First Central Savings Bank Reports Second Quarter 2024 Net Income of $1.2 million ($0.11 EPS), Net Interest Income Growth, and Stable Asset Quality

Performance Highlights

  • Net Income: Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, was $1.2 million or $0.11 per share, compared to $1.2 million or $0.12 per share recorded in the prior linked quarter and $2 million or $0.18 per share in the comparable 2023 quarter.
  • Net Interest Income: The Bank recorded net interest income of $6.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $263 thousand on a linked quarter basis due to loan growth and margin expansion.
  • Net Interest Margin and Spread: The Bank’s net interest margin increased during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, to 2.84% from 2.79% in the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
  • Stable Asset Quality: At June 30, 2024, the Bank’s asset quality was strong with 0.58% non-performing loans to total loans compared to 0.59% in the prior quarter.
  • Financial Performance Metrics: Return on average assets and average stockholders’ equity were 0.47% and 5.48%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared 0.51% and 5.89% on linked quarter basis.
  • Regulatory Capital: The Bank’s Tier 1 capital ratio was 9.16% and the Total Risk based capital ratio was 13.35% at June 30, 2024, each above the regulatory minimum for a well-capitalized institution.
  • Loan Growth: At June 30, 2024, total loans outstanding were $858.6 million representing 87.1% of total assets, up $21.7 million, or 2.6% from March 31, 2024, and up $24.2 million, or 2.9%, from June 30, 2023.
  • Deposit Activity: Core deposits increased by $45.6 million or 5.8% compared to the prior quarter and total deposits increased by $23.7 million or 2.8%.
  • Strong and Stable Liquidity: Uninsured deposits base remains stable at 18.6% of total deposits. The Bank has significant available funding capacity to provide 206% coverage of our uninsured deposits.

GLEN COVE, N.Y., July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joseph Pistilli, Chairman of the Board, of First Central Savings Bank (“FCSB”, “the Bank”) today reported continued performance achievements for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Cash and GAAP Basis Earnings

The Bank’s cash earnings were $1.5 million, or $0.14 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, which represents a decrease of $141 thousand, or 8.44% on a linked quarter basis and a decrease of $895 thousand, or 36.9% from the quarter ended June 30, 2023. On a GAAP basis, net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, was $1.2 million, or $0.11 per share, compared with net income of $1.2 million, or $0.12 on a linked quarter basis compared with net income of $2.0 million, or $0.18 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The reduction in earnings was mostly due to lower non-interest income on a linked quarter basis and lower net interest income compared to the prior year quarter.

Joseph Pistilli, Chairman of the Board noted, “In the second quarter of 2024, First Central continued to build shareholder value by generating positive earnings despite the continued higher interest rate environment. We continue to enhance shareholder value with an increase in our book value of $0.52 or 6.9% from $7.57 per share at June 30, 2023, to $8.09 at June 30, 2024. A continued concern for FCSB and other banks is the current level of inflation, elevated interest rates, and credit quality. We are optimistic about the credit quality of our loan portfolio, as it continues to perform during these uncertain economic times. Our credit exposure to commercial real estate, specifically to office space and multi-family lending, is limited. We expect that the current inflationary environment will continue to subside, and we will return to a more normal and predictable economic condition in the near future. We believe that any future interest rate increases have been tempered due to current monetary tightening in the US economy. We believe that any future interest rate reductions from the Federal Reserve will be a benefit to both the balance sheet and income statement of the Bank. I am extremely proud of the management team and the Board of Directors that we have assembled at the Bank and the expertise they have in managing net interest income during the current market conditions.”

Paul Hagan, President and Chief Operating Officer, reflected on the Bank’s results, “During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, we continued to see elevated interest rates, however, we were pleased to see that we were able to maintain our net interest spread and slightly increase our net interest margin. In addition, we were able to increase our net interest income from the prior quarter and achieve positive financial performance by maintaining our loan sale income throughout the second quarter of 2024. Management remains committed to managing non-interest expenses and non-interest income to maintain earnings during this higher interest rate environment and an extremely competitive deposit rate market. We are cautiously optimistic that the challenging higher interest rate environment will soon decline as evidenced by the decline in yields on both the 2-year and 10-year US Treasury securities which will improve profitability going forward.”

