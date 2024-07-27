Global Airway Management Tubes And Intubation Accessories Devices Market Size To Worth USD 3.3 Billion by 2033 | CAGR Of 6.25%

New York, United States , July 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Airway Management Tubes And Intubation Accessories Devices Market Size to Grow from USD 1.8 Billion in 2023 to USD 3.3 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.25% during the forecast period.





The Airway Management Tubes and Intubation Accessories Devices market is expanding rapidly, owing to the rising frequency of respiratory disorders and the growing number of surgical procedures performed worldwide. Technological advances in intubation procedures, combined with the introduction of novel devices, are improving the efficiency and safety of airway care. Furthermore, the ageing population and an increase in critical care patients due to chronic illnesses fuel market demand. To increase their market presence, key companies rely on product development and strategic cooperation. However, factors like as the expensive cost of modern devices and the danger of problems during intubation may stymie market expansion.

Airway Management Tubes And Intubation Accessories Devices Market Value Chain Analysis

The value chain of the Airway Management Tubes and Intubation Accessories Devices market includes numerous crucial stages, beginning with raw material procurement and manufacturing, where high-quality materials ensure the development of dependable devices. This is followed by the design and development phase, which focuses on innovation and regulatory compliance. Distribution methods, such as direct sales, wholesalers, and online platforms, are critical to assuring product availability throughout several locations. The primary end users of these devices are healthcare professionals, such as hospitals and clinics, who employ them for surgical procedures and critical care. Post-sales services, such as training and maintenance, ensure that the gadget performs optimally and the user is proficient. Effective value chain management improves product quality, availability, and market competitiveness.

Insights by Device Type

The supraglottic devices segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. This expansion is being driven by increased use of these devices due to their ease of use, lower risk of airway trauma, and effectiveness in emergency and regular treatments. Supraglottic devices, such as laryngeal mask airways (LMAs), are preferred because they are less invasive and can provide secure airway management without the need for direct laryngoscopy. The increased prevalence of chronic respiratory disorders, combined with an increase in surgical operations needing anaesthesia, drives demand even higher. Furthermore, continual technical breakthroughs and the creation of more sophisticated, patient-friendly designs increase their popularity.

Insights by End User

The hospitals segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. This growth is driven by the increased volume of surgical procedures and emergency situations that necessitate effective airway management systems. Hospitals are increasingly using improved intubation equipment to improve patient outcomes, motivated by the need for higher patient safety and care standards. The prevalence of chronic respiratory disorders, as well as the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic, have highlighted the need for appropriate airway management in hospitals. Furthermore, the availability of qualified healthcare personnel and the incorporation of cutting-edge technologies in hospitals help to drive the segment's growth.

Insights by Region

North America is anticipated to dominate the Airway Management Tubes And Intubation Accessories Devices Market from 2023 to 2033. The growing prevalence of chronic respiratory disorders such as COPD and asthma, combined with the major impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, has boosted need for effective airway management options. Advanced healthcare infrastructure, large healthcare expenditure, and a strong emphasis on patient safety all contribute to market expansion. Furthermore, the region's market leadership is fueled by ongoing technical breakthroughs and a high acceptance rate of novel medical equipment. The presence of key market participants, as well as ongoing R&D activity, all help to drive growth.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2033. The region's huge and ageing population, along with an increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders, creates a demand for effective airway management options. Economic expansion and increased healthcare spending in nations such as China and India boost market opportunities. Furthermore, the increase of medical tourism and the establishment of innovative healthcare facilities help to drive market growth. However, obstacles such as limited access to innovative medical devices in remote areas and differing regulatory standards between nations may stymie industry growth. Nonetheless, the region provides significant opportunity for industry participants seeking affordability and new solutions.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market.Major Key Vendors in the Airway Management Tubes And Intubation Accessories Devices Market are Medtronic, Smiths Group PLC, Armstrong Medical, Teleflex Incorporated, SunMedVyaire Medical, Vbm Medizintechnik GmbH Roper Technology, Bactiguard Holding AB, Enox Biopharma, Hospiteknik Healthcare, Innovative Surface Technologies, and other key vendors.

Recent Market Developments

In November 2023, Ambu collaborated with Medtronic to provide AI-powered software for intubation guidance. This alliance combines Ambu's video laryngoscope technology with Medtronic's AI knowledge to improve the accuracy and efficiency of airway management treatments.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the market

Medtronic

Smiths Group PLC

Armstrong Medical

Teleflex Incorporated

SunMedVyaire Medical

Vbm Medizintechnik GmbH Roper Technology

Bactiguard Holding AB

Enox Biopharma

Hospiteknik Healthcare

Innovative Surface Technologies

Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033.

Airway Management Tubes And Intubation Accessories Devices Market, Device Type Analysis

Supraglottic Devices

Infraglottic Devices

Resuscitators

Laryngoscopes

Others

Airway Management Tubes And Intubation Accessories Devices Market, End User Analysis

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Airway Management Tubes And Intubation Accessories Devices Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



