,595 Income before income taxes 1,446 1,538 1,571 2,691 Income tax expense 290 310 318 556 Net income $ 1,156 $ 1,228 $ 1,253 $ 2,135 Basic earnings per share-GAAP basis $ 0.11 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.20 Diluted earnings per share-GAAP basis $ 0.11 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.20 Supplementary information: Net income $ 1,156 $ 1,228 $ 1,253 $ 2,135 Add back non-cash charges Provision (recovery) for credit losses 117 190 25 (173 ) Depreciation expense 257 253 258 258 Cash net income $ 1,530 $ 1,671 $ 1,536 $ 2,220 Basic earnings per share-GAAP basis $ 0.14 $ 0.16 $ 0.14 $ 0.21 Diluted earnings per share-GAAP basis $ 0.14 $ 0.16 $ 0.14 $ 0.21





First Central Savings Bank Selected Financial Data - (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 6/30/2023 Asset quality: Allowance for credit losses (1) $ 8,721 $ 8,538 $ 8,347 $ 8,364 Allowance for credit losses to total loans (1) 1.04 % 1.03 % 1.01 % 1.01 % Non-performing loans $ 4,907 $ 4,917 $ 4,385 $ 3,764 Non-performing loans/total loans 0.58 % 0.59 % 0.53 % 0.45 % Non-performing loans/total assets 0.50 % 0.51 % 0.46 % 0.39 % Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans 177.73 % 173.64 % 190.35 % 222.21 % Capital: (dollars in thousands) Tier 1 capital $ 90,583 $ 89,427 $ 88,236 $ 85,913 Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.16 % 9.23 % 9.23 % 8.94 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 13.35 % 13.32 % 13.19 % 12.49 % Tier 1 risk based capital ratio 13.35 % 13.32 % 13.19 % 12.49 % Total risk based capital ratio 14.60 % 14.57 % 14.44 % 13.73 % Equity data Common shares outstanding 10,648,345 10,648,345 10,648,345 10,648,345 Stockholders' equity $ 86,122 $ 84,686 $ 83,932 $ 80,603 Book value per common share 8.09 7.95 7.88 7.57 Tangible common equity 86,122 84,686 83,932 80,603 Tangible book value per common share 8.09 7.95 7.88 7.57 (1) Calculation excludes loans held-for-sale