Balance Sheet

Total assets as of June 30, 2024, were $986 million compared to $963.5 million as of December 31, 2023. The increase in total assets was primarily driven by the Bank’s loan originations offset by non-conforming loan sales of $82.4 million. Total assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, increased by $23.6 million to $986.0 million as the bank continued to originate commercial and non-conforming loans while continuing to actively sell a portion of the non-conforming loans to the secondary market. As of June 30, 2024, the Bank has been able to generate a non-conforming loan pipeline of $80.6 million and commercial loan pipeline of $11.1 million with weighted average interest rates of 7.68% and 9.57%, respectively.

Compared to December 31, 2023, total deposits grew by $52.5 million, or 6.4%, as the Bank continues to grow deposits through its retail branches. The Bank has also been successful in maintaining the non-interest-bearing deposits through non-conforming loan originations and the retail branches. As of June 30, 2024, total non-interest-bearing deposits were $113.2 million or 13.0% of total deposits. With the growth of the deposit base, total borrowings as of June 30, 2024, decreased by $30.5 million or 67.8% to $14.5 million when compared to December 31, 2023.

The Bank’s overall average cost of funds was 3.69% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, an increase of 11 basis points from 3.58% from the prior linked quarter. The current interest rate environment continues to negatively impact the Bank’s cost of funds in the short term; however, management continues to be pro-active in securing certificates of deposit in the current interest rate environment to better position the interest-rate-risk profile of the Bank in anticipation of rate reductions in the months to come. The strategy has been effective as the increase in the Bank’s average cost of funds of 11 basis points significantly declined when compared to the prior three-quarter increases of 30, 28, and 29 basis points, respectively. Management believes this strategy will better protect and enhance future earnings when rates begin to decline, and our deposits reprice downward in the latter half of 2024.

Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality

For the twelve-month period ended June 30, 2024, the Bank’s loan portfolio grew by $24.2 million, or 2.9%, with the growth concentrated primarily in non-conforming residential loans. Management continues to employ a strategy of concentrating its loan growth in these products, which provides the Bank with traditionally safe credit quality at acceptable credit spreads, greater liquidity and an enhanced interest-rate-risk profile. Over the past twelve months, originations of the non-conforming product amounted to $235.2 million. At June 30, 2024, the entire non-conforming loan portfolio amounted to $464.7 million, with an average loan balance of $558 thousand and a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 63.3%.

As a result of the Bank’s robust non-conforming loan generation capabilities, the Bank had been able to generate additional income by strategically originating and selling its non-conforming loans to other financial institutions at premiums. The Bank expects that it will continue to originate, in the near term, for its own portfolio and, in the long term, for others, which will result in a continued increase in interest income while also realizing gains on sales of loans. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Bank earned $2.3 million in premiums on loans sold, net of FASB 91 fees and costs.

The Bank’s asset quality ratios remained strong. At June 30, 2024, the loan portfolio had non-performing loans of $4.9 million or 0.58% of total loans and 0.50% of total assets. The total allowance for credit losses at June 30, 2024, was $8.7 million, or 1.04% of total loans.

About First Central Savings Bank

With assets of $986.0 million at June 30, 2024, First Central Savings Bank is a locally owned and operated community savings bank, focusing on highly personalized and efficient services and products responsive to local needs. Management and the Board of Directors are comprised of a select group of successful local businessmen who are committed to the success of the Bank by knowing and understanding the metro-New York area’s financial needs and opportunities. Backed by state-of-the-art technology, First Central offers a full range of modern financial services. First Central employs a complete suite of consumer and commercial banking products and services, including multi-family and commercial mortgages, ADC and bridge loans, residential loans, middle market business loans and lines of credit. First Central also offers customers 24-hour ATM service with no fees attached, free checking with interest, mobile banking, the most advanced technologies in internet banking for our consumer and business customers, safe deposit boxes and much more. The Bank continues to roll out mobile banking software products as well as our “Zelle” money transfer product to our customers. First Central Savings Bank maintains its corporate office in Glen Cove, New York with an additional six branches throughout Queens New York, one branch in Nassau County, New York, and one branch in Suffolk County, New York.

