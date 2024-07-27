Global Sandblasting Media Market Size To Worth USD 16.71 Billion by 2033 | CAGR Of 8.14%

New York, United States, July 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Sandblasting Media Market Size is to Grow from USD 7.64 Billion in 2023 to USD 16.71 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.14% during the projected period.





Media blasting, frequently referred to as sandblasting, is the act of projecting abrasive media to a surface to remove contaminants, paint, coatings, and other substances. It is also used to prepare a surface for powder coating, etch a surface, and produce project-specific creative designs or graphics. The sandblasting media market is fast rising as automation technologies are widely used in a variety of industries. Advanced technologies that drive market expansion include automated data gathering and recovery, automated blast control, and robotic sandblasting. Key features such as automated data collection, computerized media flow management, automated recovery, and automated blast control have broadened the uses of sandblasting equipment, increasing demand for sandblasting media. Sandblasting media is in high demand for critical surface treatments and component finishing due to the aerospace and military industries' strict quality and precision criteria. Another driver is that sandblasting is both environmentally friendly and non-toxic. One can swiftly dispose of rubbish with minimal harm to the local ecosystem. Furthermore, the use of sandblasting media, particularly traditional materials such as silica sand, creates health and safety concerns because of the risk of silicosis and other respiratory ailments, prompting more difficult limitations and a shift toward safer alternatives.

Browse key industry insights spread across 210 pages with 90 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Sandblasting Media Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Aluminum Oxide, Silicon Carbide, Steel Grit, Steel Shot, Glass, and Others), By End-use (Automotive, Marine, Aerospace, Construction, Metalworking, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The aluminum oxide segment is expected to hold the highest market share of the sandblasting media market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the product, the sandblasting media market is categorized into aluminum oxide, silicon carbide, steel grit, steel shot, glass, and others. Among these, the aluminum oxide segment is expected to hold the highest market share of the sandblasting media market during the projected timeframe. Aluminum oxide's flexibility and efficacy have solidified its position as the industry leader, meeting the diverse needs of many different industries. Its exceptional qualities, including as high hardness and abrasiveness, make it appropriate for a wide range of applications, including cleaning, deburring, and surface preparation.

The metalworking segment is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR of the sandblasting media market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the end-use, the sandblasting media market is categorized into automotive, marine, aerospace, construction, metalworking, and others. Among these, the metalworking segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of the sandblasting media market during the projected timeframe. Sandblasting media is essential for procedures such as cleaning, deburring, and accurate surface preparation on metal components. Its ability to execute these critical roles has cemented its position as the market's pivot, catering to the wide and complex needs of metalworking operations.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the sandblasting media market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the sandblasting media market over the forecast period. This dominance is primarily due to the extensive and broad use of sandblasting media in a wide range of sectors. Notably, key industries such as automotive, infrastructure, construction, and aerospace drive regional sandblasting media demand. The substantial presence of the Chinese market, which contributes significantly to both worldwide volume and overall income production, is an important factor in this regional dominance. The region has significant growth potential as a result of increased industrialization, infrastructural development, and a greater emphasis on surface preparation in manufacturing sectors.

North America is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the sandblasting media market during the projected timeframe. The North American market has a significant preference for portable sandblasting equipment, with rising demand mostly from house remodeling and the automobile sector. Established markets, such as Europe and North America, contribute more to revenue generation than new markets. This is due in part to rising product costs in these regions, which account for a bigger amount of the global sandblasting media market's revenue.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the sandblasting media market are Blastrite, MHG Strahlanlagen GmbH, Barton International, Opta Minerals Inc., Ensio Resources Inc, Industrial Quick Search Inc., Kramer Industries Inc., Midwest Finishing Systems Inc., Opta Group LLC, PAUL AUER GMBH, 3M Company, Saint-Gobain Abrasives, Abrasive Products & Equipment, LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH., and others.

Recent Developments

In June 2024, Metal Finishing Technologies, LLC (MFT), a nationally recognized leader in metal finishing and specialty coating services for aerospace, defense, and industrial customers, announced the acquisition of Aqua Blasting Corp., a supplier of powder coating and blasting services to the aerospace, defense, medical, and semiconductor industries.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the sandblasting media market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Sandblasting Media Market, By Product

Aluminum Oxide

Silicon Carbide

Steel Grit

Steel Shot

Glass

Others

Global Sandblasting Media Market, By End-use

Automotive

Marine

Aerospace

Construction

Metalworking

Others

Global Sandblasting Media Market, By Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