First Central Savings Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and is an Equal Housing/Equal Opportunity Lender. For further information, call 516-399-6010 or visit the Bank’s state-of-the-art website at www.myfcsb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and may be identified by the use of such words as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue," and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, estimates with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of First Central Savings Bank. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this release and in any other public statements made by First Central Savings Bank may turn out to be incorrect. They can be affected by inaccurate assumptions First Central Savings Bank might make or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. First Central Savings Bank does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release or to conform these statements to actual events.

First Central Savings Bank       
Statements of Condition - (unaudited)      
(dollars in thousands)      
  6/30/2024 3/31/2024 6/30/2023
       
Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $48,140  $50,589  $57,241 
Certificates of deposit  2,000   2,000   2,000 
Investments available-for-sale  46,314   41,791   43,643 
Investments held-to-maturity  1,000   1,000   2,008 
       
Loans held-for-sale  17,310   4,343   4,741 
Loans receivable  841,331   832,644   829,702 
Less: allowance for credit losses  (8,721)  (8,538)  (8,364)
Loans, net  832,610   824,106   821,338 
       
Other assets  38,592   38,508   41,263 
Total assets $985,966  $962,337  $972,234 
       
       
Liabilities and stockholders' equity      
Deposits $868,797  $845,142  $837,338 
FHLB advances and other borrowings  14,500   14,500   37,000 
Other liabilities  16,547   18,009   17,293 
Total liabilities  899,844   877,651   891,631 
       
       
Total stockholders' equity  86,122   84,686   80,603 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $985,966  $962,337  $972,234 


First Central Savings Bank        
Statements of Income - (unaudited)        
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)        
      6 Months 6 Months
  Quarter Ended
 Quarter Ended
 Ended Ended
  6/30/2024 6/30/2023 6/30/2024 6/30/2023
         
Total Interest income $14,854  $13,547  $29,039  $25,909 
Total interest expense  8,064   5,572   15,722   10,048 
Net interest income  6,790   7,975   13,317   15,861 
Provision for credit losses  117   215   307   550 
Net interest income after provision for credit loss  6,673   7,760   13,010   15,311 
         
Net gain on loans sold  843   883   2,264   1,343 
Other non-interest income  337   326   577   604 
Total non-interest income  1,180   1,209   2,841   1,947 
         
Compensation and benefits  3,596   3,323   7,343   6,567 
Occupancy and equipment  918   967   1,824   1,974 
Data processing  452   458   896   841 
Federal insurance premium  166   175   331   335 
Professional fees  368   689   697   1,096 
Other  907   892   1,776   1,725 
Total non-interest expense  6,407   6,504   12,867   12,538 
         
Income before income taxes  1,446   2,465   2,984   4,720 
Income tax expense  290   509   600   973 
Net income $1,156  $1,956  $2,384  $3,747 
         
Basic earnings per share-GAAP basis $0.11  $0.18  $0.22  $0.35 
Diluted earnings per share-GAAP basis $0.11  $0.18  $0.22  $0.35 
         
Supplementary information:        
Net income $1,156  $1,956  $2,384  $3,747 
         
Add back non-cash charges        
Provision for loan losses  117   215   307   550 
Depreciation expense  257   254   510   511 
Cash net income $1,530  $2,425  $3,201  $4,808 
         
Basic earnings per share-GAAP basis $0.14  $0.23  $0.30  $0.45 
Diluted earnings per share-GAAP basis $0.14  $0.23  $0.30  $0.45 


First Central Savings Bank        
Statements of Income - (unaudited)        
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)        
  Quarter Ended
 Quarter Ended
 Quarter Ended
 Quarter Ended
  6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023
         
Total Interest income $14,854  $14,185  $13,767  $13,789 
Total interest expense  8,064   7,658   6,991   6,427 
Net interest income  6,790   6,527   6,776   7,362 
Provision (recovery) for credit losses  117   190   25   (173)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  6,673   6,337   6,751   7,535 
         
Net gain on loans sold  843   1,421   1,023   1,372 
Other non-interest income  337   240   270   379 
Total non-interest income  1,180   1,661   1,402   1,751 
         
Compensation and benefits  3,596   3,747   3,882   3,659 
Occupancy and equipment  918   906   894   943 
Data processing  452   444   416   401 
Federal insurance premium  166   165   139   198 
Professional fees  368   329   301   314 
Other  907   869   950   1,080 
Total non-interest expense  6,407   6,460   6,582   6,595 
         
Income before income taxes  1,446   1,538   1,571   2,691 
Income tax expense  290   310   318   556 
Net income $1,156  $1,228  $1,253  $2,135 
         
Basic earnings per share-GAAP basis $0.11  $0.12  $0.12  $0.20 
Diluted earnings per share-GAAP basis $0.11  $0.12  $0.12  $0.20 
         
Supplementary information:        
Net income $1,156  $1,228  $1,253  $2,135 
         
Add back non-cash charges        
Provision (recovery) for credit losses  117   190   25   (173)
Depreciation expense  257   253   258   258 
Cash net income $1,530  $1,671  $1,536  $2,220 
         
Basic earnings per share-GAAP basis $0.14  $0.16  $0.14  $0.21 
Diluted earnings per share-GAAP basis $0.14  $0.16  $0.14  $0.21 


First Central Savings Bank         
Selected Financial Data - (unaudited)        
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)      
  Quarter Ended
 Quarter Ended
 Quarter Ended
 Quarter Ended
  6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 6/30/2023
         
Asset quality:        
Allowance for credit losses (1) $8,721  $8,538  $8,347  $8,364 
Allowance for credit losses to total loans (1) 1.04%  1.03%  1.01%  1.01%
         
Non-performing loans $4,907  $4,917  $4,385  $3,764 
Non-performing loans/total loans  0.58%  0.59%  0.53%  0.45%
Non-performing loans/total assets  0.50%  0.51%  0.46%  0.39%
Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans  177.73%  173.64%  190.35%  222.21%
         
Capital: (dollars in thousands)        
Tier 1 capital $90,583  $89,427  $88,236  $85,913 
Tier 1 leverage ratio  9.16%  9.23%  9.23%  8.94%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio  13.35%  13.32%  13.19%  12.49%
Tier 1 risk based capital ratio  13.35%  13.32%  13.19%  12.49%
Total risk based capital ratio  14.60%  14.57%  14.44%  13.73%
         
Equity data        
Common shares outstanding  10,648,345   10,648,345   10,648,345   10,648,345 
Stockholders' equity $86,122  $84,686  $83,932  $80,603 
Book value per common share  8.09   7.95   7.88   7.57 
Tangible common equity  86,122   84,686   83,932   80,603 
Tangible book value per common share  8.09   7.95   7.88   7.57 
         
(1) Calculation excludes loans held-for-sale      
         


First Central Savings Bank         
Selected Financial Data - (unaudited)       
(dollars in thousands)        
  Quarter Ended
 Quarter Ended
 Quarter Ended
 Quarter Ended
  6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 6/30/2023
         
Other: (in thousands)        
Average interest-earning assets961,503  941,314  928,162  932,224 
Average interest-bearing liabilities765,606  754,689  740,574  726,680 
Average deposits and borrowings879,082  860,638  846,091  856,450 
         
Profitability:        
Return on average assets 0.47% 0.51% 0.52% 0.82%
Return on average equity 5.48% 5.89% 6.07% 9.82%
Yield on average interest earning assets 6.21% 6.06% 5.88% 5.83%
Cost of average interest bearing liabilities 4.24% 4.08% 3.75% 3.08%
Cost of funds 3.69% 3.58% 3.28% 2.61%
Net interest rate spread (1) 1.98% 1.98% 2.14% 2.75%
Net interest margin (2) 2.84% 2.79% 2.90% 3.43%
Non-interest expense to average assets 2.62% 2.70% 2.77% 2.73%
Efficiency ratio 80.40% 78.90% 82.02% 70.82%
         
(1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest earning assets  
 

            











        

            

            
